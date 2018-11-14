Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings: Week 12

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.
Records through Nov. 11
REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Victor
|42-1
|Victor
|NY
|2
|Barnstable
|22-0
|Hyannis
|MA
|3
|Clarence
|32-4
|Clarence
|NY
|4
|Woodstock Academy
|24-0
|Woodstock
|CT
|5
|Burnt Hills
|39-2
|Burnt Hills
|NY
|6
|Portville
|39-2
|Portville
|NY
|7
|Newton North
|16-1
|Newton
|MA
|8
|Southington
|23-2
|Southington
|CT
|9
|Hollis-Brookline
|25-1
|Hollis
|NH
|10
|Westborough
|17-4
|Westborough
|MA
REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|North Allegheny
|10-0
|Wexford
|PA
|2
|Loudoun County
|28-1
|Leesburg
|VA
|3
|Immaculate Heart Academy
|37-1
|Washington Township
|NJ
|4
|Northwest
|16-1
|Germantown
|MD
|5
|Lord Botetourt
|30-1
|Daleville
|VA
|6
|Princess Anne
|27-0
|Virginia Beach
|VA
|7
|Flint Hill
|30-1
|Oakton
|VA
|8
|Atholton
|17-1
|Columbia
|MD
|9
|Wilmington Charter
|17-2
|Wilmington
|DE
|10
|Freeport
|23-1
|Freeport
|PA
REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Walton
|41-3
|Marietta
|GA
|2
|Oviedo
|21-4
|Oviedo
|FL
|3
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|15-4
|Ft. Lauderdale
|FL
|4
|McGill-Toolen
|36-4
|Mobile
|AL
|5
|Briarcrest Christian
|40-2
|Eads
|TN
|6
|Brentwood
|47-3
|Brentwood
|TN
|7
|Nation Ford
|44-7
|Fort Mill
|SC
|8
|Marvin Ridge
|44-2
|Waxhaw
|NC
|9
|Green Hope
|28-1
|Cary
|NC
|10
|St. Pius X
|42-5
|Atlanta
|GA
REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Flower Mound
|41-7
|Flower Mound
|TX
|2
|Byron Nelson
|42-2
|Trophy Club
|TX
|3
|Lovejoy
|44-6
|Lucas
|TX
|4
|Plano West
|40-9
|Plano
|TX
|5
|Ridge Point
|46-5
|Missouri City
|TX
|6
|Prosper
|35-10
|Prosper
|TX
|7
|Southlake Carroll
|39-10
|Southlake
|TX
|8
|Waxahachie
|44-5
|Waxahachie
|TX
|9
|The Woodlands
|46-5
|Conroe
|TX
|10
|O’Connor
|37-10
|San Antonio
|TX
REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Assumption
|43-0
|Louisville
|KY
|2
|Yorktown
|34-0
|Yorktown
|IN
|3
|Mercy Academy
|32-7
|Louisville
|KY
|4
|Ursuline Academy
|27-2
|Cincinnati
|OH
|5
|Sacred Heart Academy
|27-10
|Louisville
|KY
|6
|Mercy
|26-1
|Farmington Hills
|MI
|7
|Avon
|33-4
|Avon
|IN
|8
|New Castle
|35-5
|New Castle
|IN
|9
|Padua Franciscan
|27-2
|Parma
|OH
|10
|Mt. Notre Dame
|20-7
|Cincinnati
|OH
REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Marist
|39-3
|Chicago
|IL
|2
|Helias Catholic
|36-2
|Jefferson City
|MO
|3
|Burlington
|38-5
|Burlington
|WI
|4
|Marian Catholic
|27-1
|Chicago Heights
|IL
|5
|Lafayette
|31-3
|Wildwood
|MO
|6
|Cedar Falls
|44-0
|Cedar Falls
|IA
|7
|Nazareth
|31-5
|LaGrange Park
|IL
|8
|St. Theresa’s Academy
|29-11
|Decatur
|IL
|9
|Ankeny Centennial
|40-3
|Akeny
|IA
|10
|East Troy
|31-8
|East Troy
|WI
REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Champlin Park
|32-2
|Champlin
|MN
|2
|Millard North
|38-2
|Millard
|NE
|3
|Eagan
|29-3
|Eagan
|MN
|4
|Pius X
|36-3
|Lincoln
|NE
|5
|Lakeville South
|29-5
|Lakeville
|MN
|6
|Stevens
|30-1
|Rapid City
|SD
|7
|Skutt
|27-5
|Omaha
|NE
|8
|O’Gorman
|26-5
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|9
|Lakeville North
|26-5
|Lakeville
|MN
|10
|Elkhorn South
|31-9
|Elkhorn
|NE
REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Lewis Palmer
|26-1
|Monument
|CO
|2
|St. James Academy
|34-8
|Lenexa
|KS
|3
|Valor Christian
|27-2
|Highlands Ranch
|CO
|4
|Lyman
|35-0
|Lyman
|WY
|5
|La Cueva
|19-0
|Albuquerque
|NM
|6
|Chaparral
|26-3
|Parker
|CO
|7
|Lawrence
|38-2
|Lawrence
|KS
|8
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|36-8
|Overland Park
|KS
|9
|Fossil Ridge
|21-4
|Parker
|CO
|10
|Lansing
|39-6
|Lansing
|KS
REGION 9 (AZ, CA, NV)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Mater Dei
|41-2
|Santa Ana
|CA
|2
|Marymount
|33-9
|Los Angeles
|CA
|3
|Torrey Pines
|33-4
|San Diego
|CA
|4
|Cathedral Catholic
|28-8
|San Diego
|CA
|5
|Redondo
|35-4
|Redondo
|CA
|6
|Millenium
|45-1
|Goodyear
|AZ
|7
|Xavier College Prep
|33-9
|Phoenix
|AZ
|8
|Sierra Canyon
|33-11
|Chatsworth
|CA
|9
|Buchanan
|35-7
|Clovis
|CA
|10
|Perry
|32-1
|Gilbert
|AZ
REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Iolani
|28-6
|Honolulu
|HI
|2
|Kamehameha
|36-4
|Honolulu
|HI
|3
|Jesuit
|31-4
|Portland
|OR
|4
|Kentridge
|20-0
|Kent
|WA
|5
|Diamond
|49-4
|Anchorage
|AK
|6
|Century
|34-5
|Pocatello
|ID
|7
|Sprague
|22-7
|Salem
|OR
|8
|West Linn
|21-6
|West Linn
|OR
|9
|West Valley
|19-3
|Yakima
|WA
|10
|Richland
|28-2
|Richland
|WA
Records through Nov. 12