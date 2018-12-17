Super 25 Regional Football Rankings: Week 19

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by the HSS staff with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.
Next rankings: Dec. 24
EAST
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine
- St. Frances Academy, Baltimore (9-0)
- St. Joseph’s Prep, Philadelphia (13-0)
- Gonzaga College, Washington, D.C. (9-3)
- St. Joseph Regional, Montvale, N.J. (10-2)
- St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (9-1)
- Highland Springs, Va. (15-0)
- DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md. (8-3)
- Bergen Catholic, Oradell, N.J. (10-2)
- Manchester, Midlothian, Va. (15-0)
- St. John’s Prep, Danvers, Mass. (10-2)
SOUTHEAST
Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and South Carolina
1. IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (7-1)
2. Dutch Fork, Irmo, S.C. (13-0)
3. Lakeland (Fla.) Senior (15-0)
4.. Central, Phenix City, Ala. (15-0)
5. Wake Forest, N.C. (14-0)
6. T.L. Hanna, Anderson, S.C. (14-1)
7. St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (13-2)
8. Colquitt County, Norman Park, Ga. (14-1)
9. Warner Robins, Ga. (12-3)
10. Rome, Ga. (13-1)
MIDWEST
Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin
1. Warren Central, Indianapolis (14-0)
2. Archbishop Hoban, Akron, Ohio (15-0)
3. Christian Brothers, St. Louis, Mo. (13-1)
4. St. Edward, Lakewood, Ohio (11-3)
5. Colerain, Cincinnati (14-1)
6. Derby, Kan. (14-0)
7. Muskego, Wisc. (14-0)
8. Martinsburg, W. Va., (13-0)
9. Chippewa Valley, Clinton Township, Mich. (14-0)
10. Male, Louisville, Ky. (14-1)
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas
1. Duncanville, Texas (13-0)
2. North Shore, Galena Park, Texas (14-0)
3. University Lab, Baton Rouge, La (13-0)
4. Allen, Texas (13-1)
5. John Curtis, River Ridge, La. (13-0)
6. Aledo, Texas (15-0)
7. Longview, Texas (15-0)
8. Highland Park, Dallas, Texas (15-0)
9. Broken Arrow, Okla. (13-0)
10. Lake Travis, Austin, Texas (13-2)
WEST
Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming
- Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif. (13-2)
- St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif. (13-1)
- De La Salle, Concord, Calif. (12-1)
- St. Louis, Honolulu, Hawaii (12-0)
- Centennial, Corona, Calif. (12-1)
- Folsom, Calif. (14-1)
- Chandler, Ariz. (13-1)
- Centennial, Peoria, Ariz. (14-0)
- Oaks Christian, Westlake Village, Calif. (12-1)
- Valor Christian, Highlands Ranch, Colo. (14-0)