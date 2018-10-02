Super 25 Regional Girls Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 6

USA Today Sports

Photo: Lauren Knego

Girls Soccer

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Newton South (Newton, Mass.) 7-0-0
2 Ridgefield (Ridgefield, Conn.) 9-0-0
3 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 5-0-0
4 Mansfield (Mansfield, Mass.) 8-0-1
5 LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 6-0-0
6 Wachusett Regional (Holden, Mass.) 7-0-0
7 Camden Hills (Camden, Maine) 9-0-0
8 Concord (Concord, N.H.) 6-0-1
9 Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.) 6-0-1
10 Bow (Bow, N.H.) 9-1-0
11 Scarborough (Scarborough, Maine) 8-0-0
12 Danvers (Danvers, Mass.) 6-1-1
13 Londonderry (Londonderry, N.H.) 9-1-0
14 St. Joseph (Trumbull, Conn.) 7-0-1
15 Natick (Natick, Mass.) 6-0-1

REGION II (New York)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.) 8-0-0
2 Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.) 9-0-0
3 Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.) 6-0-1
4 Islip (Islip, N.Y.) 5-0-0
5 Warwick (Warwick, N.Y.) 8-0-0
6 Bethlehem Central (Delmar, N.Y.) 7-1-0
7 Baldwinsville (Baldwinsville, N.Y.) 7-1-0
8 Shaker (Latham, N.Y.) 5-0-2
9 Pearl River (Pearl River, N.Y.) 7-0-0
10 Hamburg (Hamburg, N.Y.) 8-0-0
11 Vestal (Vestal, N.Y.) 7-0-0
12 Eastport South Manor (Manorville, N.Y.) 7-0-1
13 Schalmont (Schenectady, N.Y.) 6-0-1
14 Stillwater (Stillwater, N.Y.) 9-0-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Northern Highlands Regional (Allendale, N.J.) 8-0-0
2 Eastern (Voorhees Township, N.J.) 9-0-0
3 Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) 8-0-1
4 Bridgewater-Raritan (Bridgewater, N.J.) 10-0-1
5 Allentown (Allentown, Pa.) 7-0-0
6 Whitehall (Whitehall, Pa.) 12-0-0
7 Pennington School (Pennington, N.J.) 7-1-1
8 Pennsbury (Fairless Hills, Pa.) 9-1-0
9 Central Dauphin (Hummelstown, Pa.) 10-1-1
10 Ephrata (Ephrata, Pa.) 11-0-0
11 Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, N.J.) 7-0-0
12 Hunterdon Central Regional (Flemington, N.J.) 7-1-1
13 Moon Area (Coraopolis, Pa.) 8-1-2
14 Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.) 9-1-0
15 Owen J. Roberts (Pottstown, Pa.) 13-0-0

REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) 7-0-1
2 Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) 14-1-0
3 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 5-0-1
4 Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.) 14-1-1
5 Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.) 12-1-1
6 Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) 5-1-3
7 St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) 4-1-0
8 Parkersburg South (Parkersburg, W.Va.) 13-0-2
9 Ravenwood (Brentwood, Tenn.) 11-0-0
10 Knoxville Catholic (Knoxville, Tenn.) 13-2-0
11 Highlands (Fort Thomas, Ky.) 14-4-0
12 Lexington Catholic (Lexington, Ky.) 11-3-1
13 Greenwood (Greenwood, Tenn.) 10-1-3
14 Christ Presbyterian Academy (Eads, Tenn.) 12-0-1
15 Elkins (Elkins, W.Va.) 12-1-1
15 River Hill (Clarksville, Md.) 6-1-0

REGION V (IA, IA, MN, OH)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio) 10-0-0
2 Medina (Medina, Ohio) 9-0-2
3 Eagan (Eagan, Minn.) 13-0-3
4 Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) 12-1-2
5 Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio) 10-0-3
6 Twinsburg (Twinsburg, Ohio) 12-0-0
7 Carmel (Carmel, Ind.) 13-1-2
8 Andover (Andover, Minn.) 13-1-2
9 Bishop Watterson (Columbus, Ohio) 10-0-2
10 Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.) 14-2-0
11 Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.) 13-1-3
12 Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.) 8-1-5
13 Loveland (Loveland, Ohio) 9-0-3
14 Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio) 9-1-0
15 Edina (Edina, Minn.) 9-2-2

REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) 9-0-0
2 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) 13-0-0
3 Puyallup (Puyallup, Wash.) 8-0-0
4 Coronado (Henderson, Nev.) 14-0-0
5 Tigard (Tigard, Ore.) 7-0-0
6 Bishop Kelly (Boise, Idaho) 14-0-0
7 Centennial (Las Cruces, N.M.) 12-0-0
8 American Fork (American Fork, Utah) 13-1-0
9 Syracuse (Syracuse, Utah) 13-1-0
10 Jackson (Mill Creek, Wash.) 7-0-0
11 Cibola (Albuquerque, N.M.) 10-0-1
12 Issaquah (Issaquah, Wash.) 5-0-1
13 West Linn (West Linn, Ore.) 6-0-1
14 Galena (Reno, Nev.) 11-0-1
15 Madison (Rexburg, Idaho) 12-1-1
15 Murray (Murray, Utah) 12-1-1

Records shown are through games of Oct. 1

