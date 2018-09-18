Super 25 Regional Girls Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 4

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Newton South (Newton, Mass.) 4-0-0 2 Hingham (Hingham, Mass.) 1-0-0 3 Londonderry (Londonderry, N.H.) 6-0-0 4 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 4-0-0 5 LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 3-0-0 6 King Philip Regional (Kingston, Mass.) 3-0-1 7 Manchester Central (Manchester, N.H.) 3-0-0 8 Wauchusett Regional (Holden, Mass.) 3-0-0 9 Ridgefield (Ridgefield, Conn.) 4-0-0 10 Camden Hills (Camden, Maine) 4-0-0 11 Bedford (Bedford, N.H.) 4-0-0 12 Scarborough (Scarborough, Maine) 5-0-0 13 Mansfield (Mansfield, Mass.) 3-0-1 14 Barrington (Barrington, R.I.) 3-0-1 15 South Windsor (Windsor, Conn.) 3-0-0

REGION II (New York)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.) 3-0-0 2 Baldwinsville (Baldwinsville, N.Y.) 4-0-0 3 Pearl River (Pearl River, N.Y.) 1-0-0 4 Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.) 1-0-0 5 Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.) 0-0-0 6 Islip (Islip, N.Y.) 4-0-0 7 East Meadow (East Meadow, N.Y.) 3-0-0 8 Monroe-Woodbury (Central Valley, N.Y.) 1-0-0 9 Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.) 1-0-0 10 Fairport (Fairport, N.Y.) 1-0-0 11 Scotia-Glenville (Scotia, N.Y.) 1-0-0 12 Grand Island (Grand Island, N.Y.) 1-0-0 13 Vestal (Vestal, N.Y.) 1-0-0 14 Half Hollow Hills West (Dix Hills, N.Y.) 5-0-0 15 West Islip (Islip, N.Y.) 4-0-1

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Northern Highlands Regional (Allendale, N.J.) 5-0-0 2 Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.) 4-0-0 3 Eastern (Voorhees Township, N.J.) 4-0-0 4 Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) 3-0-1 5 Bridgewater-Raritan (Bridgewater, N.J.) 6-0-0

REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 2-0-1 2 St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) 1-0-0 3 Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) 10-1-0 4 Franklin (Franklin, Tenn.) 8-0-0 5 Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) 4-0-1 6 Collierville (Collierville, Tenn.) 10-1-0 7 Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) 1-1-2 8 Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.) 9-1-0 9 Parkersburg South (Parkersburg, W.Va.) 9-0-2 10 Assumption (Louisville, Ky.) 8-2-1 11 Knoxville Catholic (Knoxville, Tenn.) 13-2-0 12 Elkins (Elkins, W.Va.) 9-1-0 13 River Hill (Clarksville, Md.) 2-0-0 14 Hedgeville (Hedgeville, W.Va.) 7-0-0 15 Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.) 3-0-1 15 Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.) 4-0-2

REGION V (IA, IA, MN, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Medina (Medina, Ohio) 7-0-1 2 Loveland (Loveland, Ohio) 6-0-1 3 Minnetonka (Minnetonka, Minn.) 10-1-0 4 Homestead (Fort Wayne, Ind.) 9-0-0 5 Pickerington North (Pickerington, Ohio) 7-0-0 6 Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio) 8-0-0 7 Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio) 9-0-2 8 Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) 10-1-1 9 Edina (Edina, Minn.) 7-1-0 10 Champlain Park (Champlain, Minn.) 7-1-0 11 Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.) 7-1-2 12 Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.) 7-1-2 13 Lakeville North (Lakeville, Minn.) 5-0-2 14 Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio) 6-1-0 15 Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.) 9-2-0

REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) 6-0-0 2 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) 8-0-0 3 Puyallup (Puyallup, Wash.) 4-0-0 4 Syracuse (Syracuse, Utah) 11-0-0 5 Coronado (Henderson, Nev.) 10-0-0 6 Bishop Kelly (Boise, Idaho) 9-0-0 7 Centennial (Las Cruces, N.M.) 5-0-0 8 Tigard (Tigard, Ore.) 3-0-0 9 Cibola (Albuquerque, N.M.) 7-0-0 10 Jackson (Mill Creek, Wash.) 3-0-0 11 American Fork (American Fork, Utah) 10-1-0 12 Issaquah (Issaquah, Wash.) 3-0-1 13 Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) 11-0-0 14 Galena (Reno, Nev.) 8-0-0 15 Canby (Canby, Ore.) 4-0-0

Records shown are through games of Sept. 16