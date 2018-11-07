Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings: Week 11

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

Records through Nov. 4

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

Rank School Record City State 1 Victor 41-1 Victor NY 2 Barnstable 19-0 Hyannis MA 3 Clarence 32-4 Clarence NY 4 Woodstock Academy 22-0 Woodstock CT 5 Burnt Hills 37-2 Burnt Hills NY 6 Portville 36-2 Portville NY 7 Newton North 15-1 Newton MA 8 Southington 21-2 Southington CT 9 Hollis-Brookline 25-1 Hollis NH 10 Westborough 16-3 Westborough MA

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Rank School Record City State 1 North Allegheny 10-0 Wexford PA 2 Loudoun County 25-1 Leesburg VA 3 Immaculate Heart Academy 35-1 Washington Township NJ 4 Northwest 14-1 Germantown MD 5 Stonebridge 26-1 Ashburn VA 6 Lord Botetourt 28-1 Daleville VA 7 Princess Anne 24-0 Virginia Beach VA 8 Padua 15-2 Wilmington DE 9 Flint Hill 26-1 Oakton VA 10 Paul VI 27-4 Fairfax VA

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

Rank School Record City State 1 Walton 41-3 Marietta GA 2 Hagerty 25-4 Oviedo FL 3 Oviedo 25-4 Oviedo FL 4 McGill-Toolen 36-4 Mobile AL 5 Briarcrest Christian 40-2 Eads TN 6 Brentwood 47-3 Brentwood TN 7 Wando 48-3 Mt. Pleasant SC 8 Marvin Ridge 44-2 Waxhaw NC 9 Green Hope 28-1 Cary NC 10 St. Pius X 42-5 Atlanta GA

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

Rank School Record City State 1 Byron Nelson 42-1 Trophy Club TX 2 Waxahachie 44-4 Waxahachie TX 3 Prosper 34-9 Prosper TX 4 Lovejoy 43-6 Lovejoy TX 5 Flower Mound 38-7 Flower Mound TX 6 The Woodlands 45-4 Conroe TX 7 Clark 45-3 San Antonio TX 8 Ridge Point 43-5 Missouri City TX 9 Coppell 40-11 Coppell TX 10 El Paso Cornado 34-6 El Paso TX

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

Rank School Record City State 1 Assumption 43-0 Louisville KY 2 Yorktown 34-0 Yorktown IN 3 Mercy Academy 32-7 Louisville KY 4 Ursuline Academy 25-2 Cincinnati OH 5 Sacred Heart Academy 27-10 Louisville KY 6 Mercy 35-2 Farmington Hills MI 7 Avon 33-4 Avon IN 8 New Castle 35-5 New Castle IN 9 Padua Franciscan 26-1 Parma OH 10 Mercy McAuley 22-4 Cincinnati OH

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

Rank School Record City State 1 Marist 37-3 Chicago IL 2 Helias Catholic 36-2 Jefferson City MO 3 Burlington 35-5 Burlington WI 4 Marian Catholic 27-1 Chicago Heights IL 5 Lafayette 30-2 Wildwood MO 6 Cedar Falls 42-0 Cedar Falls IA 7 Nazareth 31-5 LaGrange Park IL 8 St. Theresa’s Academy 28-10 Decatur IL 9 Ankeny Centennial 38-3 Akeny IA 10 East Troy 31-8 East Troy WI

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

Rank School Record City State 1 Lincoln Pius X 34-2 Lincoln NE 2 Eagan 27-2 Eagan MN 3 Champlin Park 29-2 Champlin MN 4 Millard North 35-2 Millard NE 5 Lakeville South 27-4 Lakeville MN 6 Lakeville North 26-5 Lakeville MN 7 Rapid City Stevens 30-1 Rapid City SD 8 O’Gorman 26-5 Sioux Falls SD 9 Millard South 25-13 Millard NE 10 Elkhorn South 29-8 Elkhorn NE

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

Rank School Record City State 1 Lewis Palmer 24-1 Monument CO 2 St. James Academy 34-8 Lenexa KS 3 Chaparral 23-2 Parker CO 4 Fossil Ridge 23-2 Fort Collins CO 5 St. Thomas Aquinas 36-8 Overland Park KS 6 Valor Christian 23-2 Highlands Ranch CO 7 Lansing 39-6 Lansing KS 8 La Cueva 18-0 Albuquerque NM 9 Lyman 35-0 Lyman WY 10 Lawrence 38-2 Lawrence KS

REGION 9 (AZ, CA, NV)

Rank School Record City State 1 Mater Dei 39-2 Santa Ana CA 2 Torrey Pines 32-3 San Diego CA 3 Cathedral Catholic 28-7 San Diego CA 4 Marymount 31-9 Los Angeles CA 5 Redondo 34-3 Redondo CA 6 Millenium 43-1 Goodyear AZ 7 Perry 32-1 Gilbert AZ 8 Sierra Canyon 33-10 Chatsworth CA 9 Buchanan 33-7 Clovis CA 10 Hamilton 33-9 Chandler AZ

REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)

Rank School Record City State 1 Iolani 28-6 Honolulu HI 2 Kamehameha 36-4 Honolulu HI 3 Jesuit 31-4 Portland OR 4 Kentridge 17-0 Kent WA 5 Diamond 45-4 Anchorage AK 6 Century 34-5 Pocatello ID 7 Sprague 21-7 Salem OR 8 West Linn 20-6 West Linn OR 9 West Valley 18-3 Yakima WA 10 Chiawana 18-1 Pasco WA

