Super 25 Regional Football Rankings: Week 13

Photo: IMG Academy

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by the HSS staff with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.

Next rankings: Nov. 12

EAST

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine

  1. St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (9-0)
  2. St. Frances Academy, Baltimore (7-0)
  3. St. Joseph’s Prep, Philadelphia (8-0)
  4. Damascus, Md. (10-0)
  5. Bergen Catholic, Oradell, N.J. (8-1)
  6. DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md. (7-2)
  7. St. Joseph Regional, Montvale, N.J. (7-2)
  8. North Allegheny, Wexford, Pa. (10-0)
  9. Highland Springs, Va. (10-0)
  10. Coatesville, Pa. (11-0)

SOUTHEAST

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and South Carolina

  1. IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (7-1)
  2. St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (9-1)
  3. Rome, Ga. (10-0)
  4. Colquitt County, Norman Park, Ga. (10-0)
  5. Carol City, Miami, (8-2)
  6. Miami Central (8-2)
  7. Dutch Fork, Irmo, S.C. (8-0)
  8. T.L. Hanna, Anderson, S.C. (10-0)
  9. Central, Phenix City, Ala. (10-0)
  10. Mallard Creek, Charlotte (9-0)

MIDWEST

Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin

  1. Warren Central, Indianapolis (11-0)
  2. Archbishop Hoban, Akron, Ohio (11-0)
  3. Colerain, Cincinnati (11-0)
  4. Lincoln-Way East, Frankfort, Ill. (10-0)
  5. Christian Brothers, St. Louis, Mo. (10-1)
  6. Covington Catholic, Ky., (11-0)
  7. Muskegon, Mich. (11-0)
  8. Brother Rice, Chicago, Ill. (11-0)
  9. Mentor, Ohio (10-1)
  10. Central Catholic, Toledo, Ohio (11-0)

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas

1. Allen, Texas (9-0)

2. University Lab, Baton Rouge, La. (10-0)

3. Duncanville, Texas (8-0)

4. North Shore, Galena Park, Texas (9-0)

5. John Curtis, River Ridge, La. (10-0)

6. Aledo, Texas (9-0) 

7. Cypress Ranch, Texas (9-0)

8. Westlake, Austin, Texas (8-1)

9. Broken Arrow, Okla. (10-0)

10. North Little Rock, Ark. (10-0)

WEST

Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming

  1. St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif. (11-0)
  2. Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif. (9-2)
  3. De La Salle, Concord, Calif. (10-0)
  4. Centennial, Corona, Calif. (11-0)
  5. Oaks Christian, Westlake Village, Calif. (11-0)
  6. Saint Louis, Honolulu, Hawaii (10-0)
  7. Chandler, Ariz. (10-1)
  8. JSerra, San Juan Capistrano, Calif. (8-2)
  9. Folsom, Calif. (9-1)
  10. Valor Christian, Highlands Ranch, Colo. (10-0)

