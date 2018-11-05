Super 25 Regional Football Rankings: Week 13

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by the HSS staff with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.
Next rankings: Nov. 12
EAST
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine
- St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (9-0)
- St. Frances Academy, Baltimore (7-0)
- St. Joseph’s Prep, Philadelphia (8-0)
- Damascus, Md. (10-0)
- Bergen Catholic, Oradell, N.J. (8-1)
- DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md. (7-2)
- St. Joseph Regional, Montvale, N.J. (7-2)
- North Allegheny, Wexford, Pa. (10-0)
- Highland Springs, Va. (10-0)
- Coatesville, Pa. (11-0)
SOUTHEAST
Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and South Carolina
- IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (7-1)
- St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (9-1)
- Rome, Ga. (10-0)
- Colquitt County, Norman Park, Ga. (10-0)
- Carol City, Miami, (8-2)
- Miami Central (8-2)
- Dutch Fork, Irmo, S.C. (8-0)
- T.L. Hanna, Anderson, S.C. (10-0)
- Central, Phenix City, Ala. (10-0)
- Mallard Creek, Charlotte (9-0)
MIDWEST
Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin
- Warren Central, Indianapolis (11-0)
- Archbishop Hoban, Akron, Ohio (11-0)
- Colerain, Cincinnati (11-0)
- Lincoln-Way East, Frankfort, Ill. (10-0)
- Christian Brothers, St. Louis, Mo. (10-1)
- Covington Catholic, Ky., (11-0)
- Muskegon, Mich. (11-0)
- Brother Rice, Chicago, Ill. (11-0)
- Mentor, Ohio (10-1)
- Central Catholic, Toledo, Ohio (11-0)
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas
1. Allen, Texas (9-0)
2. University Lab, Baton Rouge, La. (10-0)
3. Duncanville, Texas (8-0)
4. North Shore, Galena Park, Texas (9-0)
5. John Curtis, River Ridge, La. (10-0)
6. Aledo, Texas (9-0)
7. Cypress Ranch, Texas (9-0)
8. Westlake, Austin, Texas (8-1)
9. Broken Arrow, Okla. (10-0)
10. North Little Rock, Ark. (10-0)
WEST
Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming
- St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif. (11-0)
- Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif. (9-2)
- De La Salle, Concord, Calif. (10-0)
- Centennial, Corona, Calif. (11-0)
- Oaks Christian, Westlake Village, Calif. (11-0)
- Saint Louis, Honolulu, Hawaii (10-0)
- Chandler, Ariz. (10-1)
- JSerra, San Juan Capistrano, Calif. (8-2)
- Folsom, Calif. (9-1)
- Valor Christian, Highlands Ranch, Colo. (10-0)