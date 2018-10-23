Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 9

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and National Soccer Coaches Association of America will release Super 25 Regional Boys Fall Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.

Records shown are through games of Oct. 21

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI and VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Nauset Regional (Eastham, Mass.) 15-0-0 2 Fairfield Prep (Fairfield, Conn.) 12-0-0 3 Lewiston (Lewiston, Maine) 12-0-2 4 Bedford (Bedford, N.H.) 14-1-0 5 Lexington (Lexington, Maine) 13-1-1 6 LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 9-1-4 7 Yarmouth (Yarmouth, Maine) 12-0-2 8 Manchester Central (Manchester, N.H) 14-1-0 9 Xavier Prep (Middletown, Conn.) 11-0-1 10 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 10-0-2

REGION II (NY)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Smithtown West (Smithtown, N.Y.) 16-0-0 2 Martin Luther King, Jr. (New York, N.Y.) 16-0-0 3 Monroe-Woodbury (Central Valley, N.Y.) 15-0-0 4 Commack (Commack, N.Y.) 13-0-3 5 Amityville (Amityville, N.Y.) 15-0-1 6 Syosset (Syosset, N.Y.) 10-2-3 7 Queensbury (Queensbury, N.Y.) 16-1-0 8 Ossining (Ossining, N.Y.) 14-1-2 9 Brentwood (Brentwood, N.Y.) 14-2-0 10 Baldwinsville (Baldwinsville, N.Y.) 16-1-0 11 Christian Brothers Academy (Syracuse, N.Y.) 14-1-1 12 Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.) 15-2-0 13 Hilton (Hilton, N.Y.) 12-2-2 14 Hauppage (Hauppage, N.Y.) 11-1-1 15 John Glenn (Elwood, N.Y.) 16-0-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) 17-0-0 2 Delbarton School (Morristown, N.J.) 13-0-0 3 Episcopal Academy (Newtown Square, Pa.) 13-0-2 4 Holmdel (Holmdel, N.J.) 15-0-0 5 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 16-1-0 6 Montclair (Montclair, N.J.) 15-0-0 7 Haverford School (Haverford, Pa.) 8-1-3 8 Washington Township (Sewell, N.J.) 17-9-0 9 North Penn (Lansdale, Pa.) 17-1-0 10 Scotch Plains Fanwood (Scotch Plains, N.J.) 16-1-1 11 Cocalico (Cocalico, Pa.) 17-1-0 12 Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.) 15-2-2 13 Abington (Abington, Pa.) 17-1-1 14 Christian Brothers (Lincroft, N.J.) 14-3-0 15 Roman Catholic (Philadelphia, Pa.) 16-1-1

REGION IV (DE, D.C., MD, NC, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.) 21-0-1 2 Salesianum School (Wilmington, Del.) 9-2-0 3 St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.) 11-0-1 4 Myers Park (Charlotte, N.C.) 16-0-0 5 Loyola Blakefield (Towson, Md.) 14-0-0 6 University (Morgantown, W.Va.) 19-0-2 7 River Hill (Clarksville, Md.) 10-0-1 8 Georgetown Prep (Bethesda, Md.) 12-1-0 9 Archmere Academy (Bear, Del.) 11-1-0 10 Collegiate School (Richmond, Va.) 12-0-2 11 Charleston Catholic (Charleston, W.Va.) 21-1-0 12 Ravenscroft (Raleigh, N.C.) 17-1-0 13 Walt Whitman (Bethesda, Md.) 10-1-0 14 Bishop O’Connell (Arlington, Va.) 9-3-1 15 Gonzaga Prep (Washington, D.C.) 12-4-0

REGION V (IN, KY, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Ignatius (Cleveland, Ohio) 14-1-2 2 Chesterton (Chesterton, Ind.) 20-0-2 3 St. Xavier (Louisville, Ky.) 22-2-1 4 Zionsville (Zionsville, Ind.) 17-1-3 5 Highlands (Fort Thomas, Ky.) 20-1-3 6 Olentangy Liberty (Powell, Ohio) 14-2-0 7 New Albany (New Albany, Ohio) 17-0-0 8 Bay (Bay Village, Ohio) 14-1-2 9 Ottawa Hills (Ottawa Hills, Ohio) 14-2-0 10 Trinity (Louisville, Ky.) 18-1-0 11 Bishop Noll (Hammond, Ind.) 19-2-0 12 Elizabethtown (Elizabethtown, Ky.) 21-2-2 13 Daviess County (Owensboro, Ky.) 20-2-1 14 Carroll (Fort Wayne, Ind.) 17-3-2 15 Bloomington South (Bloomington, Ind.) 13-3-1

REGION VI (MI, MN, WI)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Marquette University High (Milwaukee, Wis.) 16-1-2 2 Athens (Troy, Mich.) 18-0-0 3 Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.) 16-1-2 4 Neenah (Neenah, Wis.) 21-2-0 5 Duluth East (Duluth, Minn.) 17-0-2 6 Portage Central (Portage, Mich.) 15-3-1 7 Blake School (Minneapolis, Minn.) 16-1-2 8 Saline (Saline, Mich.) 15-1-3 9 Kettle Moraine (Wales, Wis.) 12-1-3 10 Berkley (Berkley, Mich.) 17-2-2 11 Sussex (Sussex, Wis.) 12-1-3 12 St. Paul Central (St. Paul, Minn.) 18-0-1 13 Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee, Wis.) 17-1-1 14 Totino-Grace (Fridley, Minn.) 15-3-1 15 Detroit Central Catholic (Novi, Mich.) 13-2-2

REGION VII (IL, KS, MO, MT, ND, SD)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.) 21-0-0 2 Libertyville (Libertyville, Ill.) 18-0-0 3 Lee’s Summit (Lee’s Summit, Mo.) 15-1-0 4 Peoria Notre Dame (Peoria, Ill.) 19-2-0 5 Christian Brothers College Prep (St. Louis, Mo.) 18-2-2 6 Washburn Rural (Topeka, Kan.) 14-1-1 7 Morton (Cicero, Ill.) 20-2-1 8 Olathe Northwest (Olathe, Kan.) 13-2-1 9 Mill Valley (Shawnee, Kan.) 13-3-0 10 DeSmet Jesuit (St. Louis, Mo.) 16-3-2 11 Francis Howell (St. Charles, Mo.) 18-2-1 12 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) 11-4-0 13 Saint Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.) 11-5-0 14 Hellgate (Missoula, Mont.) 13-0-1 15 Washington (Sioux Falls, S.D.) 13-0-1

REGION VIII (CA, CO, ID, NV, NM, OR)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Fairview (Boulder, Colo.) 15-0-0 2 Boulder (Boulder, Colo.) 14-1-0 3 Cimarron-Memorial (Las Vegas, Nev.) 19-1-2 4 Summit (Bend, Ore.) 13-1-0 5 Cleveland (Rio Rancho, N.M.) 16-3-0 6 Rocky Mountain (Meridian, Idaho) 15-2-1 7 Grandview (Aurora, Colo.) 13-1-1 8 Hobbs (Hobbs, N.M.) 15-3-0 9 Central Catholic (Portland, Ore.) 11-1-2 10 Denver East (Denver, Colo.) 14-1-0 11 Coronado (Henderson, Nev.) 16-2-1 12 La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.) 14-2-0 13 Las Vegas (Las Vegas, Nev.) 14-1-1 14 David Douglas (Portland, Ore.) 10-2-2 15 Boise (Boise, Idaho) 18-3-1

