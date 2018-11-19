Super 25 Regional Football Rankings: Week 15

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by the HSS staff with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.

SUPER 25: RANKINGS | TOP STAR | SCOREBOARD

Next rankings: Nov. 26

EAST

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine

St. Frances Academy, Baltimore (9-0) St. Joseph’s Prep, Philadelphia (10-0) Gonzaga College, Washington, D.C. (9-3) St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (9-1) Bergen Catholic, Oradell, N.J. (10-1) DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md. (8-3) St. Joseph Regional, Montvale, N.J. (9-2) Highland Springs, Va. (12-0) Coatesville, Pa. (13-0) St. John’s Prep, Danvers, Mass. (9-1)

SOUTHEAST

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and South Carolina

IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (7-1) St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (11-1) Rome, Ga. (12-0) Colquitt County, Norman Park, Ga. (12-0) Dutch Fork, Irmo, S.C. (10-0) Miami Central (10-2) T.L. Hanna, Anderson, S.C. (12-0) Central, Phenix City, Ala. (12-0) Mallard Creek, Charlotte (10-0) Carol City, Miami, (9-3)

MIDWEST

Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin

Colerain, Cincinnati (13-0) Warren Central, Indianapolis (13-0) Archbishop Hoban, Akron, Ohio (13-0) Christian Brothers, St. Louis, Mo. (12-1) Brother Rice, Chicago, Ill. (13-0) Covington Catholic, Ky. (13-0) Muskegon, Mich. (13-0) Washington, Massillon, Ohio (13-0) Derby, Kan. (12-0) Muskego, Wisc. (14-0)

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas

1. Allen, Texas (11-0)

2. University Lab, Baton Rouge, La. (11-0)

3. Duncanville, Texas (10-0)

4. North Shore, Galena Park, Texas (11-0)

5. John Curtis, River Ridge, La. (11-0)

6. Aledo, Texas (11-0)

7. Cypress Ranch, Texas (11-0)

8. Westlake, Austin, Texas (10-1)

9. Broken Arrow, Okla. (12-0)

10. North Little Rock, Ark. (11-0)

WEST

Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming