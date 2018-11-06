Super 25 Regional Girls Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 11

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

Records shown are through games of Nov. 4

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Newton South (Newton, Mass.) 12-0-1 2 LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 10-0-0 3 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 12-0-0 4 St. Joseph (Trumbull, Conn.) 11-0-1 5 Mansfield (Mansfield, Mass.) 11-0-3 6 Camden Hills (Camden, Maine) 13-0-0 7 Londonderry (Londonderry, N.H.) 12-1-1 8 Bow (Bow, N.H.) 13-1-0 9 Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.) 9-0-1 10 Danvers (Danvers, Mass.) 10-1-1 11 Manchester Central (Manchester, N.H.) 11-2-0 12 Scarborough (Scarborough, Maine) 13-0-0 13 Brookline (Brookline, Mass.) 11-1-3 14 Shelton (Shelton, Conn.) 10-0-1 15 Bishop Feehan (Attleboro, Mass.) 12-0-2 15 Cape Elizabeth (Cape Elizabeth, Maine) 13-0-0

REGION II (New York)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.) 19-0-1 2 Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.) 21-0-0 3 Bethlehem Central (Delmar, N.Y.) 17-1-1 4 Vestal (Vestal, N.Y.) 17-0-0 5 Valley Stream South (Valley Stream, N.Y.) 18-0-0 6 St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.) 16-0-0 7 Monroe-Woodbury (Central Valley, N.Y.) 17-1-1 8 Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.) 16-2-1 9 Smithtown West (Smithtown, N.Y.) 13-1-3 10 Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.) 18-1-1 11 Islip (Islip, N.Y.) 12-2-2 12 John Jay (Cross River, N.Y.) 19-2-0 13 Chenango Forks (Binghamton, N.Y.) 17-0-1 14 Stillwater (Stillwater, N.Y.) 17-0-1 15 Cincinnatus Central School (Cincinnatus, N.Y.) 19-0-1

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) 13-0-1 2 Allentown (Allentown, N.J.) 11-0-0 3 Central Dauphin (Hummelstown, Pa.) 14-1-1 4 Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, N.J.) 11-0-0 5 Northern Highlands Regional (Allendale, N.J.) 13-1-0 6 Mechanicsburg (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) 16-0-0 7 Bridgewater-Raritan (Bridgewater, N.J.) 13-1-0 8 Mars (Mars, Pa.) 14-0-0 9 Hunterdon Central Regional (Flemington, N.J.) 11-2-1 10 Pennridge (Perkasie, Pa.) 12-2-1 11 Shawnee (Medford, N.J.) 10-1-2 12 Owen J, Roberts (Pottstown, Pa.) 17-0-1 13 Eastern (Voorhees Township, N.J.) 14-2-0 14 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 13-1-2 15 Seneca Valley (Harmony, Pa.) 13-1-0

REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 15-0-2 2 Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.) 25-1-1 3 Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) 21-2-0 4 Collierville (Collierville, Tenn.) 19-4-0 5 Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) 14-1-2 6 Highlands (Fort Thomas, Ky.) 23-5-0 7 Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) 14-1-4 8 River Hill (Clarksburg, Md.) 12-1-0 9 Girls Preparatory School (Chattanooga, Tenn.) 15-1-3 10 Christ Presbyterian Academy (Eads, Tenn.) 19-0-1 11 Hurricane (Hurricane, W.Va.) 17-2-3 12 Sparrows Point (Sparrows Point, Md.) 14-0-0 13 West Jessamine (Nicholasville, Ky.) 16-4-5 14 Greenwood (Bowling Green, Ky.) 17-3-3 15 Robert C. Byrd (Clarksburg, W.Va.) 19-4-3 15 Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.) 21-2-1

REGION V (IA, IA, MN, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio) 21-0-0 2 Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio) 18-0-3 3 Carmel (Carmel, Ind.) 20-1-2 4 Twinsburg (Twinsburg, Ohio) 19-0-0 5 Minnetonka (Minnetonka, Minn.) 16-4-1 6 Homestead (Fort Wayne, Ind.) 18-4-0 7 Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.) 17-4-0 8 Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) 12-2-2 9 Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.) 15-2-4 10 Bishop Watterson (Columbus, Ohio) 18-1-2 11 Eagan (Eagan, Minn.) 17-1-3 12 Valparaiso (Valpariso, Ind.) 20-3-0 13 Loveland (Loveland, Ohio) 16-2-3 14 Fishers (Fishers, Ind.) 13-2-4 15 Medina (Medina, Ohio) 17-1-2

REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) 12-0-0 2 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) 20-0-0 3 Puyallup (Puyallup, Wash.) 11-0-0 4 Centennial (Las Cruces, N.M.) 15-0-0 5 Bishop Kelly (Boise, Idaho) 19-0-0 6 Seattle Prep (Seattle, Wash.) 14-0-0 7 Syracuse (Syracuse, Utah) 17-1-0 8 West Linn (West Linn, Ore.) 10-0-1 9 Coronado (Henderson, Nev.) 16-0-2 10 Jackson (Mill Creek, Wash.) 9-0-1 11 La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.) 12-1-1 12 Lone Peak (Highland, Utah) 14-3-0 13 West Albany (Albany, Ore.) 9-1-2 14 Murray (Murray, Utah) 15-1-1 15 Madison (Rexburg, Idaho) 14-1-1

