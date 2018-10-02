Super 25 Regional Girls Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 6

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Newton South (Newton, Mass.) 7-0-0 2 Ridgefield (Ridgefield, Conn.) 9-0-0 3 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 5-0-0 4 Mansfield (Mansfield, Mass.) 8-0-1 5 LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 6-0-0 6 Wachusett Regional (Holden, Mass.) 7-0-0 7 Camden Hills (Camden, Maine) 9-0-0 8 Concord (Concord, N.H.) 6-0-1 9 Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.) 6-0-1 10 Bow (Bow, N.H.) 9-1-0 11 Scarborough (Scarborough, Maine) 8-0-0 12 Danvers (Danvers, Mass.) 6-1-1 13 Londonderry (Londonderry, N.H.) 9-1-0 14 St. Joseph (Trumbull, Conn.) 7-0-1 15 Natick (Natick, Mass.) 6-0-1

REGION II (New York)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.) 8-0-0 2 Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.) 9-0-0 3 Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.) 6-0-1 4 Islip (Islip, N.Y.) 5-0-0 5 Warwick (Warwick, N.Y.) 8-0-0 6 Bethlehem Central (Delmar, N.Y.) 7-1-0 7 Baldwinsville (Baldwinsville, N.Y.) 7-1-0 8 Shaker (Latham, N.Y.) 5-0-2 9 Pearl River (Pearl River, N.Y.) 7-0-0 10 Hamburg (Hamburg, N.Y.) 8-0-0 11 Vestal (Vestal, N.Y.) 7-0-0 12 Eastport South Manor (Manorville, N.Y.) 7-0-1 13 Schalmont (Schenectady, N.Y.) 6-0-1 14 Stillwater (Stillwater, N.Y.) 9-0-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Northern Highlands Regional (Allendale, N.J.) 8-0-0 2 Eastern (Voorhees Township, N.J.) 9-0-0 3 Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) 8-0-1 4 Bridgewater-Raritan (Bridgewater, N.J.) 10-0-1 5 Allentown (Allentown, Pa.) 7-0-0 6 Whitehall (Whitehall, Pa.) 12-0-0 7 Pennington School (Pennington, N.J.) 7-1-1 8 Pennsbury (Fairless Hills, Pa.) 9-1-0 9 Central Dauphin (Hummelstown, Pa.) 10-1-1 10 Ephrata (Ephrata, Pa.) 11-0-0 11 Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, N.J.) 7-0-0 12 Hunterdon Central Regional (Flemington, N.J.) 7-1-1 13 Moon Area (Coraopolis, Pa.) 8-1-2 14 Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.) 9-1-0 15 Owen J. Roberts (Pottstown, Pa.) 13-0-0

REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) 7-0-1 2 Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) 14-1-0 3 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 5-0-1 4 Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.) 14-1-1 5 Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.) 12-1-1 6 Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) 5-1-3 7 St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) 4-1-0 8 Parkersburg South (Parkersburg, W.Va.) 13-0-2 9 Ravenwood (Brentwood, Tenn.) 11-0-0 10 Knoxville Catholic (Knoxville, Tenn.) 13-2-0 11 Highlands (Fort Thomas, Ky.) 14-4-0 12 Lexington Catholic (Lexington, Ky.) 11-3-1 13 Greenwood (Greenwood, Tenn.) 10-1-3 14 Christ Presbyterian Academy (Eads, Tenn.) 12-0-1 15 Elkins (Elkins, W.Va.) 12-1-1 15 River Hill (Clarksville, Md.) 6-1-0

REGION V (IA, IA, MN, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio) 10-0-0 2 Medina (Medina, Ohio) 9-0-2 3 Eagan (Eagan, Minn.) 13-0-3 4 Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) 12-1-2 5 Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio) 10-0-3 6 Twinsburg (Twinsburg, Ohio) 12-0-0 7 Carmel (Carmel, Ind.) 13-1-2 8 Andover (Andover, Minn.) 13-1-2 9 Bishop Watterson (Columbus, Ohio) 10-0-2 10 Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.) 14-2-0 11 Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.) 13-1-3 12 Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.) 8-1-5 13 Loveland (Loveland, Ohio) 9-0-3 14 Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio) 9-1-0 15 Edina (Edina, Minn.) 9-2-2

REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) 9-0-0 2 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) 13-0-0 3 Puyallup (Puyallup, Wash.) 8-0-0 4 Coronado (Henderson, Nev.) 14-0-0 5 Tigard (Tigard, Ore.) 7-0-0 6 Bishop Kelly (Boise, Idaho) 14-0-0 7 Centennial (Las Cruces, N.M.) 12-0-0 8 American Fork (American Fork, Utah) 13-1-0 9 Syracuse (Syracuse, Utah) 13-1-0 10 Jackson (Mill Creek, Wash.) 7-0-0 11 Cibola (Albuquerque, N.M.) 10-0-1 12 Issaquah (Issaquah, Wash.) 5-0-1 13 West Linn (West Linn, Ore.) 6-0-1 14 Galena (Reno, Nev.) 11-0-1 15 Madison (Rexburg, Idaho) 12-1-1 15 Murray (Murray, Utah) 12-1-1

Records shown are through games of Oct. 1