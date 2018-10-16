USA Today Sports

Super 25 Regional Girls Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 8

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

Records shown are through games of Oct. 14

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Newton South (Newton, Mass.) 12-0-1
2 LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 10-0-0
3 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 12-0-0
4 St. Joseph (Trumbull, Conn.) 11-0-1
5 Mansfield (Mansfield, Mass.) 11-0-3
6 Camden Hills (Camden, Maine) 13-0-0
7 Londonderry (Londonderry, N.H.) 12-1-1
8 Bow (Bow, N.H.) 13-1-0
9 Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.) 9-0-1
10 Danvers (Danvers, Mass.) 10-1-1
11 Manchester Central (Manchester, N.H.) 11-2-0
12 Scarborough (Scarborough, Maine) 13-0-0
13 Brookline (Brookline, Mass.) 11-1-3
14 Shelton (Shelton, Conn.) 10-0-1
15 Bishop Feehan (Attleboro, Mass.) 12-0-2
15 Cape Elizabeth (Cape Elizabeth, Maine) 13-0-0

REGION II (New York)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.) 12-0-1
2 Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.) 13-0-0
3 Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.) 11-0-1
4 Pearl River (Pearl River, N.Y.) 11-0-1
5 Bethlehem Central (Delmar, N.Y.) 11-1-1
6 Islip (Islip, N.Y.) 11-1-1
7 Sachem East (Farmingville, N.Y.) 11-1-1
8 North Rockland (Theills, N.Y.) 8-0-3
9 Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.) 11-1-1
10 Hamburg (Hamburg, N.Y.) 12-0-1
11 Baldwinsville (Baldwinsville, N.Y.) 9-1-1
12 Vestal (Vestal, N.Y.) 13-0-0
13 Eastport South Manor (Manorville, N.Y.) 10-0-3
14 Chenango Forks (Binghamton, N.Y.) 13-0-0
15 Pleasantville (Pleasantville, N.Y.) 11-1-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) 13-0-1
2 Allentown (Allentown, N.J.) 11-0-0
3 Central Dauphin (Hummelstown, Pa.) 14-1-1
4 Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, N.J.) 11-0-0
5 Northern Highlands Regional (Allendale, N.J.) 13-1-0
6 Mechanicsburg (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) 16-0-0
7 Bridgewater-Raritan (Bridgewater, N.J.) 13-1-0
8 Mars (Mars, Pa.) 14-0-0
9 Hunterdon Central Regional (Flemington, N.J.) 11-2-1
10 Pennridge (Perkasie, Pa.) 12-2-1
11 Shawnee (Medford, N.J.) 10-1-2
12 Owen J, Roberts (Pottstown, Pa.) 17-0-1
13 Eastern (Voorhees Township, N.J.) 14-2-0
14 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 13-1-2
15 Seneca Valley (Harmony, Pa.) 13-1-0

REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) 10-0-1
2 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 9-0-1
3 Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) 16-1-0
4 Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.) 18-1-0
5 Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.) 17-1-2
6 Ravenwood (Brentwood, Tenn.) 13-0-0
7 Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) 8-1-3
8 Parkersburg South (Parkersburg, W.Va.) 17-1-2
9 Knoxville Catholic (Knoxville, Tenn.) 16-2-0
10 Highlands (Fort Thomas, Ky.) 17-4-0
11 River Hill (Clarksville, Md.) 8-1-0
12 Briarcrest Christian School (Eads, Tenn.) 10-2-2
13 Christ Presbyterian Academy (Nashville, Tenn.) 16-0-1
14 St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) 7-2-0
15 Lexington Catholic (Lexington, Ky.) 14-4-1
15 Greenwood (Bowling Green, Ky.) 14-1-3

REGION V (IA, IA, MN, OH)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio) 16-0-0
2 Medina (Medina, Ohio) 14-0-2
3 Eagan (Eagan, Minn.) 18-0-3
4 Carmel (Carmel, Ind.) 16-1-2
5 Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio) 13-0-3
6 Twinsburg (Twinsburg, Ohio) 16-0-0
7 Valparaiso (Valparaiso, Ind.) 20-2-0
8 Andover (Andover, Minn.) 17-1-3
9 Stillwater Regional (Stillwater, Minn.) 13-1-4
10 Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio) 13-1-0
11 Homestead (Fort Wayne, Ind.) 17-3-0
12 Loveland (Loveland, Ohio) 12-1-3
13 Fishers (Fishers, Ind.) 11-3-1
14 East Ridge (Woodbury, Minn.) 16-2-1

REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) 12-0-0
2 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) 20-0-0
3 Puyallup (Puyallup, Wash.) 11-0-0
4 Centennial (Las Cruces, N.M.) 15-0-0
5 Bishop Kelly (Boise, Idaho) 19-0-0
6 Seattle Prep (Seattle, Wash.) 14-0-0
7 Syracuse (Syracuse, Utah) 17-1-0
8 West Linn (West Linn, Ore.) 10-0-1
9 Coronado (Henderson, Nev.) 16-0-2
10 Jackson (Mill Creek, Wash.) 9-0-1
11 La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.) 12-1-1
12 Lone Peak (Highland, Utah) 14-3-0
13 West Albany (Albany, Ore.) 9-1-2
14 Murray (Murray, Utah) 15-1-1
15 Madison (Rexburg, Idaho) 14-1-1

