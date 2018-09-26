Super 25 Regional Girls Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 5

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Newton South (Newton, Mass.)
|5-0-0
|2
|King Philip Regional (Kingston, Mass.)
|4-0-1
|3
|Ridgefield (Ridgefield, Conn.)
|6-0-0
|4
|Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.)
|4-0-0
|5
|Bedford (Bedford, N.H.)
|6-0-0
|6
|LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.)
|4-0-0
|7
|Wachusett Regional (Holden, Mass.)
|5-0-0
|8
|Camden Hills (Camden, Maine)
|5-0-0
|9
|Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.)
|4-0-1
|10
|Mansfield (Mansfield, Mass.)
|5-0-1
|11
|Scarborough (Scarborough, Maine)
|6-0-0
|12
|Concord (Concord, Mass.)
|5-0-1
|13
|Bow (Bow, N.H.)
|7-0-1
|14
|Barrington (Barrington, R.I.)
|5-1-1
|15
|Danvers (Danvers, Mass.)
|5-1-1
REGION II (New York)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.)
|7-0-0
|2
|Bethlehem Central (Delmar, N.Y.)
|6-0-0
|3
|Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.)
|4-0-0
|4
|Mahopac (Mahopac, N.Y.)
|5-0-0
|5
|Islip (Islip, N.Y.)
|6-0-0
|6
|Warwick (Warwick, N.Y.)
|3-0-0
|7
|Pearl River (Pearl River, N.Y.)
|3-0-0
|8
|Baldwinsville (Baldwinsville, N.Y.)
|5-1-0
|9
|Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.)
|5-0-1
|10
|Hamburg (Hamburg, N.Y.)
|7-0-0
|11
|Vestal (Vestal, N.Y.)
|7-0-0
|12
|East Meadow (East Meadow, N.Y.)
|3-0-0
|13
|Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.)
|5-1-0
|14
|Schalmont (Schenectady, N.Y.)
|5-0-0
|15
|Stillwater (Stillwater, N.Y.)
|6-0-0
REGION III (PA, NJ)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Northern Highlands Regional (Allendale, N.J.)
|7-0-0
|2
|Eastern (Voorhees Township, N.J.)
|6-0-0
|3
|Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.)
|6-0-1
|4
|Bridgewater-Raritan (Bridgewater, N.J.)
|9-0-0
|5
|Central Dauphin (Harrisburg, Pa.) – []
|8-0-1
|6
|Allentown (Allentown, Pa.)
|5-0-0
|7
|Whitehall (Whitehall, Pa.)
|8-0-0
|8
|Pennington School (Pennington, N.J.)
|5-1-1
|9
|Pennsbury (Fairless Hills, Pa.)
|8-1-0
|10
|Hunterdon Central Regional (Flemington, N.J.)
|7-0-1
|11
|Ephrata (Ephrata, Pa.)
|9-0-0
|12
|Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, N.J.)
|5-0-0
|13
|Moon Area (Coraopolis, Pa.)
|6-1-1
|14
|Scotch Plains Fanwood (Scotch Plains, N.J.)
|6-0-0
|15
|Manheim Central (Manheim, Pa.)
|9-1-0
REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.)
|3-0-0
|2
|McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.)
|4-0-1
|3
|Houston (Germantown, Tenn.)
|12-1-0
|4
|Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.)
|5-0-1
|5
|Collierville (Collierville, Tenn.)
|11-2-0
|6
|Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.)
|4-1-1
|7
|Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.)
|11-1-0
|8
|Parkersburg South (Parkersburg, W.Va.)
|11-0-2
|9
|Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.)
|12-1-1
|10
|Ravenwood (Brentwood, Tenn.)
|10-0-0
|11
|Knoxville Catholic (Knoxville, Tenn.)
|11-2-0
|12
|River Hill (Clarksville, Md.)
|2-0-0
|13
|Assumption (Louisville, Ky.)
|9-2-3
|14
|Greenwood (Greenwood, Tenn.)
|8-1-2
|15
|Christ Presbyterian Academy (Eads, Tenn.)
|11-0-1
|15
|Morgantown (Morgantown, W.Va.)
|11-2-0
REGION V (IA, IA, MN, OH)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Medina (Medina, Ohio)
|9-0-1
|2
|Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio)
|10-0-0
|3
|Eagan (Eagan, Minn.)
|11-0-3
|4
|Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.)
|12-1-1
|5
|Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio)
|10-0-2
|6
|Twinsburg (Twinsburg, Ohio)
|11-0-0
|7
|Carmel (Carmel, Ind.)
|11-1-2
|8
|Edina (Edina, Minn.)
|8-1-1
|9
|Bishop Watterson (Columbus, Ohio)
|9-0-1
|10
|Lakeville North (Lakeville, Mimn.)
|8-0-2
|11
|Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.)
|13-1-3
|12
|Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.)
|7-1-4
|13
|Loveland (Loveland, Ohio)
|7-0-3
|14
|Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio)
|8-1-0
|15
|Andover (Andover, Minn.)
|11-1-2
REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Jesuit (Portland, Ore.)
|8-0-0
|2
|Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)
|10-0-0
|3
|Puyallup (Puyallup, Wash.)
|6-0-0
|4
|Syracuse (Syracuse, Utah)
|13-0-0
|5
|Coronado (Henderson, Nev.)
|12-0-0
|6
|Bishop Kelly (Boise, Idaho)
|11-0-0
|7
|Centennial (Las Cruces, N.M.)
|11-0-0
|8
|Tigard (Tigard, Ore.)
|5-0-0
|9
|Cibola (Albuquerque, N.M.)
|9-0-0
|10
|Jackson (Mill Creek, Wash.)
|5-0-0
|11
|American Fork (American Fork, Utah)
|12-1-0
|12
|Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah)
|13-0-0
|13
|Issaquah (Issaquah, Wash.)
|4-0-1
|14
|Canby (Canby, Ore.)
|6-0-0
|15
|Galena (Reno, Nev.)
|9-0-1
Records shown are through games of Sept. 23