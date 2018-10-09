Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 6

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and National Soccer Coaches Association of America will release Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.

Records shown are through games of Oct. 7

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI and VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Nauset Regional (Eastham, Mass.) 10-0-0 2 Fairfield Prep (Fairfield, Conn.) 8-0-0 3 Lewiston (Lewiston, Maine) 10-0-1 4 Manchester Central (Manchester, N.H.) 10-0-0 5 Trumbull (Trumbull, Conn.) 6-0-1 6 Lincoln-Sudbury Regional (Sudbury, Mass.) 8-1-0 7 LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 5-0-4 8 Gorham (Gorham, Maine) 11-0-0 9 Bedford (Bedford, N.H.) 10-1-0 10 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 6-0-2

REGION II (NY)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.) 13-0-0 2 Smithtown West (Smithtown, N.Y.) 11-0-0 3 Martin Luther King, Jr. (New York, N.Y.) 10-0-0 4 Monroe-Woodbury (Central Valley, N.Y.) 12-0-1 5 Commack (Commack, N.Y.) 9-0-1 6 Amityville (Amityville, N.Y.) 12-0-1 7 Syosset (Syosset, N.Y.) 9-1-2 8 Queensbury (Queensbury, N.Y.) 12-1-0 9 Ossining (Ossining, N.Y.) 11-1-1 10 Brentwood (Brentwood, N.Y.) 9-2-0 11 Baldwinsville, (Baldwinsville, N.Y.) 12-1-0 12 Hilton (Hilton, N.Y.) 11-0-1 13 Watertown (Watertown, N.Y.) 13-0-0 14 Tappan Zee (Orangeburg, N.Y.) 12-0-0 15 Hauppage (Hauppage, N.Y.) 9-0-1

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) 10-0-0 2 Delbarton School (Morristown, N.J.) 12-0-0 3 North Penn (Lansdale, Pa.) 13-0-0 4 Episcopal Academy (Newtown Square, Pa.) 10-0-1 5 Holmdel (Holmdel, N.J.) 11-0-0 6 Haverford School (Haverford, Pa.) 7-0-2 7 Montclair (Montclair, N.J.) 9-0-0 8 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 12-1-0 9 Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.) 11-1-2 10 Washington Township (Sewell, N.J.) 11-0-0 11 Springside Chestnut Hill Academy (Philadelphia, Pa.) 9-1-0 12 Scotch Plains Fanwood (Scotch Plains, N.J.) 13-0-0 13 Manheim Township (Lancaster, Pa.) 10-3-0 14 Warwick (Lititz, Pa.) 9-2-0 15 Kearny (Kearny, N.J.) 9-1-1

REGION IV (DE, D.C., MD, NC, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.) 16-0-1 2 Salesianum School (Wilmington, Del.) 6-2-0 3 St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.) 8-0-0 4 Myers Park (Charlotte, N.C.) 13-0-0 5 River Hill (Clarksville, Md.) 7-0-0 6 University (Morgantown, W.Va.) 15-0-1 7 Loyola Blakefield (Towson, Md.) 9-0-0 8 Bishop O’Connell (Arlington, Va.) 8-1-1 9 Caravel (Bear, Del.) 6-1-0 10 Asheville (Asheville, N.C.) 16-0-1 11 Meade (Fort Meade, Md.) 8-1-1 12 Georgetown Preparatory (North Bethesda, Md.) 8-1-1

REGION V (IN, KY, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Trinity (Louisville, Ky.) 16-0-0 2 St. Ignatius (Cleveland, Ohio) 11-1-2 3 St. Xavier (Louisville, Ky.) 18-1-1 4 Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio) 10-0-3 5 Chesterton (Chesterton, Ind.) 17-0-2 6 Olentangy Liberty (Powell, Ohio) 11-1-0 7 Ballard (Louisville, Ky.) 17-2-0 8 Saint Joseph (South Bend, Ind.) 15-0-2 9 Washington (Washington, Ind.) 17-0-2 10 Zionsville (Zionsville, Ind.) 14-2-3 11 Highlands (Fort Thomas, Ky.) 16-1-3 12 Bay (Bay Village, Ohio) 10-1-2 13 Ryle (Union, Ky.) 15-2-2 14 Ottawa Hills (Ottawa Hills, Ohio) 11-2-0 15 Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) 14-2-2

REGION VI (MI, MN, WI)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Marquette University High (Milwaukee, Wis.) 12-1-2 2 Athens (Troy, Mich.) 17-0-0 3 Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.) 13-1-2 4 Cedarburg (Cedarburg, Wis.) 11-1-1 5 Totino-Grace (Fridley, Minn.) 12-1-1 6 Portage Central (Portage, Mich.) 14-3-1 7 Neenah (Neenah, Wis.) 16-2-0 8 Duluth East (Duluth, Minn.) 14-0-2 9 Saline (Saline, Mich.) 13-1-3 10 Minneapolis Washburn (Minneapolis, Minn.) 12-2-2 11 Skyline (Ann Arbor, Mich.) 10-3-2 12 Kettle Moraine (Wales, Wis.) 8-1-3 13 St. Paul Central (St. Paul, Minn.) 14-0-1 14 Berkley (Berkley, Mich.) 15-2-2 15 Verona (Verona, Wis.) 11-1-2

REGION VII (IL, KS, MO, MT, ND, SD)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.) 17-0-0 2 Libertyville (Libertyville, Ill.) 15-0-0 3 Lee’s Summit (Lee’s Summit, Mo.) 12-1-0 4 Peoria Notre Dame (Peoria, Ill.) 15-2-0 5 DeSmet Jesuit (St. Louis, Mo.) 14-2-2 6 Chaminade College Prep (St. Louis, Mo.) 15-3-0 7 Morton (Cicero, Ill.) 15-2-2 8 Mill Valley (Shawnee, Kan.) 9-2-0 9 Christian Brothers College Prep (St. Louis, Mo.) 12-2-2 10 Washburn Rural (Topeka, Kan.) 11-1-0 11 Park Hill South (Kansas City, Mo.) 9-2-0 12 Rockhurst (Kansas City, Mo.) 9-4-1 13 Wheaton Academy (Wheaton, Ill.) 17-1-0 14 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) 6-4-0 15 Saint Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.) 9-4-0

REGION VIII (CA, CO, ID, NV, NM, OR)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Central Catholic (Portland, Ore.) 10-0-0 2 Fairview (Boulder, Colo.) 10-0-0 3 Boulder (Boulder, Colo.) 10-1-0 4 Palo Verde (Las Vegas, Nev.) 14-0-3 5 Boise (Boise, Idaho) 15-1-1 6 La Cueva (Albuquerque N.M.) 11-2-0 7 Summit (Bend, Ore.) 9-1-0 8 Arapahoe (Littleton, Colo.) 10-0-2 9 Hobbs (Hobbs, N.M.) 12-3-0 10 Bonanza (Las Vegas, Nev.) 11-0-3 11 Tigard (Tigard, Ore.) 8-0-1 12 Lake City (Coeur d’Alene, Idaho) 13-0-0 13 Cleveland (Rio Rancho, N.M.) 13-3-0 14 Coronado (Henderson, Nev.) 13-1-1 15 Grandview (Aurora, Colo.) 10-1-1

