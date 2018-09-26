USA Today Sports

Super 25 Regional Girls Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 5

Photo: Mykal McEldowney, IndyStar

Girls Soccer

Super 25 Regional Girls Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 5

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Newton South (Newton, Mass.) 5-0-0
2 King Philip Regional (Kingston, Mass.) 4-0-1
3 Ridgefield (Ridgefield, Conn.) 6-0-0
4 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 4-0-0
5 Bedford (Bedford, N.H.) 6-0-0
6 LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 4-0-0
7 Wachusett Regional (Holden, Mass.) 5-0-0
8 Camden Hills (Camden, Maine) 5-0-0
9 Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.) 4-0-1
10 Mansfield (Mansfield, Mass.) 5-0-1
11 Scarborough (Scarborough, Maine) 6-0-0
12 Concord (Concord, Mass.) 5-0-1
13 Bow (Bow, N.H.) 7-0-1
14 Barrington (Barrington, R.I.) 5-1-1
15 Danvers (Danvers, Mass.) 5-1-1

REGION II (New York)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.) 7-0-0
2 Bethlehem Central (Delmar, N.Y.) 6-0-0
3 Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.) 4-0-0
4 Mahopac (Mahopac, N.Y.) 5-0-0
5 Islip (Islip, N.Y.) 6-0-0
6 Warwick (Warwick, N.Y.) 3-0-0
7 Pearl River (Pearl River, N.Y.) 3-0-0
8 Baldwinsville (Baldwinsville, N.Y.) 5-1-0
9 Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.) 5-0-1
10 Hamburg (Hamburg, N.Y.) 7-0-0
11 Vestal (Vestal, N.Y.) 7-0-0
12 East Meadow (East Meadow, N.Y.) 3-0-0
13 Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.) 5-1-0
14 Schalmont (Schenectady, N.Y.) 5-0-0
15 Stillwater (Stillwater, N.Y.) 6-0-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Northern Highlands Regional (Allendale, N.J.) 7-0-0
2 Eastern (Voorhees Township, N.J.) 6-0-0
3 Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) 6-0-1
4 Bridgewater-Raritan (Bridgewater, N.J.) 9-0-0
5 Central Dauphin (Harrisburg, Pa.) – [] 8-0-1
6 Allentown (Allentown, Pa.) 5-0-0
7 Whitehall (Whitehall, Pa.) 8-0-0
8 Pennington School (Pennington, N.J.) 5-1-1
9 Pennsbury (Fairless Hills, Pa.) 8-1-0
10 Hunterdon Central Regional (Flemington, N.J.) 7-0-1
11 Ephrata (Ephrata, Pa.) 9-0-0
12 Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, N.J.) 5-0-0
13 Moon Area (Coraopolis, Pa.) 6-1-1
14 Scotch Plains Fanwood (Scotch Plains, N.J.) 6-0-0
15 Manheim Central (Manheim, Pa.) 9-1-0

REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T
1 St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) 3-0-0
2 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 4-0-1
3 Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) 12-1-0
4 Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) 5-0-1
5 Collierville (Collierville, Tenn.) 11-2-0
6 Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) 4-1-1
7 Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.) 11-1-0
8 Parkersburg South (Parkersburg, W.Va.) 11-0-2
9 Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.) 12-1-1
10 Ravenwood (Brentwood, Tenn.) 10-0-0
11 Knoxville Catholic (Knoxville, Tenn.) 11-2-0
12 River Hill (Clarksville, Md.) 2-0-0
13 Assumption (Louisville, Ky.) 9-2-3
14 Greenwood (Greenwood, Tenn.) 8-1-2
15 Christ Presbyterian Academy (Eads, Tenn.) 11-0-1
15 Morgantown (Morgantown, W.Va.) 11-2-0

REGION V (IA, IA, MN, OH)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Medina (Medina, Ohio) 9-0-1
2 Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio) 10-0-0
3 Eagan (Eagan, Minn.) 11-0-3
4 Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) 12-1-1
5 Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio) 10-0-2
6 Twinsburg (Twinsburg, Ohio) 11-0-0
7 Carmel (Carmel, Ind.) 11-1-2
8 Edina (Edina, Minn.) 8-1-1
9 Bishop Watterson (Columbus, Ohio) 9-0-1
10 Lakeville North (Lakeville, Mimn.) 8-0-2
11 Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.) 13-1-3
12 Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.) 7-1-4
13 Loveland (Loveland, Ohio) 7-0-3
14 Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio) 8-1-0
15 Andover (Andover, Minn.) 11-1-2

REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) 8-0-0
2 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) 10-0-0
3 Puyallup (Puyallup, Wash.) 6-0-0
4 Syracuse (Syracuse, Utah) 13-0-0
5 Coronado (Henderson, Nev.) 12-0-0
6 Bishop Kelly (Boise, Idaho) 11-0-0
7 Centennial (Las Cruces, N.M.) 11-0-0
8 Tigard (Tigard, Ore.) 5-0-0
9 Cibola (Albuquerque, N.M.) 9-0-0
10 Jackson (Mill Creek, Wash.) 5-0-0
11 American Fork (American Fork, Utah) 12-1-0
12 Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) 13-0-0
13 Issaquah (Issaquah, Wash.) 4-0-1
14 Canby (Canby, Ore.) 6-0-0
15 Galena (Reno, Nev.) 9-0-1

Records shown are through games of Sept. 23

