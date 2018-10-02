Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 6

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and National Soccer Coaches Association of America will release Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI and VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Nauset Regional (Eastham, Mass.) 9-0-0 2 Fairfield Prep (Fairfield, Conn.) 6-0-0 3 Lewiston (Lewiston, Maine) 8-0-1 4 Manchester Central (Manchester, N.H.) 10-0-0 5 Yarmouth (Yarmouth, Maine) 8-0-1 6 Xavier Prep (Warwick, Conn.) 6-0-0 7 Bishop Hendricken (Warwick, R.I.) 5-1-1 8 Lincoln-Sudbury Regional (Sudbury, Mass.) 6-1-0 9 LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 4-0-3 10 Essex (Essex Junction, Vt.) 4-0-3

REGION II (NY)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.) 10-0-0 2 Smithtown West (Smithtown, N.Y.) 9-0-0 3 Martin Luther King, Jr. (New York, N.Y.) 8-0-0 4 Amityville (Amityville, N.Y.) 11-0-0 5 Monroe-Woodbury (Central Valley, N.Y.) 8-0-0 6 Commack (Commack, N.Y.) 8-0-1 7 Queensbury (Queensbury, N.Y.) 10-1-0 8 Brentwood (Brentwood, N.Y.) 7-1-0 9 Liverpool (Liverpool, N.Y.) 11-1-0 10 Hauppage (Hauppage, N.Y.) 9-0-0 11 Hilton (Hilton, N.Y.) 9-0-1 12 Tappan Zee (Orangeburg, N.Y.) 9-0-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) 8-0-0 2 Delbarton School (Morristown, N.J.) 9-0-0 3 North Penn (Lansdale, Pa.) 10-0-0 4 Episcopal Academy (Newtown Square, Pa.) 9-0-1 5 Holmdel (Holmdel, N.J.) 9-0-0 6 Christian Brothers (Lincroft, N.J.) 9-1-1 7 Haverford School (Haverford, Pa.) 3-0-2 8 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 9-1-0 9 Montclair (Montclair, N.J.) 6-0-0 10 Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.) 9-1-2 11 Warwick (Lititz, Pa.) 8-1-0 12 Wilson (West Lawn, Pa.) 10-1-1 13 Kearny (Kearny, N.J.) 6-1-1 14 Springside Chestnut Hill Academy (Philadelphia, Pa.) 7-1-0 15 Mendham (Mendham, N.J.) 5-1-0

REGION IV (DE, D.C., MD, NC, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.) 14-0-0 2 St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.) 7-0-0 3 Myers Park (Charlotte, N.C.) 11-0-0 4 River Hill (Clarksville, Md.) 6-0-0 5 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 5-0-0 6 University High (Morgantown, W.Va.) 12-0-1 7 Salesianum School (Wilmington, Del.) 6-1-0 8 Bishop O’Connell (Arlington, Va.) 6-1-1 9 Caravel (Bear, Del.) 4-1-0 10 Asheville (Asheville, N.C.) 14-0-1 11 Meade (Fort Meade, Md.) 7-1-0 12 Gonzaga College (Washington, D.C.) 8-3-0

REGION V (IN, KY, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Trinity (Louisville, Ky.) 14-0-0 2 St. Ignatius (Cleveland, Ohio) 10-1-2 3 St. Xavier (Louisville, Ky.) 15-1-1 4 Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio) 9-0-2 5 Chesterton (Chesterton, Ind.) 14-0-2 6 Olentangy Liberty (Powell, Ohio) 10-1-0 7 Ballard (Louisville, Ky.) 14-2-0 8 Ottawa Hills (Ottawa Hills, Ohio) 9-1-0 9 Saint Joseph’s (South Bend, Ind.) 14-0-2 10 Washington (Washington, Ind.) 14-0-2 11 Zionsville (Zionsville, Ind.) 12-1-3 12 Highlands (Fort Thomas, Ky.) 13-1-3 13 Bay (Bay Village, Ohio) 8-1-2 14 Ryle (Union, Ky.) 13-2-2 15 Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.) 14-2-0

REGION VI (MI, MN, WI)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Marquette University (Milwaukee, Wis.) 11-1-2 2 Athens (Troy, Mich.) 14-0-0 3 Minneapolis Washburn (Minneapolis, Minn.) 9-1-2 4 Cedarburg (Cedarburg, Wis.) 10-1-0 5 Totino-Grace (Fridley, Minn.) 10-1-0 6 Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.) 12-1-2 7 Portage Central (Portage, Mich.) 12-3-1 8 Saline (Saline, Mich.) 11-1-2 9 Neenah (Neenah, Wis.) 13-1-0 10 Skyline (Ann Arbor, Mich.) 9-2-2 11 Duluth East (Duluth, Minn.) 12-0-1 12 Kettle Moraine (Wales, Wis.) 9-2-2 13 Breck (Breck, Minn.) 10-1-2 14 Berkley (Berkley, Mich.) 13-2-1 15 Verona (Verona, Wis.) 9-1-2

REGION VII (IL, KS, MO, MT, ND, SD)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.) 16-0-0 2 Libertyville (Libertyville, Ill.) 13-0-0 3 Lee’s Summit (Lee’s Summit, Mo.) 9-1-0 4 Peoria Notre Dame (Peoria, Ill.) 14-2-0 5 DeSmet Jesuit (St. Louis, Mo.) 13-2-1 6 Morton (Cicero, Ill.) 12-2-1 7 Chaminade College Prep (St. Louis, Mo.) 13-3-0 8 Christian Brothers College Prep (St. Louis, Mo.) 12-2-2 9 Park Hill South (Kansas City, Mo.) 9-2-0 10 Rockhurst (Kansas City, Mo.) 9-4-1 11 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) 6-3-0 12 Washburn Rural (Topeka, Kan.) 9-1-0 13 Mill Valley (Shawnee, Kan.) 8-2-0 14 Saint Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.) 8-4-0 15 Wheaton Academy (Wheaton, Ill.) 15-1-0

REGION VIII (CA, CO, ID, NV, NM, OR)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Central Catholic (Portland, Ore.) 8-0-0 2 Fairview (Boulder, Colo.) 9-0-0 3 Clovis (Clovis, N.M.) 13-0-0 4 Palo Verde (Las Vegas, Nev.) 11-0-3 5 Boulder (Boulder, Colo.) 8-1-0 6 Boise (Boise, Idaho) 14-1-1 7 Summit (Bend, Ore.) 8-1-0 8 Fort Collins (Fort Collins, Colo.) 6-1-1 9 Las Vegas (Las Vegas, Nev.) 8-0-0 10 Hobbs (Hobbs. N.M.) 10-2-0 11 Tigard (Tigard, Ore.) 6-0-1 12 Bonanza (Las Vegas, Nev.) 9-0-2 13 La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.) 8-2-0 14 Arapahoe (Littleton, Colo.) 8-0-2 15 Lake City (Coeur d’Alene, Idaho) 11-0-0

Records shown are through games of Oct. 1