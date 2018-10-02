Super 25 Regional Girls Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 6

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
MORE: Boys Soccer Rankings
MORE: Girls Soccer Rankings
REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Newton South (Newton, Mass.)
|7-0-0
|2
|Ridgefield (Ridgefield, Conn.)
|9-0-0
|3
|Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.)
|5-0-0
|4
|Mansfield (Mansfield, Mass.)
|8-0-1
|5
|LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.)
|6-0-0
|6
|Wachusett Regional (Holden, Mass.)
|7-0-0
|7
|Camden Hills (Camden, Maine)
|9-0-0
|8
|Concord (Concord, N.H.)
|6-0-1
|9
|Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.)
|6-0-1
|10
|Bow (Bow, N.H.)
|9-1-0
|11
|Scarborough (Scarborough, Maine)
|8-0-0
|12
|Danvers (Danvers, Mass.)
|6-1-1
|13
|Londonderry (Londonderry, N.H.)
|9-1-0
|14
|St. Joseph (Trumbull, Conn.)
|7-0-1
|15
|Natick (Natick, Mass.)
|6-0-1
REGION II (New York)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.)
|8-0-0
|2
|Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.)
|9-0-0
|3
|Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.)
|6-0-1
|4
|Islip (Islip, N.Y.)
|5-0-0
|5
|Warwick (Warwick, N.Y.)
|8-0-0
|6
|Bethlehem Central (Delmar, N.Y.)
|7-1-0
|7
|Baldwinsville (Baldwinsville, N.Y.)
|7-1-0
|8
|Shaker (Latham, N.Y.)
|5-0-2
|9
|Pearl River (Pearl River, N.Y.)
|7-0-0
|10
|Hamburg (Hamburg, N.Y.)
|8-0-0
|11
|Vestal (Vestal, N.Y.)
|7-0-0
|12
|Eastport South Manor (Manorville, N.Y.)
|7-0-1
|13
|Schalmont (Schenectady, N.Y.)
|6-0-1
|14
|Stillwater (Stillwater, N.Y.)
|9-0-0
REGION III (PA, NJ)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Northern Highlands Regional (Allendale, N.J.)
|8-0-0
|2
|Eastern (Voorhees Township, N.J.)
|9-0-0
|3
|Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.)
|8-0-1
|4
|Bridgewater-Raritan (Bridgewater, N.J.)
|10-0-1
|5
|Allentown (Allentown, Pa.)
|7-0-0
|6
|Whitehall (Whitehall, Pa.)
|12-0-0
|7
|Pennington School (Pennington, N.J.)
|7-1-1
|8
|Pennsbury (Fairless Hills, Pa.)
|9-1-0
|9
|Central Dauphin (Hummelstown, Pa.)
|10-1-1
|10
|Ephrata (Ephrata, Pa.)
|11-0-0
|11
|Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, N.J.)
|7-0-0
|12
|Hunterdon Central Regional (Flemington, N.J.)
|7-1-1
|13
|Moon Area (Coraopolis, Pa.)
|8-1-2
|14
|Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.)
|9-1-0
|15
|Owen J. Roberts (Pottstown, Pa.)
|13-0-0
REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.)
|7-0-1
|2
|Houston (Germantown, Tenn.)
|14-1-0
|3
|McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.)
|5-0-1
|4
|Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.)
|14-1-1
|5
|Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.)
|12-1-1
|6
|Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.)
|5-1-3
|7
|St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.)
|4-1-0
|8
|Parkersburg South (Parkersburg, W.Va.)
|13-0-2
|9
|Ravenwood (Brentwood, Tenn.)
|11-0-0
|10
|Knoxville Catholic (Knoxville, Tenn.)
|13-2-0
|11
|Highlands (Fort Thomas, Ky.)
|14-4-0
|12
|Lexington Catholic (Lexington, Ky.)
|11-3-1
|13
|Greenwood (Greenwood, Tenn.)
|10-1-3
|14
|Christ Presbyterian Academy (Eads, Tenn.)
|12-0-1
|15
|Elkins (Elkins, W.Va.)
|12-1-1
|15
|River Hill (Clarksville, Md.)
|6-1-0
REGION V (IA, IA, MN, OH)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio)
|10-0-0
|2
|Medina (Medina, Ohio)
|9-0-2
|3
|Eagan (Eagan, Minn.)
|13-0-3
|4
|Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.)
|12-1-2
|5
|Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio)
|10-0-3
|6
|Twinsburg (Twinsburg, Ohio)
|12-0-0
|7
|Carmel (Carmel, Ind.)
|13-1-2
|8
|Andover (Andover, Minn.)
|13-1-2
|9
|Bishop Watterson (Columbus, Ohio)
|10-0-2
|10
|Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.)
|14-2-0
|11
|Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.)
|13-1-3
|12
|Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.)
|8-1-5
|13
|Loveland (Loveland, Ohio)
|9-0-3
|14
|Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio)
|9-1-0
|15
|Edina (Edina, Minn.)
|9-2-2
REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Jesuit (Portland, Ore.)
|9-0-0
|2
|Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)
|13-0-0
|3
|Puyallup (Puyallup, Wash.)
|8-0-0
|4
|Coronado (Henderson, Nev.)
|14-0-0
|5
|Tigard (Tigard, Ore.)
|7-0-0
|6
|Bishop Kelly (Boise, Idaho)
|14-0-0
|7
|Centennial (Las Cruces, N.M.)
|12-0-0
|8
|American Fork (American Fork, Utah)
|13-1-0
|9
|Syracuse (Syracuse, Utah)
|13-1-0
|10
|Jackson (Mill Creek, Wash.)
|7-0-0
|11
|Cibola (Albuquerque, N.M.)
|10-0-1
|12
|Issaquah (Issaquah, Wash.)
|5-0-1
|13
|West Linn (West Linn, Ore.)
|6-0-1
|14
|Galena (Reno, Nev.)
|11-0-1
|15
|Madison (Rexburg, Idaho)
|12-1-1
|15
|Murray (Murray, Utah)
|12-1-1
Records shown are through games of Oct. 1