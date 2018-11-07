Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings: Week 11

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.
Records through Nov. 4
REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Victor
|41-1
|Victor
|NY
|2
|Barnstable
|19-0
|Hyannis
|MA
|3
|Clarence
|32-4
|Clarence
|NY
|4
|Woodstock Academy
|22-0
|Woodstock
|CT
|5
|Burnt Hills
|37-2
|Burnt Hills
|NY
|6
|Portville
|36-2
|Portville
|NY
|7
|Newton North
|15-1
|Newton
|MA
|8
|Southington
|21-2
|Southington
|CT
|9
|Hollis-Brookline
|25-1
|Hollis
|NH
|10
|Westborough
|16-3
|Westborough
|MA
REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|North Allegheny
|10-0
|Wexford
|PA
|2
|Loudoun County
|25-1
|Leesburg
|VA
|3
|Immaculate Heart Academy
|35-1
|Washington Township
|NJ
|4
|Northwest
|14-1
|Germantown
|MD
|5
|Stonebridge
|26-1
|Ashburn
|VA
|6
|Lord Botetourt
|28-1
|Daleville
|VA
|7
|Princess Anne
|24-0
|Virginia Beach
|VA
|8
|Padua
|15-2
|Wilmington
|DE
|9
|Flint Hill
|26-1
|Oakton
|VA
|10
|Paul VI
|27-4
|Fairfax
|VA
REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Walton
|41-3
|Marietta
|GA
|2
|Hagerty
|25-4
|Oviedo
|FL
|3
|Oviedo
|25-4
|Oviedo
|FL
|4
|McGill-Toolen
|36-4
|Mobile
|AL
|5
|Briarcrest Christian
|40-2
|Eads
|TN
|6
|Brentwood
|47-3
|Brentwood
|TN
|7
|Wando
|48-3
|Mt. Pleasant
|SC
|8
|Marvin Ridge
|44-2
|Waxhaw
|NC
|9
|Green Hope
|28-1
|Cary
|NC
|10
|St. Pius X
|42-5
|Atlanta
|GA
REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Byron Nelson
|42-1
|Trophy Club
|TX
|2
|Waxahachie
|44-4
|Waxahachie
|TX
|3
|Prosper
|34-9
|Prosper
|TX
|4
|Lovejoy
|43-6
|Lovejoy
|TX
|5
|Flower Mound
|38-7
|Flower Mound
|TX
|6
|The Woodlands
|45-4
|Conroe
|TX
|7
|Clark
|45-3
|San Antonio
|TX
|8
|Ridge Point
|43-5
|Missouri City
|TX
|9
|Coppell
|40-11
|Coppell
|TX
|10
|El Paso Cornado
|34-6
|El Paso
|TX
REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Assumption
|43-0
|Louisville
|KY
|2
|Yorktown
|34-0
|Yorktown
|IN
|3
|Mercy Academy
|32-7
|Louisville
|KY
|4
|Ursuline Academy
|25-2
|Cincinnati
|OH
|5
|Sacred Heart Academy
|27-10
|Louisville
|KY
|6
|Mercy
|35-2
|Farmington Hills
|MI
|7
|Avon
|33-4
|Avon
|IN
|8
|New Castle
|35-5
|New Castle
|IN
|9
|Padua Franciscan
|26-1
|Parma
|OH
|10
|Mercy McAuley
|22-4
|Cincinnati
|OH
REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Marist
|37-3
|Chicago
|IL
|2
|Helias Catholic
|36-2
|Jefferson City
|MO
|3
|Burlington
|35-5
|Burlington
|WI
|4
|Marian Catholic
|27-1
|Chicago Heights
|IL
|5
|Lafayette
|30-2
|Wildwood
|MO
|6
|Cedar Falls
|42-0
|Cedar Falls
|IA
|7
|Nazareth
|31-5
|LaGrange Park
|IL
|8
|St. Theresa’s Academy
|28-10
|Decatur
|IL
|9
|Ankeny Centennial
|38-3
|Akeny
|IA
|10
|East Troy
|31-8
|East Troy
|WI
REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Lincoln Pius X
|34-2
|Lincoln
|NE
|2
|Eagan
|27-2
|Eagan
|MN
|3
|Champlin Park
|29-2
|Champlin
|MN
|4
|Millard North
|35-2
|Millard
|NE
|5
|Lakeville South
|27-4
|Lakeville
|MN
|6
|Lakeville North
|26-5
|Lakeville
|MN
|7
|Rapid City Stevens
|30-1
|Rapid City
|SD
|8
|O’Gorman
|26-5
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|9
|Millard South
|25-13
|Millard
|NE
|10
|Elkhorn South
|29-8
|Elkhorn
|NE
REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Lewis Palmer
|24-1
|Monument
|CO
|2
|St. James Academy
|34-8
|Lenexa
|KS
|3
|Chaparral
|23-2
|Parker
|CO
|4
|Fossil Ridge
|23-2
|Fort Collins
|CO
|5
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|36-8
|Overland Park
|KS
|6
|Valor Christian
|23-2
|Highlands Ranch
|CO
|7
|Lansing
|39-6
|Lansing
|KS
|8
|La Cueva
|18-0
|Albuquerque
|NM
|9
|Lyman
|35-0
|Lyman
|WY
|10
|Lawrence
|38-2
|Lawrence
|KS
REGION 9 (AZ, CA, NV)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Mater Dei
|39-2
|Santa Ana
|CA
|2
|Torrey Pines
|32-3
|San Diego
|CA
|3
|Cathedral Catholic
|28-7
|San Diego
|CA
|4
|Marymount
|31-9
|Los Angeles
|CA
|5
|Redondo
|34-3
|Redondo
|CA
|6
|Millenium
|43-1
|Goodyear
|AZ
|7
|Perry
|32-1
|Gilbert
|AZ
|8
|Sierra Canyon
|33-10
|Chatsworth
|CA
|9
|Buchanan
|33-7
|Clovis
|CA
|10
|Hamilton
|33-9
|Chandler
|AZ
REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Iolani
|28-6
|Honolulu
|HI
|2
|Kamehameha
|36-4
|Honolulu
|HI
|3
|Jesuit
|31-4
|Portland
|OR
|4
|Kentridge
|17-0
|Kent
|WA
|5
|Diamond
|45-4
|Anchorage
|AK
|6
|Century
|34-5
|Pocatello
|ID
|7
|Sprague
|21-7
|Salem
|OR
|8
|West Linn
|20-6
|West Linn
|OR
|9
|West Valley
|18-3
|Yakima
|WA
|10
|Chiawana
|18-1
|Pasco
|WA
