Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings: Week 12

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

Records through Nov. 11

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

Rank School Record City State 1 Victor 42-1 Victor NY 2 Barnstable 22-0 Hyannis MA 3 Clarence 32-4 Clarence NY 4 Woodstock Academy 24-0 Woodstock CT 5 Burnt Hills 39-2 Burnt Hills NY 6 Portville 39-2 Portville NY 7 Newton North 16-1 Newton MA 8 Southington 23-2 Southington CT 9 Hollis-Brookline 25-1 Hollis NH 10 Westborough 17-4 Westborough MA

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Rank School Record City State 1 North Allegheny 10-0 Wexford PA 2 Loudoun County 28-1 Leesburg VA 3 Immaculate Heart Academy 37-1 Washington Township NJ 4 Northwest 16-1 Germantown MD 5 Lord Botetourt 30-1 Daleville VA 6 Princess Anne 27-0 Virginia Beach VA 7 Flint Hill 30-1 Oakton VA 8 Atholton 17-1 Columbia MD 9 Wilmington Charter 17-2 Wilmington DE 10 Freeport 23-1 Freeport PA

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

Rank School Record City State 1 Walton 41-3 Marietta GA 2 Oviedo 21-4 Oviedo FL 3 St. Thomas Aquinas 15-4 Ft. Lauderdale FL 4 McGill-Toolen 36-4 Mobile AL 5 Briarcrest Christian 40-2 Eads TN 6 Brentwood 47-3 Brentwood TN 7 Nation Ford 44-7 Fort Mill SC 8 Marvin Ridge 44-2 Waxhaw NC 9 Green Hope 28-1 Cary NC 10 St. Pius X 42-5 Atlanta GA

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

Rank School Record City State 1 Flower Mound 41-7 Flower Mound TX 2 Byron Nelson 42-2 Trophy Club TX 3 Lovejoy 44-6 Lucas TX 4 Plano West 40-9 Plano TX 5 Ridge Point 46-5 Missouri City TX 6 Prosper 35-10 Prosper TX 7 Southlake Carroll 39-10 Southlake TX 8 Waxahachie 44-5 Waxahachie TX 9 The Woodlands 46-5 Conroe TX 10 O’Connor 37-10 San Antonio TX

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

Rank School Record City State 1 Assumption 43-0 Louisville KY 2 Yorktown 34-0 Yorktown IN 3 Mercy Academy 32-7 Louisville KY 4 Ursuline Academy 27-2 Cincinnati OH 5 Sacred Heart Academy 27-10 Louisville KY 6 Mercy 26-1 Farmington Hills MI 7 Avon 33-4 Avon IN 8 New Castle 35-5 New Castle IN 9 Padua Franciscan 27-2 Parma OH 10 Mt. Notre Dame 20-7 Cincinnati OH

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

Rank School Record City State 1 Marist 39-3 Chicago IL 2 Helias Catholic 36-2 Jefferson City MO 3 Burlington 38-5 Burlington WI 4 Marian Catholic 27-1 Chicago Heights IL 5 Lafayette 31-3 Wildwood MO 6 Cedar Falls 44-0 Cedar Falls IA 7 Nazareth 31-5 LaGrange Park IL 8 St. Theresa’s Academy 29-11 Decatur IL 9 Ankeny Centennial 40-3 Akeny IA 10 East Troy 31-8 East Troy WI

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

Rank School Record City State 1 Champlin Park 32-2 Champlin MN 2 Millard North 38-2 Millard NE 3 Eagan 29-3 Eagan MN 4 Pius X 36-3 Lincoln NE 5 Lakeville South 29-5 Lakeville MN 6 Stevens 30-1 Rapid City SD 7 Skutt 27-5 Omaha NE 8 O’Gorman 26-5 Sioux Falls SD 9 Lakeville North 26-5 Lakeville MN 10 Elkhorn South 31-9 Elkhorn NE

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

Rank School Record City State 1 Lewis Palmer 26-1 Monument CO 2 St. James Academy 34-8 Lenexa KS 3 Valor Christian 27-2 Highlands Ranch CO 4 Lyman 35-0 Lyman WY 5 La Cueva 19-0 Albuquerque NM 6 Chaparral 26-3 Parker CO 7 Lawrence 38-2 Lawrence KS 8 St. Thomas Aquinas 36-8 Overland Park KS 9 Fossil Ridge 21-4 Parker CO 10 Lansing 39-6 Lansing KS

REGION 9 (AZ, CA, NV)

Rank School Record City State 1 Mater Dei 41-2 Santa Ana CA 2 Marymount 33-9 Los Angeles CA 3 Torrey Pines 33-4 San Diego CA 4 Cathedral Catholic 28-8 San Diego CA 5 Redondo 35-4 Redondo CA 6 Millenium 45-1 Goodyear AZ 7 Xavier College Prep 33-9 Phoenix AZ 8 Sierra Canyon 33-11 Chatsworth CA 9 Buchanan 35-7 Clovis CA 10 Perry 32-1 Gilbert AZ

REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)

Rank School Record City State 1 Iolani 28-6 Honolulu HI 2 Kamehameha 36-4 Honolulu HI 3 Jesuit 31-4 Portland OR 4 Kentridge 20-0 Kent WA 5 Diamond 49-4 Anchorage AK 6 Century 34-5 Pocatello ID 7 Sprague 22-7 Salem OR 8 West Linn 21-6 West Linn OR 9 West Valley 19-3 Yakima WA 10 Richland 28-2 Richland WA

