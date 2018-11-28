Super 25 Regional Girls Fall Soccer Rankings -- FINAL

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the United Soccer Coaches.
Records shown are through games of Nov. 25
REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.)
|19-0-0
|2
|Wachusett Regional (Holden, Mass.)
|20-1-2
|3
|Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.)
|17-0-0
|4
|Manchester Central (Manchester, N.H.)
|17-2-0
|5
|Camden Hills (Camden, Maine)
|19-0-0
|6
|Cape Elizabeth (Cape Elizabeth, Maine)
|18-0-0
|7
|Hanover (Hanover, N.H.)
|15-3-2
|8
|Ridgefield (Ridgefield, Conn.)
|18-2-1
|9
|Natick (Natick, Mass.)
|15-3-5
|10
|West Springfield (West Springfield, Mass.)
|16-3-0
|11
|Newton South (Newton, Mass.)
|17-2-2
|12
|Mansfield (Mansfield, Mass.)
|15-3-3
|13
|Scarborough (Scarborough, Maine)
|18-3-1
|14
|Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.)
|17-1-1
|15
|Londonderry (Londonderry, N.H.)
|16-2-1
REGION II (New York)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Valley Stream South (Valley Stream, N.Y.)
|20-0-0
|2
|Monroe-Woodbury (Central Valley, N.Y.)
|20-1-1
|3
|Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.)
|21-1-0
|4
|Bethlehem Central (Delmar, N.Y.)
|18-2-1
|5
|St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.)
|16-0-0
|6
|Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.)
|20-1-1
|7
|Vestal (Vestal, N.Y.)
|18-1-0
|8
|Smithtown West (Smithtown, N.Y.)
|16-3-3
|9
|Islip (Islip, N.Y.)
|14-3-2
|10
|Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.)
|18-3-1
|11
|Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.)
|18-2-1
|12
|John Jay (Cross River, N.Y.)
|20-3-0
|13
|Chenango Forks (Binghamton, N.Y.)
|20-0-1
|14
|Stillwater (Stillwater, N.Y.)
|21-1-0
|15
|Kendall (Kendall, N.Y.)
|18-5-0
REGION III (PA, NJ)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Northern Highlands Regional (Allendale, N.J.)
|22-1-0
|2
|Eastern (Voorhees, N.J.)
|26-2-0
|3
|Villa Joseph Marie (Holland, Pa.)
|21-3-0
|4
|Bridgewater-Raritan (Bridgewater, N.J.)
|21-2-0
|5
|Souderton (Souderton, Pa.)
|17-3-6
|6
|Pennington School (Pennington, N.J.)
|16-2-1
|7
|Governor Livingston (Berkley Heights, N.J.)
|21-4-0
|8
|Pennridge (Perkasie, Pa.)
|20-4-1
|9
|Ramsey (Ramsey, N.J.)
|20-3-0
|10
|Blue Mountain (Schuylkill Haven, Pa.)
|21-3-0
|11
|Moorestown (Moorestown, N.J.)
|20-5-0
|12
|West Orange (West Orange, N.J.)
|19-1-2
|13
|Oakland Catholic (Pittsburgh, Pa.)
|20-4-1
|14
|Mechanicsburg (Mechanicsburg, Pa.)
|20-3-2
|15
|Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.)
|18-5-0
REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.)
|15-0-2
|2
|Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.)
|25-1-1
|3
|Houston (Germantown, Tenn.)
|21-2-0
|4
|Collierville (Collierville, Tenn.)
|19-4-0
|5
|Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.)
|14-1-2
|6
|Highlands (Fort Thomas, Ky.)
|23-5-0
|7
|Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.)
|13-1-4
|8
|River Hill (Clarksburg, Md.)
|17-1-0
|9
|Girls Preparatory School (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
|15-1-3
|10
|Christ Presbyterian Academy (Nashville, Tenn.)
|19-0-1
|11
|Hurricane (Hurricane, W.Va.)
|17-2-3
|12
|Sparrows Point (Sparrows Point, Md.)
|16-0-0
|13
|Perry Hall (Baltimore, Md.)
|16-2-0
|14
|West Jessamine (Nicholasville, Ky.)
|16-4-5
|15
|Robert C. Byrd (Clarksburg, W.Va.)
|19-4-3
|15
|Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.)
|21-2-1
|15
|Greenwood (Bowling Green, Ky.)
|17-3-3
REGION V (IA, IA, MN, OH)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Beavercreek (Beavercreek, Ohio)
|23-0-0
|2
|Carmel (Carmel, Ind.)
|20-1-2
|3
|Minnetonka (Minnetonka, Minn.)
|16-4-1
|4
|Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio)
|19-1-3
|5
|Indian Hill (Cincinnati, Ohio)
|18-2-3
|6
|Cincinnati Country Day School (Cincinnati, Ohio)
|20-2-0
|7
|Eagan (Eagan, Minn.)
|17-1-3
|8
|Twinsburg (Twinsburg, Ohio)
|21-1-0
|9
|Homestead (Fort Wayne, Ind.)
|18-4-0
|10
|Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.)
|17-4-1
|11
|Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.)
|12-2-2
|12
|Stillwater Area (Stillwater, Minn.)
|15-2-4
|13
|Medina (Medina, Ohio)
|17-1-2
|14
|Bishop Watterson (Columbus, Ohio)
|17-2-2
|15
|Cathedral (Indianapolis, Ind.)
|13-4-4
REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Jesuit (Portland, Ore.)
|19-0-0
|2
|Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)
|28-0-0
|3
|Bishop Kelly (Boise, Idaho)
|22-0-0
|4
|Gig Harbor (Gig Harbor, Wash.)
|15-0-0
|5
|Lone Peak (Highland, Utah)
|16-3-0
|6
|Sandia (Albuquerque, N.M.)
|17-4-0
|7
|Skyline (Sammamish, Wash.)
|14-6-1
|8
|Galena (Reno, Nev.)
|21-1-2
|9
|Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah)
|18-2-0
|10
|Rocky Mountain (Meridian, Idaho)
|15-3-2
|11
|Crescent Valley (Corvallis, Ore.)
|11-4-2
|12
|Camas (Camas, Wash.)
|19-3-0
|13
|Central Valley (Spokane Valley, Wash.)
|18-2-1
|14
|La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.)
|18-3-1
|15
|Clackamas (Clackamas, Ore.)
|15-3-1
