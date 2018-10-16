Super 25 Regional Girls Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 8

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.

Records shown are through games of Oct. 14

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Newton South (Newton, Mass.) 12-0-1 2 LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 10-0-0 3 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 12-0-0 4 St. Joseph (Trumbull, Conn.) 11-0-1 5 Mansfield (Mansfield, Mass.) 11-0-3 6 Camden Hills (Camden, Maine) 13-0-0 7 Londonderry (Londonderry, N.H.) 12-1-1 8 Bow (Bow, N.H.) 13-1-0 9 Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.) 9-0-1 10 Danvers (Danvers, Mass.) 10-1-1 11 Manchester Central (Manchester, N.H.) 11-2-0 12 Scarborough (Scarborough, Maine) 13-0-0 13 Brookline (Brookline, Mass.) 11-1-3 14 Shelton (Shelton, Conn.) 10-0-1 15 Bishop Feehan (Attleboro, Mass.) 12-0-2 15 Cape Elizabeth (Cape Elizabeth, Maine) 13-0-0

REGION II (New York)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.) 12-0-1 2 Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.) 13-0-0 3 Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.) 11-0-1 4 Pearl River (Pearl River, N.Y.) 11-0-1 5 Bethlehem Central (Delmar, N.Y.) 11-1-1 6 Islip (Islip, N.Y.) 11-1-1 7 Sachem East (Farmingville, N.Y.) 11-1-1 8 North Rockland (Theills, N.Y.) 8-0-3 9 Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.) 11-1-1 10 Hamburg (Hamburg, N.Y.) 12-0-1 11 Baldwinsville (Baldwinsville, N.Y.) 9-1-1 12 Vestal (Vestal, N.Y.) 13-0-0 13 Eastport South Manor (Manorville, N.Y.) 10-0-3 14 Chenango Forks (Binghamton, N.Y.) 13-0-0 15 Pleasantville (Pleasantville, N.Y.) 11-1-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) 13-0-1 2 Allentown (Allentown, N.J.) 11-0-0 3 Central Dauphin (Hummelstown, Pa.) 14-1-1 4 Ramapo (Franklin Lakes, N.J.) 11-0-0 5 Northern Highlands Regional (Allendale, N.J.) 13-1-0 6 Mechanicsburg (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) 16-0-0 7 Bridgewater-Raritan (Bridgewater, N.J.) 13-1-0 8 Mars (Mars, Pa.) 14-0-0 9 Hunterdon Central Regional (Flemington, N.J.) 11-2-1 10 Pennridge (Perkasie, Pa.) 12-2-1 11 Shawnee (Medford, N.J.) 10-1-2 12 Owen J, Roberts (Pottstown, Pa.) 17-0-1 13 Eastern (Voorhees Township, N.J.) 14-2-0 14 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 13-1-2 15 Seneca Valley (Harmony, Pa.) 13-1-0

REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) 10-0-1 2 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 9-0-1 3 Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) 16-1-0 4 Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.) 18-1-0 5 Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.) 17-1-2 6 Ravenwood (Brentwood, Tenn.) 13-0-0 7 Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) 8-1-3 8 Parkersburg South (Parkersburg, W.Va.) 17-1-2 9 Knoxville Catholic (Knoxville, Tenn.) 16-2-0 10 Highlands (Fort Thomas, Ky.) 17-4-0 11 River Hill (Clarksville, Md.) 8-1-0 12 Briarcrest Christian School (Eads, Tenn.) 10-2-2 13 Christ Presbyterian Academy (Nashville, Tenn.) 16-0-1 14 St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) 7-2-0 15 Lexington Catholic (Lexington, Ky.) 14-4-1 15 Greenwood (Bowling Green, Ky.) 14-1-3

REGION V (IA, IA, MN, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio) 16-0-0 2 Medina (Medina, Ohio) 14-0-2 3 Eagan (Eagan, Minn.) 18-0-3 4 Carmel (Carmel, Ind.) 16-1-2 5 Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio) 13-0-3 6 Twinsburg (Twinsburg, Ohio) 16-0-0 7 Valparaiso (Valparaiso, Ind.) 20-2-0 8 Andover (Andover, Minn.) 17-1-3 9 Stillwater Regional (Stillwater, Minn.) 13-1-4 10 Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio) 13-1-0 11 Homestead (Fort Wayne, Ind.) 17-3-0 12 Loveland (Loveland, Ohio) 12-1-3 13 Fishers (Fishers, Ind.) 11-3-1 14 East Ridge (Woodbury, Minn.) 16-2-1

REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) 12-0-0 2 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) 20-0-0 3 Puyallup (Puyallup, Wash.) 11-0-0 4 Centennial (Las Cruces, N.M.) 15-0-0 5 Bishop Kelly (Boise, Idaho) 19-0-0 6 Seattle Prep (Seattle, Wash.) 14-0-0 7 Syracuse (Syracuse, Utah) 17-1-0 8 West Linn (West Linn, Ore.) 10-0-1 9 Coronado (Henderson, Nev.) 16-0-2 10 Jackson (Mill Creek, Wash.) 9-0-1 11 La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.) 12-1-1 12 Lone Peak (Highland, Utah) 14-3-0 13 West Albany (Albany, Ore.) 9-1-2 14 Murray (Murray, Utah) 15-1-1 15 Madison (Rexburg, Idaho) 14-1-1

