Super 25 Regional Girls Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 7

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Newton South (Newton, Mass.)
|9-0-0
|2
|Ridgefield (Ridgefield, Conn.)
|10-0-0
|3
|Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.)
|10-0-0
|4
|Mansfield (Mansfield, Mass.)
|9-0-1
|5
|LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.)
|8-0-0
|6
|Wachusett Regional (Holden, Mass.)
|9-0-0
|7
|Camden Hills (Camden, Maine)
|11-0-0
|8
|Manchester Central (Manchester, N.H.)
|9-0-1
|9
|Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.)
|7-0-1
|10
|Bow (Bow, N.H.)
|11-1-0
|11
|Danvers (Danvers, Mass.)
|9-1-1
|12
|Scarborough (Scarborough, Maine)
|10-0-0
|13
|St. Joseph (Trumbull, Conn.)
|9-0-1
|14
|Londonderry (Londonderry, N.H.)
|10-1-1
|15
|Natick (Natick, Mass.)
|6-0-3
|15
|Exeter (Exeter, N.H.)
|10-1-0
REGION II (New York)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.)
|10-0-1
|2
|Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.)
|11-0-0
|3
|Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.)
|9-0-1
|4
|Islip (Islip, N.Y.)
|10-0-0
|5
|Warwick (Warwick, N.Y.)
|6-0-0
|6
|Bethlehem Central (Delmar, N.Y.)
|10-1-1
|7
|Pearl River (Pearl River, N.Y.)
|9-1-1
|8
|North Rockland (Theills, N.Y.)
|7-0-3
|9
|Calhoun (Merrick, N.Y.)
|5-0-3
|10
|Hamburg (Hamburg, N.Y.)
|11-0-0
|11
|Baldwinsville (Baldwinsville, N.Y.)
|9-1-1
|12
|Vestal (Vestal, N.Y.)
|10-0-0
|13
|Our Lady of Mercy (Rochester, N.Y.)
|10-0-1
|14
|Schalmont (Schenectady, N.Y.)
|9-0-1
|15
|Chenango Forks (Binghamton, N,Y.)
|10-0-0
REGION III (PA, NJ)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.)
|10-0-1
|2
|Allentown (Allentown, N.J.)
|10-0-0
|3
|Central Dauphin (Hummelstown, Pa.)
|12-1-1
|4
|Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, N.J.)
|10-0-0
|5
|Northern Highlands Regional (Allendale, N.J.)
|10-1-0
|6
|Mechanicsburg (Mechanicsburg, Pa.)
|13-0-0
|7
|Bridgewater-Raritan (Bridgewater, N.J.)
|11-1-0
|8
|Mars (Mars, Pa.)
|11-0-0
|9
|Hunterdon Central Regional (Flemington, N.J.)
|10-1-1
|10
|Pennsbury (Fairless Hills, Pa.)
|9-1-1
|11
|Shawnee (Medford, N.J.)
|9-1-2
|12
|Owen J. Roberts (Pottstown, Pa.)
|14-0-1
|13
|Eastern (Voorhees Township, Pa.)
|10-2-0
|14
|Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.)
|11-1-2
|15
|Seneca Valley (Harmony, Pa.)
|12-1-0
REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.)
|9-0-1
|2
|McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.)
|8-0-1
|3
|Houston (Germantown, Tenn.)
|18-1-0
|4
|Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.)
|16-1-1
|5
|Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.)
|14-1-1
|6
|St. John College (Washington, D.C.)
|4-1-0
|7
|Ravenwood (Brentwood, Tenn.)
|11-0-0
|8
|Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.)
|7-1-3
|9
|Parkersburg South (Parkersburg, W.Va.)
|15-0-2
|10
|Knoxville Catholic (Knoxville, Tenn.)
|14-2-0
|11
|Highlands (Fort Thomas, Ky.)
|15-4-0
|12
|Greenwood (Bowling Green, Ky.)
|12-1-3
|13
|Christ Presbyterian Academy (Eads, Tenn.)
|13-0-1
|14
|River Hill (Clarksville, Md.)
|7-1-0
|15
|Elkins (Elkins, W.Va.)
|13-1-1
REGION V (IA, IA, MN, OH)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio)
|15-0-0
|2
|Medina (Medina, Ohio)
|12-0-2
|3
|Eagan (Eagan, Minn.)
|17-0-3
|4
|Carmel (Carmel, Ind.)
|16-1-2
|5
|Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio)
|11-0-3
|6
|Twinsburg (Twinsburg, Ohio)
|14-0-0
|7
|Valparaiso (Valparaiso, Ind.)
|16-2-0
|8
|Andover (Andover, Minn.)
|16-1-5
|9
|Bishop Watterson (Columbus, Ohio)
|12-0-2
|10
|Stillwater Regional (Stillwater, Minn.)
|15-1-4
|11
|Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.)
|11-3-1
|12
|Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.)
|9-2-5
|13
|Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio)
|11-1-0
|14
|Fishers (Fishers, Ind.)
|11-3-1
|15
|Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.)
|18-3-0
REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Jesuit (Portland, Ore.)
|11-0-0
|2
|Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)
|16-0-0
|3
|Puyallup (Puyallup, Wash.)
|10-0-0
|4
|Centennial (Las Cruces, N.M.)
|14-0-0
|5
|Bishop Kelly (Boise, Idaho)
|17-0-0
|6
|American Fork (American Fork, Utah)
|15-1-0
|7
|Syracuse (Syracuse, Utah)
|15-1-0
|8
|Coronado (Henderson, Nev.)
|15-0-1
|9
|West Linn (West Linn, Ore.)
|8-0-1
|10
|Jackson (Mill Creek, Wash.)
|7-0-1
|11
|Issaquah (Issaquah, Wash.)
|7-0-1
|12
|La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.)
|9-1-1
|13
|Galena (Reno, Nev.)
|13-0-1
|14
|North Eugene (Eugene, Ore._
|7-0-2
|15
|Madison (Rexburg, Idaho)
|14-1-1
|15
|Murray (Murray, Utah)
|13-1-1
Records shown are through games of Oct. 7