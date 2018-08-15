Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings: Preseason

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

Records through Aug. 12

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

Rank School Record City State 1 Victor 0-0 Victor NY 2 Irondequoit 0-0 Rochester NY 3 RHAM 0-0 Hebron CT 4 Barnstable 0-0 Hyannis MA 5 Owego Free Academy 0-0 Owego NY 6 Newton North 0-0 Newtonville MA 7 Cheshire 0-0 Cheshire CT 8 Shenendehowa 0-0 Clifton Park NY 9 Duxbury 0-0 Duxbury MA 10 Scarborough 0-0 Scarborough ME

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Rank School Record City State 1 Flint Hill 0-0 Oakton VA 2 North Allegheny 0-0 Daleville VA 3 Bishop Shanahan 0-0 Downington PA 4 Immaculate Heart Academy 0-0 Washington Township NJ 5 Lord Botetourt 2-0 Daleville VA 6 North Stafford 0-0 Stafford VA 7 Northwest 0-0 Germantown MD 8 Padua 0-0 Wilmington DE 9 Loudoun County 0-0 Leesburg VA 10 Stonebridge 0-0 Ashburn VA

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

Rank School Record City State 1 Walton 0-0 Marietta GA 2 Dorman 0-0 Roebuck SC 3 Mountain Brook 0-0 Mountain Brook AL 4 Berkeley Prep 0-0 Tampa FL 5 North Raleigh Christian School 0-0 Raleigh NC 6 Brentwood 0-0 Brentwood TN 7 West Orange 0-0 Winter Garden FL 8 Wando 0-0 Mt. Pleasant SC 9 McGill-Toolen 0-0 Mobile AL 10 Green Hope 0-0 Cary NC

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

Rank School Record City State 1 Prosper 6-1 Prosper TX 2 The Woodlands 7-1 Conroe TX 3 Plano West 5-1 Plano TX 4 Flower Mound 4-0 Flower Mound TX 5 Ridge Point 8-2 Missouri City TX 6 Denton Guyer 6-2 Denton TX 7 Coppell 9-1 Coppell TX 8 Jonesboro 0-0 Jonesboro AR 9 Hebron 4-3 Lewisville TX 10 Fayetteville 0-0 Fayetteville AR

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

Rank School Record City State 1 Assumption 1-0 Louisville KY 2 Ursuline Academy 0-0 Cincinnati OH 3 Yorktown 0-0 Yorktown IN 4 Mercy 0-0 Farmington Hills MI 5 Mercy Academy 0-0 Louisville KY 6 Notre Dame Prep 0-0 Pontiac MI 7 Providence 0-0 Clarksville IN 8 Mount Notre Dame 0-0 Cincinnati OH 9 Grand Rapids Christian 0-0 Grand Rapids MI 10 Sacred Heart Academy 0-0 Louisville KY

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

Rank School Record City State 1 Marist 0-0 Chicago IL 2 Benet Academy 0-0 Lisle IL 3 Lafayette 0-0 Wildwood MO 4 Burlington 0-0 Burlington WI 5 Cor Jesu Academy 0-0 St. Louis MO 6 Plainfield Central 0-0 Plainfield IL 7 Brookfield Central 0-0 Brookfueld WI 8 Mother McAuley 0-0 Chicago IL 9 Ozark 0-0 Ozark MO 10 Menomenee Falls 0-0 Menomenee WI

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

Rank School Record City State 1 Champlin Park 0-0 Champlin MN 2 Lakeville North 0-0 Lakeville MN 3 Eagan 0-0 Eagan MN 4 Omaha Marian 0-0 Omaha NE 5 Omaha Skutt 0-0 Omaha NE 6 Rapid City Stevens 0-0 Rapid City SD 7 Millard North 0-0 Millard NE 8 Bismarck Century 0-0 Bismarck ND 9 Harrisburg 0-0 Harrisburg SD 10 Stillwater 0-0 Stillwater MN

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

Rank School Record City State 1 Lone Peak 0-0 Highland UT 2 Cherokee Trails 0-0 Aurora CO 3 St. James Academy 0-0 Lenexa KS 4 Chaparral 0-0 Parker CO 5 La Cueva 0-0 Albuquerque NM 6 St. Thomas Aquinas 0-0 Overland Park KS 7 Kelly Walsh 0-0 Caspey WY 8 Blue Valley North 0-0 Overland Park KS 9 Fossil Ridge 0-0 Fort Collins CO 10 Lansing 0-0 Lansing KS

REGION 9 (AZ, CA, NV)

Rank School Record City State 1 Mater Dei 0-0 San Diego CA 2 Torrey Pines 0-0 San Jose CA 3 Archbishop Mitty 0-0 Santa Ana CA 4 Xavier College Prep 0-0 Phoenix AZ 5 Marymount 0-0 Los Angeles CA 6 Corona del Sol 0-0 Tempe AZ 7 Redondo Union 0-0 Redondo CA 8 Sierra Canyon 5-3 Chatsworth CA 9 Cathedral Catholic 0-0 San Diego CA 10 Canyon Crest Academy 0-0 San Diego CA

REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)

Rank School Record City State 1 Kamehameha Schools 0-0 Honolulu HI 2 Iolani School 1-0 Honolulu HI 3 Central Catholic 0-0 Portland OR 4 West Valley 0-0 Yakima WA 5 Jesuit 0-0 Portland OR 6 Skyview 0-0 Nampa ID 7 Diamond 0-0 Anchorahe AK 8 Auburn Riverside 0-0 Auburn WA 9 Helena Capital 0-0 Helena MT 10 West Linn 0-0 West Linn OR

