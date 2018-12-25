Super 25 Regional Football Rankings: FINAL

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by the HSS staff with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.

SUPER 25: RANKINGS

EAST

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine

St. Frances Academy, Baltimore (10-0) St. Joseph’s Prep, Philadelphia (13-0) Gonzaga College, Washington, D.C. (9-3) St. Joseph Regional, Montvale, N.J. (10-2) St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (9-1) Highland Springs, Va. (15-0) DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md. (8-3) Bergen Catholic, Oradell, N.J. (10-2) Manchester, Midlothian, Va. (15-0) St. John’s Prep, Danvers, Mass. (10-2)

SOUTHEAST

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and South Carolina

1. IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (7-1)

2. Dutch Fork, Irmo, S.C. (13-0)

3. Lakeland (Fla.) Senior (15-0)

4.. Central, Phenix City, Ala. (15-0)

5. Wake Forest, N.C. (14-0)

6. T.L. Hanna, Anderson, S.C. (14-1)

7. St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (13-2)

8. Colquitt County, Norman Park, Ga. (14-1)

9. Warner Robins, Ga. (12-3)

10. Rome, Ga. (13-1)

MIDWEST

Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin

1. Warren Central, Indianapolis (14-0)

2. Archbishop Hoban, Akron, Ohio (15-0)

3. Christian Brothers, St. Louis, Mo. (13-1)

4. St. Edward, Lakewood, Ohio (11-3)

5. Colerain, Cincinnati (14-1)

6. Derby, Kan. (14-0)

7. Muskego, Wisc. (14-0)

8. Martinsburg, W. Va., (13-0)

9. Chippewa Valley, Clinton Township, Mich. (14-0)

10. Male, Louisville, Ky. (14-1)

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas

1. North Shore, Galena Park, Texas (16-0)

2. Duncanville, Texas (14-1)

3. University Lab, Baton Rouge, La (13-0)

4. Allen, Texas (14-1)

5. John Curtis, River Ridge, La. (13-0)

6. Aledo, Texas (16-0)

7. Longview, Texas (16-0)

8. Highland Park, Dallas, Texas (16-0)

9. Broken Arrow, Okla. (13-0)

10. Lake Travis, Austin, Texas (13-2)

WEST

Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming