Super 25 Regional Girls Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 3

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Newton South (Newton, Mass.) 2-0-0 2 Manchester Central (Manchester, N.H,) 2-0-0 3 Hingham (Hingham, Mass.) 2-0-0 4 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 2-0-0 5 LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 2-0-0 6 Londonderry (Londonderry, N.H.) 3-0-0 7 Ridgefield (Ridgefield, Conn.) 1-0-0 8 King Philip Regional (Wrentham, Mass.) 2-0-0 9 Wachusett Regional (Holden, Mass.) 2-0-0 10 St. Joseph (Trumbull, Conn.) 1-0-0 11 Camden Hills (Camden, Maine) 2-0-0 12 Whitman-Hanson Regional (Hanson, Mass.) 1-0-0 13 South Kingston (Kingston, R.I.) 1-0-0 14 Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.) 1-0-0 15 Scarborough (Scarborough, Maine) 3-0-0

REGION II (New York)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.) 3-0-0 2 Baldwinsville (Baldwinsville, N.Y.) 0-0-0 3 Pearl River (Pearl River, N.Y.) 0-0-0 4 Massapequa (Massapequa, N.Y.) 0-0-0 5 Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.) 0-0-0 6 Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.) 0-0-0 7 North Shore (Glen Head, N.Y.) 0-0-0 8 Monroe-Woodbury (Central Valley, N.Y.) 0-0-0 9 Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.) 0-0-0 10 Scotia-Glenville (Scotia, N.Y.) 0-0-0 11 Northport (Northport, N.Y.) 0-0-0 12 Grand Island (Grand Island, N.Y.) 0-0-0 13 Shenendehowa (Clifton Park, N.Y.) 0-0-0 14 Westhill (Syracuse, N.Y.) 0-0-0 15 Allegany-Limestone (Allegany, N.Y.) 0-0-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Northern Highlands Regional (Allendale, N.J.) 3-0-0 2 Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.) 4-0-0 3 Eastern (Voorhees Township, N.J.) 2-0-0 4 Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) 1-0-1 5 Bridgewater-Raritan (Bridgewater, N.J.) 3-0-0 6 Moon Area (Coraopolis, Pa.) 2-0-1 7 Allentown (Allentown, Pa.) 1-0-0 8 Pennridge (Perkasie, Pa.) 3-0-0 9 Central Dauphin (Hummelstown, Pa.) 3-0-1 10 West Orange (West Orange, N.J.) 1-0-0 11 Pennsbury (Fairless Hills, Pa.) 3-0-0 12 Hunterdon Central Regional (Flemington, N.J.) 3-0-0 13 Scotch Plains Fanwood (Scotch Plains, N.J.) 1-0-0 14 North Allegheny (Wexford, Pa.) 3-0-0 15 Neshaminy (Langhorne, Pa.) 3-1-0

REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 3-0-0 2 St. John College (Washington, D.C.) 0-0-0 3 Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) 8-1-0 4 Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.) 8-0-1 5 Franklin (Franklin, Tenn.) 7-0-0 6 Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) 3-0-1 7 Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) 3-0-1 8 Knoxville Catholic (Knoxville, Tenn.) 9-1-0 9 Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.) 6-2-1 10 Greenwood (Bowling Green, Ky.) 7-0-0 11 duPont Manual (Louisville, Ky.) 8-1-1 12 Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.) 7-1-0 13 Hedgesville (Hedgesville, W.Va.) 5-0-0 14 Parkersburg South (Parkersburg, W.Va.) 8-0-2 15 University High (Morgantown, W.Va.) 8-0-1

REGION V (IA, IA, MN, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Loveland (Loveland, Ohio) 6-0-0 2 Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio) 5-0-0 3 Minnetonka (Minnetonka, Minn.) 8-1-0 4 Homestead (Fort Wayne, Ind.) 8-0-0 5 Medina (Medina, Ohio) 6-0-1 6 Pickerington North (Pickerington, Ohio) 5-0-0 7 Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) 7-1-1 8 Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohiio) 6-0-2 9 Edina (Edina, Minn.) 5-1-0 10 Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.) 6-0-2 11 Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.) 5-1-2 12 Lakeville North (Lakeville, Minn.) 4-0-2 13 Anthony Wayne (Whitehouse, Ohio) 5-1-1 14 Brunswick (Brunswick, Ohio) 4-1-1 15 Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.) 7-1-0

REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) 4-0-0 2 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) 7-0-0 3 Puyallup (Puyallup, Wash.) 3-0-0 4 Syracuse (Syracuse, Utah) 9-0-0 5 Central Valley (Spokane Valley, Wash.) 3-0-0 6 Coronado (Henderson, Nev.) 8-0-0 7 Bishop Kelly (Boise, Idaho) 7-0-0 8 Centennial (Las Cruces, N.M.) 3-0-0 9 Tigard (Tigard, Ore.) 1-0-0 10 Cibolla (Albuquerque, N.M.) 5-0-0 11 American Fork (American Fork, Utah) 9-1-0 12 Issaquah (Issaquah, Wash.) 2-0-1 13 Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) 9-0-0 14 Galena (Reno, Nev.) 6-0-0 15 Canby (Canby,Ore.) 2-0-0

Records shown are through games of Sept. 9