Super 25 Regional Girls Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 7

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Newton South (Newton, Mass.) 9-0-0 2 Ridgefield (Ridgefield, Conn.) 10-0-0 3 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 10-0-0 4 Mansfield (Mansfield, Mass.) 9-0-1 5 LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 8-0-0 6 Wachusett Regional (Holden, Mass.) 9-0-0 7 Camden Hills (Camden, Maine) 11-0-0 8 Manchester Central (Manchester, N.H.) 9-0-1 9 Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.) 7-0-1 10 Bow (Bow, N.H.) 11-1-0 11 Danvers (Danvers, Mass.) 9-1-1 12 Scarborough (Scarborough, Maine) 10-0-0 13 St. Joseph (Trumbull, Conn.) 9-0-1 14 Londonderry (Londonderry, N.H.) 10-1-1 15 Natick (Natick, Mass.) 6-0-3 15 Exeter (Exeter, N.H.) 10-1-0

REGION II (New York)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.) 10-0-1 2 Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.) 11-0-0 3 Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.) 9-0-1 4 Islip (Islip, N.Y.) 10-0-0 5 Warwick (Warwick, N.Y.) 6-0-0 6 Bethlehem Central (Delmar, N.Y.) 10-1-1 7 Pearl River (Pearl River, N.Y.) 9-1-1 8 North Rockland (Theills, N.Y.) 7-0-3 9 Calhoun (Merrick, N.Y.) 5-0-3 10 Hamburg (Hamburg, N.Y.) 11-0-0 11 Baldwinsville (Baldwinsville, N.Y.) 9-1-1 12 Vestal (Vestal, N.Y.) 10-0-0 13 Our Lady of Mercy (Rochester, N.Y.) 10-0-1 14 Schalmont (Schenectady, N.Y.) 9-0-1 15 Chenango Forks (Binghamton, N,Y.) 10-0-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) 10-0-1 2 Allentown (Allentown, N.J.) 10-0-0 3 Central Dauphin (Hummelstown, Pa.) 12-1-1 4 Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, N.J.) 10-0-0 5 Northern Highlands Regional (Allendale, N.J.) 10-1-0 6 Mechanicsburg (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) 13-0-0 7 Bridgewater-Raritan (Bridgewater, N.J.) 11-1-0 8 Mars (Mars, Pa.) 11-0-0 9 Hunterdon Central Regional (Flemington, N.J.) 10-1-1 10 Pennsbury (Fairless Hills, Pa.) 9-1-1 11 Shawnee (Medford, N.J.) 9-1-2 12 Owen J. Roberts (Pottstown, Pa.) 14-0-1 13 Eastern (Voorhees Township, Pa.) 10-2-0 14 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 11-1-2 15 Seneca Valley (Harmony, Pa.) 12-1-0

REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) 9-0-1 2 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 8-0-1 3 Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) 18-1-0 4 Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.) 16-1-1 5 Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.) 14-1-1 6 St. John College (Washington, D.C.) 4-1-0 7 Ravenwood (Brentwood, Tenn.) 11-0-0 8 Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) 7-1-3 9 Parkersburg South (Parkersburg, W.Va.) 15-0-2 10 Knoxville Catholic (Knoxville, Tenn.) 14-2-0 11 Highlands (Fort Thomas, Ky.) 15-4-0 12 Greenwood (Bowling Green, Ky.) 12-1-3 13 Christ Presbyterian Academy (Eads, Tenn.) 13-0-1 14 River Hill (Clarksville, Md.) 7-1-0 15 Elkins (Elkins, W.Va.) 13-1-1

REGION V (IA, IA, MN, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio) 15-0-0 2 Medina (Medina, Ohio) 12-0-2 3 Eagan (Eagan, Minn.) 17-0-3 4 Carmel (Carmel, Ind.) 16-1-2 5 Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio) 11-0-3 6 Twinsburg (Twinsburg, Ohio) 14-0-0 7 Valparaiso (Valparaiso, Ind.) 16-2-0 8 Andover (Andover, Minn.) 16-1-5 9 Bishop Watterson (Columbus, Ohio) 12-0-2 10 Stillwater Regional (Stillwater, Minn.) 15-1-4 11 Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) 11-3-1 12 Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.) 9-2-5 13 Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio) 11-1-0 14 Fishers (Fishers, Ind.) 11-3-1 15 Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.) 18-3-0

REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) 11-0-0 2 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) 16-0-0 3 Puyallup (Puyallup, Wash.) 10-0-0 4 Centennial (Las Cruces, N.M.) 14-0-0 5 Bishop Kelly (Boise, Idaho) 17-0-0 6 American Fork (American Fork, Utah) 15-1-0 7 Syracuse (Syracuse, Utah) 15-1-0 8 Coronado (Henderson, Nev.) 15-0-1 9 West Linn (West Linn, Ore.) 8-0-1 10 Jackson (Mill Creek, Wash.) 7-0-1 11 Issaquah (Issaquah, Wash.) 7-0-1 12 La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.) 9-1-1 13 Galena (Reno, Nev.) 13-0-1 14 North Eugene (Eugene, Ore._ 7-0-2 15 Madison (Rexburg, Idaho) 14-1-1 15 Murray (Murray, Utah) 13-1-1

Records shown are through games of Oct. 7