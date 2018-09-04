Super 25 Regional Girls Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 2

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Newton South (Newton, Mass.) 0-0-0 2 Manchester Central (Manchester, N.H.) 1-0-0 3 Danvers (Danvers, Mass.) 0-0-0 4 Bow (Bow, N.H.) 1-0-0 5 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt. 0-0-0 6 La Salle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 0-0-0 7 Yarmouth (Yarmouth, Maine) 0-0-0 8 Ridgefield (Ridgefield, Conn.) 0-0-0 9 Wachusett Regional (Holden, Mass.) 0-0-0 10 St. Joseph (Trumbull, Conn.) 0-0-0 11 King Philip Regional (Wrentham, Mass.) 0-0-0 12 Burr and Burton Academy (Manchester, Vt.) 0-0-0 13 Hingham (Hingham, Mass.) 0-0-0 14 Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.) 0-0-0 15 South Kingston (Kingston, R.I.) 0-0-0 15 Brunswick (Brunswick, Maine) 0-0-0

REGION II (New York)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.) 0-0-0 2 Baldwinsville (Baldwinsville, N.Y.) 0-0-0 3 Pearl River (Pearl River, N.Y.) 0-0-0 4 Massapequa (Massapequa, N.Y.) 0-0-0 5 Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.) 0-0-0 6 Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.) 0-0-0 7 North Shore (Glen Head, N.Y.) 0-0-0 8 Monroe Woodbury (Woodbury, N.Y.) 0-0-0 9 Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.) 0-0-0 10 Scotia-Glenville (Scotia, N.Y.) 0-0-0 11 Northport (Northport, N.Y.) 0-0-0 12 Grand Island (Grand Island, N.Y.) 0-0-0 13 Shenendehowa (Clifton Park, N.Y.) 0-0-0 14 Westhill (Syracuse, N.Y.) 0-0-0 15 Allegany-Limestone (Allegany, N.Y.) 0-0-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Northern Highlands Regional (Allendale, N.J.) 0-0-0 2 Episcopal Academy (Newtown Square, Pa.) 1-0-0 3 Pennington School (Pennington, N.J.) 0-0-0 4 Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.) 2-0-0 5 Washington Township (Sewell, N.J.) 0-0-0 6 Neshaminy (Langhorne, Pa.) 2-0-0 7 Eastern (Voorhees, N.J.) 0-0-0 8 Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) 0-0-0 9 Bridgewater-Raritan (Bridgewater, N.J.) 0-0-0 10 Moon Area (Coraopolis, Pa.) 1-0-0 11 Wilson (Reading, Pa.) 1-0-0 12 Allentown (Allentown, Pa.) 0-0-0 13 Pine-Richland (Gibsonia, Pa.) 2-0-0 14 Ridge (Basking Ridge, N.J.) 0-0-0 15 Pennridge (Perkasie, Pa.) 1-0-0

REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) 8-0-0 2 Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.) 7-0-2 3 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 2-0-2 4 St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) 0-0-0 5 Baylor School (Chattanooga, Tenn.) 0-0-0 6 Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) 1-0-1 7 Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) 1-0-1 8 Franklin (Franklin, Tenn.) 6-0-0 9 duPont Manual (Louisville, Ky.) 8-0-0 10 Parkersburg (Parkersburg, W.Va.) 6-0-1 11 Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.) 5-0-0 12 Greenwood (Bowling Green, Ky.) 7-0-0 13 Knoxville Catholic (Knoxville, Tenn.) 4-10 14 University High (Morgantown, W.Va.) 6-0-1 15 Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.) 6-2-1 15 Christ Presbyterian Academy (Nashville, Tenn.) 6-0-0

REGION V (IA, IA, MN, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Loveland (Loveland, Ohio) 4-0-0 2 Ashland (Ashland, Ohio) 4-0-0 3 Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.) 4-0-0 4 Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio) 4-0-0 5 Homestead (Fort Wayne, Ind.) 6-0-0 6 Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio) 6-0-1 7 Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) 5-1-1 8 Brunswick (Brunswick, Ohio) 4-0-1 9 Minnetonka (Minnetonka, Minn.) 5-0-0 10 Medina (Medina, Ohio) 4-0-1 11 Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.) 5-1-1 12 Edina (Edina, Minn.) 4-0-0 13 Anthony Wayne (Whitehouse, Ohio) 4-0-1 14 Reitz Memorial (Evansville, Ind.) 7-2-2 15 Mahtomedi (Mahtomedi, Minn.) 5-0-0

REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)