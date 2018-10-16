Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 8

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and National Soccer Coaches Association of America will release Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.

Records shown are through games of Oct. 14

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI and VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Nauset Regional (Eastham, Mass.) 12-0-0 2 Fairfield Prep (Fairfield, Conn.) 10-0-0 3 Lewiston (Lewiston, Maine) 11-0-2 4 Bedford (Bedford, N.H.) 11-1-0 5 St. Mary’s School (Mass.) 10-1-1 6 LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 7-1-4 7 Gorham (Gorham, Maine) 12-0-1 8 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 10-0-2 9 Xavier Prep (Middletown, Conn.) 10-0-0 10 Manchester Memorial (Manchester, N.H.) 13-1-0

REGION II (NY)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Smithtown West (Smithtown, N.Y.) 14-0-0 2 Martin Luther King, Jr. (New York, N.Y.) 13-0-0 3 Monroe-Woodbury (Central Valley, N.Y.) 14-0-0 4 Commack (Commack, N.Y.) 12-0-2 5 Amityville (Amityville, N.Y.) 13-0-1 6 Syosset (Syosset, N.Y.) 10-2-2 7 Queensbury (Queensbury, N.Y.) 15-1-0 8 Ossining (Ossining, N.Y.) 12-1-2 9 Brentwood (Brentwood, N.Y.) 12-2-0 10 Baldwinsville (Baldwinsville, N.Y.) 15-1-0 11 Christian Brothers (Syracuse, N.Y.) 12-1-1 12 Horace Greeley (Chappaqua, N.Y.) 13-0-1 13 Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.) 14-2-0 14 Hauppage (Hauppage, N.Y.) 10-1-1 15 Hilton (Hilton, N.Y.) 12-2-2

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) 12-0-0 2 Delbarton School (Morristown, N.J.) 13-0-0 3 Episcopal Academy (Newtown Square, Pa.) 12-0-1 4 Holmdel (Holmdel, N.J.) 13-0-0 5 Haverford School (Haverford, Pa.) 6-0-3 6 Montclair (Montclair, N.J.) 12-0-0 7 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 15-1-0 8 Washington Township (Sewell, N.J.) 14-0-0 9 North Penn (Lansdale, Pa.) 14-1-0 10 Scotch Plains Fanwood (Scotch Plains, N.J.) 15-0-0 11 Manheim Township (Lancaster, Pa.) 11-3-0 12 Kearny (Kearny, N.J.) 12-1-1 13 Abington (Abington, Pa.) 15-1-1 14 Mendham (Mendham, N.J.) 11-1-0 15 Hempfield (Landisville, Pa.) 12-4-0

REGION IV (DE, D.C., MD, NC, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.) 18-0-1 2 Salesianum School (Wilmington, Del.) 7-2-0 3 St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.) 10-0-0 4 Myers Park (Charlotte, N.C.) 14-0-0 5 Loyola Blakefield (Towson, Md. 11-0-0 6 University (Morgantown, W.Va.) 17-0-2 7 River Hill (Clarksville, Md.) 7-0-1 8 Georgetown Prep (Bethesda, Md.) 10-1-1 9 Meade (Fort Meade, Md.) 10-1-1 10 Archmere Academy (Bear, Del.) 8-1-0 11 Collegiate School (Richmond, Va.) 10-0-2 12 Charleston Catholic (Charleston, W.Va.) 18-1-0 13 Ravenscroft School (Raleigh, N.C.) 16-1-0

REGION V (IN, KY, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Trinity (Louisville, Ky.) 18-0-0 2 St. Ignatius (Cleveland, Ohio) 13-1-2 3 Chesterton (Chesterton, Ind.) 19-0-2 4 Washington (Indianapolis, Ind.) 19-0-2 5 Zionsville (Zionsville, Ind.) 16-1-3 6 Highlands (Fort Thomas, Ky.) 17-1-3 7 Olentangy Liberty (Powell, Ohio) 13-2-0 8 New Albany (New Albany, Ohio) 16-0-0 9 Bay (Bay Village, Ohio) 13-1-2 10 Ottawa Hills (Ottawa Hills, Ohio) 13-2-0 11 St. Xavier (Louisville, Ky.) 19-2-1 12 Ballard (Louisville, Ky.) 17-2-0 13 Carroll (Fort Wayne, Ind.) 17-2-2 14 Bloomington South (Bloomington, Ind.) 13-2-1 15 Louisville Collegiate School (Louisville, Ky.) 16-4-2

REGION VI (MI, MN, WI)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Marquette University High (Milwaukee, Wis.) 14-1-2 2 Athens (Troy, Mich.) 17-0-0 3 Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.) 13-1-2 4 Totino-Grace (Fridley, Minn.) 12-1-1 5 Neenah (Neenah, Wis.) 19-2-0 6 Portage Central (Portage, Mich.) 14-3-1 7 Saline (Saline, Mich.) 14-1-3 8 Duluth East (Duluth, Minn.) 14-0-2 9 Kettle Moraine (Wales, Wis.) 10-1-3 10 Sussex (Sussex, Wis.) 10-1-3 11 Berkley (Berkley, Mich.) 16-2-2 12 Minneapolis Washburn (Minneapolis, Minn.) 12-2-2 13 Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee, Wis.) 15-1-1 14 St. Paul Central (St. Paul, Minn.) 14-0-1 15 Detroit Catholic Central (Novi, Mich.) 12-2-2

REGION VII (IL, KS, MO, MT, ND, SD)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.) 19-0-0 2 Libertyville (Libertyville, Ill.) 16-0-0 3 Lee’s Summit (Lee’s Summit, Mo.) 14-1-1 4 Peoria Notre Dame (Peoria, Ill.) 17-2-0 5 Christian Brothers College Prep (St. Louis, Mo.) 17-2-2 6 Washburn Rural (Topeka, Kan.) 13-1-1 7 Morton (Cicero, Ill.) 17-2-1 8 Olathe Northwest (Olathe, Kan.) 17-2-1 9 Wheaton Academy (Wheaton, Ill.) 19-2-0 10 Mill Valley (Shawnee, Kan.) 11-3-0 11 Chaminade College Prep (St. Louis, Mo.) 19-4-0 12 DeSmet Jesuit (St. Louis, Mo.) 15-3-2 13 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) 9-4-0 14 Saint Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.) 11-5-0 15 Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.) 12-2-1

REGION VIII (CA, CO, ID, NV, NM, OR)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Fairview (Boulder, Colo.) 13-0-0 2 Central Catholic (Portland, Ore.) 10-0-2 3 Boulder (Boulder, Colo.) 12-1-0 4 Cimarron-Memorial (Las Vegas, Nev.) 17-1-2 5 Grandview (Aurora, Colo.) 12-1-1 6 La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.) 13-2-0 7 Summit (Bend, Ore.) 11-1-0 8 Hobbs (Hobbs, N.M.) 13-3-0 9 Boise (Boise, Idaho) 16-2-1 10 Denver East (Denver, Colo.) 12-1-0 11 Coronado (Henderson, Nev.) 15-1-1 12 Lake City (Coeur d’Alene, Idaho) 14-0-0 13 Cleveland (Rio Rancho, N.M.) 14-3-0 14 Grant (Portland, Ore.) 9-2-1 15 Palo Verde (Las Vegas, Nev.) 16-1-3

