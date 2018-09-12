Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings: Week 3

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

Records through Sept. 11

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

Rank School Record City State 1 Victor 9-0 Victor NY 2 Irondequoit 6-1 Rochester NY 3 RHAM 0-0 Hebron CT 4 Barnstable 2-0 Hyannis MA 5 Owego Free Academy 0-0 Owego NY 6 Newton North 0-1 Newtonville MA 7 Cheshire 0-0 Cheshire CT 8 Shenendehowa 7-0 Clifton Park NY 9 Duxbury 0-0 Duxbury MA 10 Scarborough 3-0 Scarborough ME

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Rank School Record City State 1 Flint Hill 5-0 Oakton VA 2 Immaculate Heart Academy 5-0 Washington Township NJ 3 Princess Anne 9-0 Virginia Beach VA 4 Cox 5-1 Virginia Beach VA 5 Lord Botetourt 9-1 Daleville VA 6 Bishop Shanahan 2-0 Downington PA 7 Northwest 1-0 Germantown MD 8 Loudoun County 4-0 Loudoun VA 9 St John’s College 7-1 Washington DC 10 Padua 0-0 Wilmington DE

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

Rank School Record City State 1 Walton 13-0 Marietta GA 2 Wando 18-0 Mt. Pleasant SC 3 Leon 8-0 Tallahassee FL 4 Oviedo 5-1 Oviedo FL 5 Marvin Ridge 26-2 Waxhaw NC 6 McGill-Toolen 12-3 Mobile AL 7 Briarcrest Christian 21-1 Eads TN 8 Nation Ford 16-0 Fort Mill SC 9 Brentwood 21-2 Brentwood TN 10 Green Hope 11-1 Cary NC

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

Rank School Record City State 1 Byron Nelson 27-1 Trophy Club TX 2 Southlake Senior 28-5 Southlake TX 3 McKinney Boyd 25-6 McKinney TX 4 Waxahachie 27-4 Waxahachie TX 5 Flower Mound 22-7 Flower Mound TX 6 Plano West Senior 26-5 Plano TX 7 The Woodlands 29-4 Conroe TX 8 Ridge Point 28-4 Missouri City TX 9 Prosper 20-8 Prosper TX 10 Lovejoy 28-6 Lovejoy TX

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

Rank School Record City State 1 Assumption 16-0 Louisville KY 2 Ursuline Academy 7-0 Cincinnati OH 3 Yorktown 14-0 Yorktown IN 4 Mercy Academy 12-2 Louisville KY 5 Lake Orion 24-2 Lake Orion MI 6 Mount Notre Dame 9-1 Cincinnati OH 7 Sacred Heart Academy 13-4 Louisville KY 8 Mercy 7-1 Farmington Hills MI 9 Grand Rapids Christian 13-2 Grand Rapids MI 10 Providence 15-1 Clarksville IN

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

Rank School Record City State 1 Marist 10-0 Chicago IL 2 Cor Jesu Academy 3-1 St. Louis MO 3 Cedar Falls 8-0 Cedar Falls IA 4 Neenah 16-3 Neenah WI 5 Marian Catholic 8-2 Chicago Heights IL 6 Burlington 15-3 Burlington WI 7 Ozark 4-1 Ozark MO 8 Montoni 13-0 Lombard IL 9 Ankeny Centennial 17-1 Akeny IA 10 Lafayette 4-2 Wildwood MO

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

Rank School Record City State 1 Champlin Park 9-0 Champlin MN 2 Millard North 13-0 Millard NE 3 Lakeville North 7-1 Lakeville MN 4 Elkhorn South 7-0 Elkhorn NE 5 Lakeville South 6-1 Lakeville MN 6 Eagan 6-1 Eagan MN 7 Rapid City Stevens 9-0 Rapid City SD 8 Bismarck Century 4-0 Bismarck ND 9 Lincoln Pius X 4-1 Lincoln NE 10 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 8-1 Sioux Falls SD

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

Rank School Record City State 1 Lone Peak 4-0 Highland UT 2 St. James Academy 6-1 Lenexa KS 3 Blue Valley North 10-0 Overland Park KS 4 Cherokee Trails 6-1 Aurora CO 5 Chaparral 8-1 Parker CO 6 La Cueva 2-0 Albuquerque NM 7 Lansing 14-1 Lansing KS 8 Kelly Walsh 11-2 Caspey WY 9 Fossil Ridge 2-1 Fort Collins CO 10 St. Thomas Aquinas 3-2 Overland Park KS

REGION 9 (AZ, CA, NV)

Rank School Record City State 1 Mater Dei 14-0 San Diego CA 2 Torrey Pines 7-1 San Jose CA 3 Xavier College Prep 3-0 Phoenix AZ 4 Marymount 11-2 Los Angeles CA 5 Corona del Sol 4-2 Tempe AZ 6 Redondo Union 10-1 Redondo CA 7 Vista Murrieta 8-1 Vista Murrieta CA 8 Mira Costa 9-4 Manhattan Beach CA 9 St. Francis School 11-2 Mountian View CA 10 Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep 10-1 San Francisco CA

REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)

Rank School Record City State 1 Kamehameha Schools 20-0 Honolulu HI 2 Iolani School 11-1 Honolulu HI 3 Jesuit 8-0 Portland OR 4 Capitol 1-0 Olympia WA 5 Skyview 7-0 Nampa ID 6 Billings Senior 13-3 Billings MT 7 Diamond 11-4 Anchorage AK 8 Tahoma 1-0 Maple Valley WA 9 Central Catholic 2-1 Portland OR 10 Helena Capital 9-1 Helena MT

