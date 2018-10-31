Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings: Week 10

USA Today Sports

Jim Owens, Cincinnati Enquirer

Girls Volleyball

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

Records through Oct. 22

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

Rank School Record City State
1 Victor 39-1 Victor NY
2 Barnstable 18-0 Hyannis MA
3 Burnt Hills 35-2 Burnt Hills NY
4 Clarence 31-3 Clarence NY
5 Woodstock Academy 20-0 Woodstock CT
6 Portville 35-2 Portville NY
7 John Glenn 17-2 Elwood NY
8 Southington 20-2 Southington CT
9 Lawrence 16-0 Lawrence MA
10 Hollis-Brookline 20-2 Hollis NH

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Rank School Record City State
1 North Allegheny 10-0 Wexford PA
2 Loudoun County 23-1 Leesburg VA
3 Immaculate Heart Academy 33-1 Washington Township NJ
4 Northwest 14-1 Germantown MD
5 Stonebridge 23-1 Ashburn VA
6 Lord Botetourt 24-1 Daleville VA
7 Princess Anne 22-0 Virginia Beach VA
8 Padua 15-2 Wilmington DE
9 Flint Hill 23-1 Oakton VA
10 Paul VI 24-3 Fairfax VA

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

Rank School Record City State
1 Walton 39-3 Marietta GA
2 Hagerty 24-4 Oviedo FL
3 Oviedo 24-4 Oviedo FL
4 McGill-Toolen 45-5 Mobile AL
5 Briarcrest Christian 40-2 Eads TN
6 Brentwood 47-3 Brentwood TN
7 Wando 46-3 Mt. Pleasant SC
8 Marvin Ridge 41-2 Waxhaw NC
9 Green Hope 24-1 Cary NC
10 Alpharetta 46-4 Alpharetta GA

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

Rank School Record City State
1 Byron Nelson 41-1 Trophy Club TX
2 Waxahachie 42-4 Waxahachie TX
3 Prosper 33-8 Prosper TX
4 Lovejoy 40-6 Lovejoy TX
5 Flower Mound 36-7 Flower Mound TX
6 The Woodlands 44-4 Conroe TX
7 Clark 43-4 San Antonio TX
8 Ridge Point 41-5 Missouri City TX
9 Coppell 38-10 Coppell TX
10 El Paso Cornado 33-6 El Paso TX

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

Rank School Record City State
1 Assumption 43-0 Louisville KY
2 Yorktown 34-0 Yorktown IN
3 Mercy Academy 30-7 Louisville KY
4 Ursuline Academy 23-2 Cincinnati OH
5 Sacred Heart Academy 27-10 Louisville KY
6 Mercy 32-2 Farmington Hills MI
7 Avon 33-3 Avon IN
8 Providence 33-3 Clarksville IN
9 Padua Franciscan 24-1 Parma OH
10 Mercy McAuley 22-3 Cincinnati OH

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

Rank School Record City State
1 Marist 33-3 Chicago IL
2 Helias Catholic 36-2 Jefferson City MO
3 River Falls 42-2 River Falls WI
4 Marian Catholic 30-1 Chicago Heights IL
5 Lafayette 28-1 Wildwood MO
6 Cedar Falls 42-0 Cedar Falls IA
7 Nazareth 31-4 LaGrange Park IL
8 St. Theresa’s Academy 26-10 Decatur IL
9 Ankeny Centennial 37-3 Akeny IA
10 Little Chute 38-1 Little Chute WI

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

Rank School Record City State
1 Lincoln Pius X 32-2 Lincoln NE
2 Eagan 23-2 Eagan MN
3 Champlin Park 27-2 Champlin MN
4 Lakeville North 24-4 Lakeville MN
5 Millard North 33-2 Millard NE
6 Lakeville South 24-4 Lakeville MN
7 Rapid City Stevens 29-1 Rapid City SD
8 O’Gorman 25-5 Sioux Falls SD
9 Century 28-4 Bismarck ND
10 Millard South 23-13 Millard NE

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

Rank School Record City State
1 Lewis Palmer 22-1 Monument CO
2 St. James Academy 34-8 Lenexa KS
3 Chaparral 21-2 Parker CO
4 Fossil Ridge 21-2 Fort Collins CO
5 St. Thomas Aquinas 32-8 Overland Park KS
6 Valor Christian 21-2 Highlands Ranch CO
7 Lansing 32-5 Lansing KS
8 La Cueva 16-0 Albuquerque NM
9 Lyman 32-0 Lyman WY
10 Lawrence 37-2 Lawrence KS

REGION 9 (AZ, CA, NV)

Rank School Record City State
1 Mater Dei 38-2 Santa Ana CA
2 Cathedral Catholic 27-6 San Diego CA
3 Torrey Pines 30-3 San Diego CA
4 Marymount 31-8 Los Angeles CA
5 Redondo 34-3 Redondo CA
6 Millenium 41-1 Goodyear AZ
7 Perry 30-1 Gilbert AZ
8 Sierra Canyon 33-10 Chatsworth CA
9 Buchanan 30-7 Clovis CA
10 Hamilton 31-9 Chandler AZ

REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)

Rank School Record City State
1 Iolani 28-6 Honolulu HI
2 Kamehameha 36-4 Honolulu HI
3 Jesuit 28-4 Portland OR
4 Kentridge 17-0 Kent WA
5 Diamond 42-4 Anchorage AK
6 Skyview 30-4 Nampa ID
7 Sunset 19-1 Portland OR
8 Central Catholic 32-2 Portland OR
9 West Valley 15-3 Yakima WA
10 Chiawana 16-1 Pasco WA

Records through Oct. 30

