Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings: Preseason

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.
Records through Aug. 12
REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Victor
|0-0
|Victor
|NY
|2
|Irondequoit
|0-0
|Rochester
|NY
|3
|RHAM
|0-0
|Hebron
|CT
|4
|Barnstable
|0-0
|Hyannis
|MA
|5
|Owego Free Academy
|0-0
|Owego
|NY
|6
|Newton North
|0-0
|Newtonville
|MA
|7
|Cheshire
|0-0
|Cheshire
|CT
|8
|Shenendehowa
|0-0
|Clifton Park
|NY
|9
|Duxbury
|0-0
|Duxbury
|MA
|10
|Scarborough
|0-0
|Scarborough
|ME
REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Flint Hill
|0-0
|Oakton
|VA
|2
|North Allegheny
|0-0
|Daleville
|VA
|3
|Bishop Shanahan
|0-0
|Downington
|PA
|4
|Immaculate Heart Academy
|0-0
|Washington Township
|NJ
|5
|Lord Botetourt
|2-0
|Daleville
|VA
|6
|North Stafford
|0-0
|Stafford
|VA
|7
|Northwest
|0-0
|Germantown
|MD
|8
|Padua
|0-0
|Wilmington
|DE
|9
|Loudoun County
|0-0
|Leesburg
|VA
|10
|Stonebridge
|0-0
|Ashburn
|VA
REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Walton
|0-0
|Marietta
|GA
|2
|Dorman
|0-0
|Roebuck
|SC
|3
|Mountain Brook
|0-0
|Mountain Brook
|AL
|4
|Berkeley Prep
|0-0
|Tampa
|FL
|5
|North Raleigh Christian School
|0-0
|Raleigh
|NC
|6
|Brentwood
|0-0
|Brentwood
|TN
|7
|West Orange
|0-0
|Winter Garden
|FL
|8
|Wando
|0-0
|Mt. Pleasant
|SC
|9
|McGill-Toolen
|0-0
|Mobile
|AL
|10
|Green Hope
|0-0
|Cary
|NC
REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Prosper
|6-1
|Prosper
|TX
|2
|The Woodlands
|7-1
|Conroe
|TX
|3
|Plano West
|5-1
|Plano
|TX
|4
|Flower Mound
|4-0
|Flower Mound
|TX
|5
|Ridge Point
|8-2
|Missouri City
|TX
|6
|Denton Guyer
|6-2
|Denton
|TX
|7
|Coppell
|9-1
|Coppell
|TX
|8
|Jonesboro
|0-0
|Jonesboro
|AR
|9
|Hebron
|4-3
|Lewisville
|TX
|10
|Fayetteville
|0-0
|Fayetteville
|AR
REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Assumption
|1-0
|Louisville
|KY
|2
|Ursuline Academy
|0-0
|Cincinnati
|OH
|3
|Yorktown
|0-0
|Yorktown
|IN
|4
|Mercy
|0-0
|Farmington Hills
|MI
|5
|Mercy Academy
|0-0
|Louisville
|KY
|6
|Notre Dame Prep
|0-0
|Pontiac
|MI
|7
|Providence
|0-0
|Clarksville
|IN
|8
|Mount Notre Dame
|0-0
|Cincinnati
|OH
|9
|Grand Rapids Christian
|0-0
|Grand Rapids
|MI
|10
|Sacred Heart Academy
|0-0
|Louisville
|KY
REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Marist
|0-0
|Chicago
|IL
|2
|Benet Academy
|0-0
|Lisle
|IL
|3
|Lafayette
|0-0
|Wildwood
|MO
|4
|Burlington
|0-0
|Burlington
|WI
|5
|Cor Jesu Academy
|0-0
|St. Louis
|MO
|6
|Plainfield Central
|0-0
|Plainfield
|IL
|7
|Brookfield Central
|0-0
|Brookfueld
|WI
|8
|Mother McAuley
|0-0
|Chicago
|IL
|9
|Ozark
|0-0
|Ozark
|MO
|10
|Menomenee Falls
|0-0
|Menomenee
|WI
REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Champlin Park
|0-0
|Champlin
|MN
|2
|Lakeville North
|0-0
|Lakeville
|MN
|3
|Eagan
|0-0
|Eagan
|MN
|4
|Omaha Marian
|0-0
|Omaha
|NE
|5
|Omaha Skutt
|0-0
|Omaha
|NE
|6
|Rapid City Stevens
|0-0
|Rapid City
|SD
|7
|Millard North
|0-0
|Millard
|NE
|8
|Bismarck Century
|0-0
|Bismarck
|ND
|9
|Harrisburg
|0-0
|Harrisburg
|SD
|10
|Stillwater
|0-0
|Stillwater
|MN
REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Lone Peak
|0-0
|Highland
|UT
|2
|Cherokee Trails
|0-0
|Aurora
|CO
|3
|St. James Academy
|0-0
|Lenexa
|KS
|4
|Chaparral
|0-0
|Parker
|CO
|5
|La Cueva
|0-0
|Albuquerque
|NM
|6
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|0-0
|Overland Park
|KS
|7
|Kelly Walsh
|0-0
|Caspey
|WY
|8
|Blue Valley North
|0-0
|Overland Park
|KS
|9
|Fossil Ridge
|0-0
|Fort Collins
|CO
|10
|Lansing
|0-0
|Lansing
|KS
REGION 9 (AZ, CA, NV)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Mater Dei
|0-0
|San Diego
|CA
|2
|Torrey Pines
|0-0
|San Jose
|CA
|3
|Archbishop Mitty
|0-0
|Santa Ana
|CA
|4
|Xavier College Prep
|0-0
|Phoenix
|AZ
|5
|Marymount
|0-0
|Los Angeles
|CA
|6
|Corona del Sol
|0-0
|Tempe
|AZ
|7
|Redondo Union
|0-0
|Redondo
|CA
|8
|Sierra Canyon
|5-3
|Chatsworth
|CA
|9
|Cathedral Catholic
|0-0
|San Diego
|CA
|10
|Canyon Crest Academy
|0-0
|San Diego
|CA
REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Kamehameha Schools
|0-0
|Honolulu
|HI
|2
|Iolani School
|1-0
|Honolulu
|HI
|3
|Central Catholic
|0-0
|Portland
|OR
|4
|West Valley
|0-0
|Yakima
|WA
|5
|Jesuit
|0-0
|Portland
|OR
|6
|Skyview
|0-0
|Nampa
|ID
|7
|Diamond
|0-0
|Anchorahe
|AK
|8
|Auburn Riverside
|0-0
|Auburn
|WA
|9
|Helena Capital
|0-0
|Helena
|MT
|10
|West Linn
|0-0
|West Linn
|OR
