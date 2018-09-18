Super 25 Regional Girls Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 4

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
MORE: Boys Soccer Rankings
MORE: Girls Soccer Rankings
REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Newton South (Newton, Mass.)
|4-0-0
|2
|Hingham (Hingham, Mass.)
|1-0-0
|3
|Londonderry (Londonderry, N.H.)
|6-0-0
|4
|Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.)
|4-0-0
|5
|LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.)
|3-0-0
|6
|King Philip Regional (Kingston, Mass.)
|3-0-1
|7
|Manchester Central (Manchester, N.H.)
|3-0-0
|8
|Wauchusett Regional (Holden, Mass.)
|3-0-0
|9
|Ridgefield (Ridgefield, Conn.)
|4-0-0
|10
|Camden Hills (Camden, Maine)
|4-0-0
|11
|Bedford (Bedford, N.H.)
|4-0-0
|12
|Scarborough (Scarborough, Maine)
|5-0-0
|13
|Mansfield (Mansfield, Mass.)
|3-0-1
|14
|Barrington (Barrington, R.I.)
|3-0-1
|15
|South Windsor (Windsor, Conn.)
|3-0-0
REGION II (New York)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.)
|3-0-0
|2
|Baldwinsville (Baldwinsville, N.Y.)
|4-0-0
|3
|Pearl River (Pearl River, N.Y.)
|1-0-0
|4
|Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.)
|1-0-0
|5
|Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
|6
|Islip (Islip, N.Y.)
|4-0-0
|7
|East Meadow (East Meadow, N.Y.)
|3-0-0
|8
|Monroe-Woodbury (Central Valley, N.Y.)
|1-0-0
|9
|Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.)
|1-0-0
|10
|Fairport (Fairport, N.Y.)
|1-0-0
|11
|Scotia-Glenville (Scotia, N.Y.)
|1-0-0
|12
|Grand Island (Grand Island, N.Y.)
|1-0-0
|13
|Vestal (Vestal, N.Y.)
|1-0-0
|14
|Half Hollow Hills West (Dix Hills, N.Y.)
|5-0-0
|15
|West Islip (Islip, N.Y.)
|4-0-1
REGION III (PA, NJ)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Northern Highlands Regional (Allendale, N.J.)
|5-0-0
|2
|Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.)
|4-0-0
|3
|Eastern (Voorhees Township, N.J.)
|4-0-0
|4
|Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.)
|3-0-1
|5
|Bridgewater-Raritan (Bridgewater, N.J.)
|6-0-0
REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.)
|2-0-1
|2
|St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.)
|1-0-0
|3
|Houston (Germantown, Tenn.)
|10-1-0
|4
|Franklin (Franklin, Tenn.)
|8-0-0
|5
|Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.)
|4-0-1
|6
|Collierville (Collierville, Tenn.)
|10-1-0
|7
|Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.)
|1-1-2
|8
|Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.)
|9-1-0
|9
|Parkersburg South (Parkersburg, W.Va.)
|9-0-2
|10
|Assumption (Louisville, Ky.)
|8-2-1
|11
|Knoxville Catholic (Knoxville, Tenn.)
|13-2-0
|12
|Elkins (Elkins, W.Va.)
|9-1-0
|13
|River Hill (Clarksville, Md.)
|2-0-0
|14
|Hedgeville (Hedgeville, W.Va.)
|7-0-0
|15
|Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.)
|3-0-1
|15
|Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.)
|4-0-2
REGION V (IA, IA, MN, OH)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Medina (Medina, Ohio)
|7-0-1
|2
|Loveland (Loveland, Ohio)
|6-0-1
|3
|Minnetonka (Minnetonka, Minn.)
|10-1-0
|4
|Homestead (Fort Wayne, Ind.)
|9-0-0
|5
|Pickerington North (Pickerington, Ohio)
|7-0-0
|6
|Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio)
|8-0-0
|7
|Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio)
|9-0-2
|8
|Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.)
|10-1-1
|9
|Edina (Edina, Minn.)
|7-1-0
|10
|Champlain Park (Champlain, Minn.)
|7-1-0
|11
|Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.)
|7-1-2
|12
|Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.)
|7-1-2
|13
|Lakeville North (Lakeville, Minn.)
|5-0-2
|14
|Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio)
|6-1-0
|15
|Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.)
|9-2-0
REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Jesuit (Portland, Ore.)
|6-0-0
|2
|Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)
|8-0-0
|3
|Puyallup (Puyallup, Wash.)
|4-0-0
|4
|Syracuse (Syracuse, Utah)
|11-0-0
|5
|Coronado (Henderson, Nev.)
|10-0-0
|6
|Bishop Kelly (Boise, Idaho)
|9-0-0
|7
|Centennial (Las Cruces, N.M.)
|5-0-0
|8
|Tigard (Tigard, Ore.)
|3-0-0
|9
|Cibola (Albuquerque, N.M.)
|7-0-0
|10
|Jackson (Mill Creek, Wash.)
|3-0-0
|11
|American Fork (American Fork, Utah)
|10-1-0
|12
|Issaquah (Issaquah, Wash.)
|3-0-1
|13
|Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah)
|11-0-0
|14
|Galena (Reno, Nev.)
|8-0-0
|15
|Canby (Canby, Ore.)
|4-0-0
Records shown are through games of Sept. 16