Super 25 Regional Football Rankings: Week 12

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by the HSS staff with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.

Next rankings: Nov. 5

EAST

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine

St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (8-0) St. Frances Academy, Baltimore (6-0) St. Joseph’s Prep, Philadelphia (7-0) Everett, Mass. (8-0) Damascus, Md. (9-0) Bergen Catholic, Oradell, N.J. (8-1) DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md. (6-2) St. Joseph Regional, Montvale, N.J. (7-2) North Allegheny, Wexford, Pa. (10-0) Highland Springs, Va. (9-0)

SOUTHEAST

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and South Carolina

IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (6-1) St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (8-1) Rome, Ga. (10-0) Colquitt County, Norman Park, Ga. (9-0) Dutch Fork, Irmo, S.C. (8-0) Carol City, Miami, (7-2) Miami Central (8-2) T.L. Hanna, Anderson, S.C. (10-0) Central, Phenix City, Ala. (10-0) Mallard Creek, Charlotte (8-0)

MIDWEST

Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin

Warren Central, Indianapolis (10-0) Archbishop Hoban, Akron, Ohio (10-0) Colerain, Cincinnati (10-0) Cass Tech, Detroit (10-0) Lincoln-Way East, Frankfort, Ill. (10-0) Covington Catholic, Ky., (10-0) Muskegon, Mich. (10-0) Brother Rice, Chicago, Ill. (10-0) Christian Brothers, St. Louis, Mo. (8-1) Mentor, Ohio (9-1)

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas

1. Allen, Texas (8-0)

2. University Lab, Baton Rouge, La. (9-0)

3. Duncanville, Texas (7-0)

4. North Shore, Galena Park, Texas (8-0)

5. John Curtis, River Ridge, La. (9-0)

6. Aledo, Texas (8-0)

7. Cypress Ranch, Texas (8-0)

8. Westlake, Austin, Texas (7-1)

9. Broken Arrow, Okla. (9-0)

10. North Little Rock, Ark. (9-0)

10. Lake Travis, Austin, Texas (7-1)

WEST

Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming