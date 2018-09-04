Super 25 Regional Girls Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 2

USA Today Sports

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Newton South (Newton, Mass.) 0-0-0
2 Manchester Central (Manchester, N.H.) 1-0-0
3 Danvers (Danvers, Mass.) 0-0-0
4 Bow (Bow, N.H.) 1-0-0
5 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt. 0-0-0
6 La Salle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 0-0-0
7 Yarmouth (Yarmouth, Maine) 0-0-0
8 Ridgefield (Ridgefield, Conn.) 0-0-0
9 Wachusett Regional (Holden, Mass.) 0-0-0
10 St. Joseph (Trumbull, Conn.) 0-0-0
11 King Philip Regional (Wrentham, Mass.) 0-0-0
12 Burr and Burton Academy (Manchester, Vt.) 0-0-0
13 Hingham (Hingham, Mass.) 0-0-0
14 Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.) 0-0-0
15 South Kingston (Kingston, R.I.) 0-0-0
15 Brunswick (Brunswick, Maine) 0-0-0

REGION II (New York)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.) 0-0-0
2 Baldwinsville (Baldwinsville, N.Y.) 0-0-0
3 Pearl River (Pearl River, N.Y.) 0-0-0
4 Massapequa (Massapequa, N.Y.) 0-0-0
5 Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.) 0-0-0
6 Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.) 0-0-0
7 North Shore (Glen Head, N.Y.) 0-0-0
8 Monroe Woodbury (Woodbury, N.Y.) 0-0-0
9 Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.) 0-0-0
10 Scotia-Glenville (Scotia, N.Y.) 0-0-0
11 Northport (Northport, N.Y.) 0-0-0
12 Grand Island (Grand Island, N.Y.) 0-0-0
13 Shenendehowa (Clifton Park, N.Y.) 0-0-0
14 Westhill (Syracuse, N.Y.) 0-0-0
15 Allegany-Limestone (Allegany, N.Y.) 0-0-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Northern Highlands Regional (Allendale, N.J.) 0-0-0
2 Episcopal Academy (Newtown Square, Pa.) 1-0-0
3 Pennington School (Pennington, N.J.) 0-0-0
4 Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.) 2-0-0
5 Washington Township (Sewell, N.J.) 0-0-0
6 Neshaminy (Langhorne, Pa.) 2-0-0
7 Eastern (Voorhees, N.J.) 0-0-0
8 Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) 0-0-0
9 Bridgewater-Raritan (Bridgewater, N.J.) 0-0-0
10 Moon Area (Coraopolis, Pa.) 1-0-0
11 Wilson (Reading, Pa.) 1-0-0
12 Allentown (Allentown, Pa.) 0-0-0
13 Pine-Richland (Gibsonia, Pa.) 2-0-0
14 Ridge (Basking Ridge, N.J.) 0-0-0
15 Pennridge (Perkasie, Pa.) 1-0-0

REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) 8-0-0
2 Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.) 7-0-2
3 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 2-0-2
4 St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) 0-0-0
5 Baylor School (Chattanooga, Tenn.) 0-0-0
6 Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) 1-0-1
7 Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) 1-0-1
8 Franklin (Franklin, Tenn.) 6-0-0
9 duPont Manual (Louisville, Ky.) 8-0-0
10 Parkersburg (Parkersburg, W.Va.) 6-0-1
11 Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.) 5-0-0
12 Greenwood (Bowling Green, Ky.) 7-0-0
13 Knoxville Catholic (Knoxville, Tenn.) 4-10
14 University High (Morgantown, W.Va.) 6-0-1
15 Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.) 6-2-1
15 Christ Presbyterian Academy (Nashville, Tenn.) 6-0-0

REGION V (IA, IA, MN, OH)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Loveland (Loveland, Ohio) 4-0-0
2 Ashland (Ashland, Ohio) 4-0-0
3 Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.) 4-0-0
4 Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio) 4-0-0
5 Homestead (Fort Wayne, Ind.) 6-0-0
6 Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio) 6-0-1
7 Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) 5-1-1
8 Brunswick (Brunswick, Ohio) 4-0-1
9 Minnetonka (Minnetonka, Minn.) 5-0-0
10 Medina (Medina, Ohio) 4-0-1
11 Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.) 5-1-1
12 Edina (Edina, Minn.) 4-0-0
13 Anthony Wayne (Whitehouse, Ohio) 4-0-1
14 Reitz Memorial (Evansville, Ind.) 7-2-2
15 Mahtomedi (Mahtomedi, Minn.) 5-0-0

REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) 2-0-0
2 Issaquah (Issaquah, Wash.) 1-0-0
3 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) 6-0-0
4 American Fork (American Fork, Utah) 8-0-0
5 La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.) 3-0-0
6 Syracuse (Syracuse, Utah) 8-0-0
7 Bishop Kelly (Boise, Idaho) 6-0-0
8 Central Valley (Spokane Valley, Wash.) 1-0-0
9 Bend (Bend, Ore.) 2-0-0
10 Camas (Camas, Wash.) 0-0-0
11 Centennial (Las Cruces, N.M.) 3-0-0
12 Cleveland (Portland, Ore.) 2-0-0
13 Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) 8-0-0
14 Galena (Reno, Nev.) 5-0-0
15 Mountain View (Meridian, Idaho) 0-0-0

 

