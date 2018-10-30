USA Today Sports

Super 25 Regional Girls Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 10

Photo: Michael Murphy

Girls Soccer

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

Records shown are through games of Oct. 28

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)

Rank School W-L-T
1 LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 15-0-0
2 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 15-0-0
3 Mansfield (Mansfield, Mass.) 13-2-3
4 Newton South (Newton, Mass.) 14-1-2
5 Camden Hills (Camden, Maine) 16-0-0
6 Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.) 14-0-1
7 Londonderry (Londonderry, N.H.) 14-1-1
8 Danvers (Danvers, Mass.) 14-2-1
9 Manchester Central (Manchester, N.H.) 14-2-0
10 Scarborough (Scarborough, Maine) 16-0-0
11 Suffield (Suffield, Conn.) 14-0-1
12 Bow (Bow, N.H.) 14-1-1
13 Medway (Medway, Mass.) 14-2-2
14 St. Joseph (Trumbull, Conn.) 13-1-2
15 Winchester (Winchester, Mass.) 16-1-0
15 Cape Elizabeth (Cape Elizabeth, Maine) 15-0-0

REGION II (New York)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.) 15-0-1
2 Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.) 16-0-0
3 Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.) 14-0-1
4 Bethlehem Central (Delmar, N.Y.) 13-1-1
5 Vestal (Vestal, N.Y.) 14-0-1
6 Half Hollow Hills East (Dix Hills, N.Y.) 13-1-2
7 Baldwinsville (Baldwinsville, N.Y.) 12-2-2
8 Monroe-Woodbury (Central Valley, N.Y.) 13-1-1
9 North Rockland (Theills, N.Y.) 12-0-3
10 Islip (Islip, N.Y.) 12-2-2
11 Our Lady of Mercy (Syosset, N.Y.) 15-2-1
12 Hamburg (Hamburg, N.Y.) 15-1-1
13 Albertus Magnus (Bardonia, N.Y.) 15-0-2
14 Chenango Forks (Binghamton, N.Y.) 16-0-1
15 Stillwater (Stillwater, N.Y.) 16-0-1

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Northern Highlands Regional (Allendale, N.J.) 16-1-0
2 Mechanicsburg (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) 20-0-0
3 Bridgewater-Raritan (Bridgewater, N.J.) 16-1-0
4 Mars (Mars, Pa.) 18-0-0
5 Pennridge (Perkasie, Pa.) 16-2-1
6 Eastern (Voorhees Township, Pa.) 20-2-0
7 West Orange (West Orange, N.J.) 15-0-2
8 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 17-1-2
9 Shawnee (Medford, N.J.) 16-2-2
10 Allentown (Allentown, N.J.) 15-1-0
11 Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, N.J.) 13-2-0
12 Pennsbury (Fairless Hills, Pa.) 16-3-1
13 Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) 15-2-1
14 Central Dauphin (Huumelstown, Pa.) 17-1-1
15 Ramsey (Ramsey, N.J.) 15-2-0

REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) 13-0-2
2 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 12-0-2
3 Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.) 23-1-1
4 Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.) 21-1-2
5 Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) 21-2-0
6 Collierville (Collierville, Tenn.) 19-4-0
7 Highlands (Fort Thomas, Ky.) 22-4-0
8 Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) 11-1-4
9 River Hill (Clarksburg, Md.) 11-1-0
10 Girls Preparatory School (Chattanooga, Tenn.) 15-1-3
11 Christ Presbyterian School (Eads, Tenn.) 19-0-1
12 Charleston Catholic (Charleston, W.Va.) 14-2-3
13 Sparrows Poiint (Sparrows Point, Md.) 13-0-0
14 West Jessamine (Nicholasville, Ky.) 11-3-5
15 Greenwood (Bowling Green, Ky.) 17-3-3
15 Hurricane (Hurricane, W.Va.) 15-2-3
15 Parkersburg South (Parkersburg, W.Va.) 18-2-2

REGION V (IA, IA, MN, OH)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio) 19-0-0
2 Medina (Medina, Ohio) 17-0-2
3 Eagan (Eagan, Minn.) 17-0-3
4 Carmel (Carmel, Ind.) 20-1-2
5 Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio) 16-0-3
6 Twinsburg (Twinsburg, Ohio) 17-0-0
7 Homestead (Fort Wayne, Ind.) 18-4-0
8 Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.) 14-1-4
9 Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) 12-2-2
10 Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.) 14-4-1
11 Loveland (Loveland, Ohio) 15-1-3
12 Valparaiso (Valparaiso, Ind.) 20-3-0
13 Bishop Watterson (Columbus, Ohio) 16-1-2
14 Fishers (Fishers, Ind.) 13-4-1
15 Minnetonka (Minnetonka, Minn.) 15-3-1

REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) 15-0-0
2 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) 22-0-0
3 Seattle Prep (Seattle, Wash.) 18-0-0
4 Centennial (Las Cruces, N.M.) 19-0-0
5 Bishop Kelly (Boise, Idaho) 22-0-0
6 West Linn (West Linn, Ore.) 14-0-1
7 Lone Peak (Highland, Utah) 16-3-0
8 Jackson (Mill Creek, Wash.) 13-0-1
9 Puyallup (Puyallup, Wash.) 13-0-2
10 Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) 18-2-0
11 Rocky Mountain (Meridian, Idaho) 15-3-2
12 Faith Lutheran (Las Vegas, Nev.) 17-2-0
13 Issaquah (Issaquah, Wash.) 9-1-2
14 Ridgeview (Redmond, Ore.) 11-2-1
15 Cibola (Albuquerque, N.M.) 15-2-1

