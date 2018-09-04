Super 25 Regional Girls Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 2

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
MORE: Boys Soccer Spring Rankings
MORE: Girls Soccer Spring Rankings
REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Newton South (Newton, Mass.)
|0-0-0
|2
|Manchester Central (Manchester, N.H.)
|1-0-0
|3
|Danvers (Danvers, Mass.)
|0-0-0
|4
|Bow (Bow, N.H.)
|1-0-0
|5
|Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.
|0-0-0
|6
|La Salle Academy (Providence, R.I.)
|0-0-0
|7
|Yarmouth (Yarmouth, Maine)
|0-0-0
|8
|Ridgefield (Ridgefield, Conn.)
|0-0-0
|9
|Wachusett Regional (Holden, Mass.)
|0-0-0
|10
|St. Joseph (Trumbull, Conn.)
|0-0-0
|11
|King Philip Regional (Wrentham, Mass.)
|0-0-0
|12
|Burr and Burton Academy (Manchester, Vt.)
|0-0-0
|13
|Hingham (Hingham, Mass.)
|0-0-0
|14
|Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.)
|0-0-0
|15
|South Kingston (Kingston, R.I.)
|0-0-0
|15
|Brunswick (Brunswick, Maine)
|0-0-0
REGION II (New York)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
|2
|Baldwinsville (Baldwinsville, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
|3
|Pearl River (Pearl River, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
|4
|Massapequa (Massapequa, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
|5
|Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
|6
|Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
|7
|North Shore (Glen Head, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
|8
|Monroe Woodbury (Woodbury, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
|9
|Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
|10
|Scotia-Glenville (Scotia, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
|11
|Northport (Northport, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
|12
|Grand Island (Grand Island, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
|13
|Shenendehowa (Clifton Park, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
|14
|Westhill (Syracuse, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
|15
|Allegany-Limestone (Allegany, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
REGION III (PA, NJ)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Northern Highlands Regional (Allendale, N.J.)
|0-0-0
|2
|Episcopal Academy (Newtown Square, Pa.)
|1-0-0
|3
|Pennington School (Pennington, N.J.)
|0-0-0
|4
|Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.)
|2-0-0
|5
|Washington Township (Sewell, N.J.)
|0-0-0
|6
|Neshaminy (Langhorne, Pa.)
|2-0-0
|7
|Eastern (Voorhees, N.J.)
|0-0-0
|8
|Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.)
|0-0-0
|9
|Bridgewater-Raritan (Bridgewater, N.J.)
|0-0-0
|10
|Moon Area (Coraopolis, Pa.)
|1-0-0
|11
|Wilson (Reading, Pa.)
|1-0-0
|12
|Allentown (Allentown, Pa.)
|0-0-0
|13
|Pine-Richland (Gibsonia, Pa.)
|2-0-0
|14
|Ridge (Basking Ridge, N.J.)
|0-0-0
|15
|Pennridge (Perkasie, Pa.)
|1-0-0
REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Houston (Germantown, Tenn.)
|8-0-0
|2
|Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.)
|7-0-2
|3
|McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.)
|2-0-2
|4
|St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.)
|0-0-0
|5
|Baylor School (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
|0-0-0
|6
|Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.)
|1-0-1
|7
|Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.)
|1-0-1
|8
|Franklin (Franklin, Tenn.)
|6-0-0
|9
|duPont Manual (Louisville, Ky.)
|8-0-0
|10
|Parkersburg (Parkersburg, W.Va.)
|6-0-1
|11
|Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.)
|5-0-0
|12
|Greenwood (Bowling Green, Ky.)
|7-0-0
|13
|Knoxville Catholic (Knoxville, Tenn.)
|4-10
|14
|University High (Morgantown, W.Va.)
|6-0-1
|15
|Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.)
|6-2-1
|15
|Christ Presbyterian Academy (Nashville, Tenn.)
|6-0-0
REGION V (IA, IA, MN, OH)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Loveland (Loveland, Ohio)
|4-0-0
|2
|Ashland (Ashland, Ohio)
|4-0-0
|3
|Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.)
|4-0-0
|4
|Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio)
|4-0-0
|5
|Homestead (Fort Wayne, Ind.)
|6-0-0
|6
|Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio)
|6-0-1
|7
|Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.)
|5-1-1
|8
|Brunswick (Brunswick, Ohio)
|4-0-1
|9
|Minnetonka (Minnetonka, Minn.)
|5-0-0
|10
|Medina (Medina, Ohio)
|4-0-1
|11
|Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.)
|5-1-1
|12
|Edina (Edina, Minn.)
|4-0-0
|13
|Anthony Wayne (Whitehouse, Ohio)
|4-0-1
|14
|Reitz Memorial (Evansville, Ind.)
|7-2-2
|15
|Mahtomedi (Mahtomedi, Minn.)
|5-0-0
REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Jesuit (Portland, Ore.)
|2-0-0
|2
|Issaquah (Issaquah, Wash.)
|1-0-0
|3
|Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)
|6-0-0
|4
|American Fork (American Fork, Utah)
|8-0-0
|5
|La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.)
|3-0-0
|6
|Syracuse (Syracuse, Utah)
|8-0-0
|7
|Bishop Kelly (Boise, Idaho)
|6-0-0
|8
|Central Valley (Spokane Valley, Wash.)
|1-0-0
|9
|Bend (Bend, Ore.)
|2-0-0
|10
|Camas (Camas, Wash.)
|0-0-0
|11
|Centennial (Las Cruces, N.M.)
|3-0-0
|12
|Cleveland (Portland, Ore.)
|2-0-0
|13
|Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah)
|8-0-0
|14
|Galena (Reno, Nev.)
|5-0-0
|15
|Mountain View (Meridian, Idaho)
|0-0-0