Super 25 Regional Girls Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 5

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

MORE: Boys Soccer Rankings

MORE: Girls Soccer Rankings

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Newton South (Newton, Mass.) 5-0-0 2 King Philip Regional (Kingston, Mass.) 4-0-1 3 Ridgefield (Ridgefield, Conn.) 6-0-0 4 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 4-0-0 5 Bedford (Bedford, N.H.) 6-0-0 6 LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 4-0-0 7 Wachusett Regional (Holden, Mass.) 5-0-0 8 Camden Hills (Camden, Maine) 5-0-0 9 Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.) 4-0-1 10 Mansfield (Mansfield, Mass.) 5-0-1 11 Scarborough (Scarborough, Maine) 6-0-0 12 Concord (Concord, Mass.) 5-0-1 13 Bow (Bow, N.H.) 7-0-1 14 Barrington (Barrington, R.I.) 5-1-1 15 Danvers (Danvers, Mass.) 5-1-1

REGION II (New York)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.) 7-0-0 2 Bethlehem Central (Delmar, N.Y.) 6-0-0 3 Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.) 4-0-0 4 Mahopac (Mahopac, N.Y.) 5-0-0 5 Islip (Islip, N.Y.) 6-0-0 6 Warwick (Warwick, N.Y.) 3-0-0 7 Pearl River (Pearl River, N.Y.) 3-0-0 8 Baldwinsville (Baldwinsville, N.Y.) 5-1-0 9 Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.) 5-0-1 10 Hamburg (Hamburg, N.Y.) 7-0-0 11 Vestal (Vestal, N.Y.) 7-0-0 12 East Meadow (East Meadow, N.Y.) 3-0-0 13 Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.) 5-1-0 14 Schalmont (Schenectady, N.Y.) 5-0-0 15 Stillwater (Stillwater, N.Y.) 6-0-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Northern Highlands Regional (Allendale, N.J.) 7-0-0 2 Eastern (Voorhees Township, N.J.) 6-0-0 3 Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) 6-0-1 4 Bridgewater-Raritan (Bridgewater, N.J.) 9-0-0 5 Central Dauphin (Harrisburg, Pa.) – [] 8-0-1 6 Allentown (Allentown, Pa.) 5-0-0 7 Whitehall (Whitehall, Pa.) 8-0-0 8 Pennington School (Pennington, N.J.) 5-1-1 9 Pennsbury (Fairless Hills, Pa.) 8-1-0 10 Hunterdon Central Regional (Flemington, N.J.) 7-0-1 11 Ephrata (Ephrata, Pa.) 9-0-0 12 Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, N.J.) 5-0-0 13 Moon Area (Coraopolis, Pa.) 6-1-1 14 Scotch Plains Fanwood (Scotch Plains, N.J.) 6-0-0 15 Manheim Central (Manheim, Pa.) 9-1-0

REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) 3-0-0 2 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 4-0-1 3 Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) 12-1-0 4 Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) 5-0-1 5 Collierville (Collierville, Tenn.) 11-2-0 6 Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) 4-1-1 7 Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.) 11-1-0 8 Parkersburg South (Parkersburg, W.Va.) 11-0-2 9 Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.) 12-1-1 10 Ravenwood (Brentwood, Tenn.) 10-0-0 11 Knoxville Catholic (Knoxville, Tenn.) 11-2-0 12 River Hill (Clarksville, Md.) 2-0-0 13 Assumption (Louisville, Ky.) 9-2-3 14 Greenwood (Greenwood, Tenn.) 8-1-2 15 Christ Presbyterian Academy (Eads, Tenn.) 11-0-1 15 Morgantown (Morgantown, W.Va.) 11-2-0

REGION V (IA, IA, MN, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Medina (Medina, Ohio) 9-0-1 2 Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio) 10-0-0 3 Eagan (Eagan, Minn.) 11-0-3 4 Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) 12-1-1 5 Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio) 10-0-2 6 Twinsburg (Twinsburg, Ohio) 11-0-0 7 Carmel (Carmel, Ind.) 11-1-2 8 Edina (Edina, Minn.) 8-1-1 9 Bishop Watterson (Columbus, Ohio) 9-0-1 10 Lakeville North (Lakeville, Mimn.) 8-0-2 11 Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.) 13-1-3 12 Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.) 7-1-4 13 Loveland (Loveland, Ohio) 7-0-3 14 Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio) 8-1-0 15 Andover (Andover, Minn.) 11-1-2

REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) 8-0-0 2 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) 10-0-0 3 Puyallup (Puyallup, Wash.) 6-0-0 4 Syracuse (Syracuse, Utah) 13-0-0 5 Coronado (Henderson, Nev.) 12-0-0 6 Bishop Kelly (Boise, Idaho) 11-0-0 7 Centennial (Las Cruces, N.M.) 11-0-0 8 Tigard (Tigard, Ore.) 5-0-0 9 Cibola (Albuquerque, N.M.) 9-0-0 10 Jackson (Mill Creek, Wash.) 5-0-0 11 American Fork (American Fork, Utah) 12-1-0 12 Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) 13-0-0 13 Issaquah (Issaquah, Wash.) 4-0-1 14 Canby (Canby, Ore.) 6-0-0 15 Galena (Reno, Nev.) 9-0-1

Records shown are through games of Sept. 23