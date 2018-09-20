Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings: Week 4

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.
Records through Sept. 17
REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Victor
|9-0
|Victor
|NY
|2
|Irondequoit
|6-1
|Rochester
|NY
|3
|RHAM
|0-0
|Hebron
|CT
|4
|Barnstable
|2-0
|Hyannis
|MA
|5
|Owego Free Academy
|0-0
|Owego
|NY
|6
|Newton North
|0-1
|Newtonville
|MA
|7
|Cheshire
|0-0
|Cheshire
|CT
|8
|Shenendehowa
|7-0
|Clifton Park
|NY
|9
|Duxbury
|0-0
|Duxbury
|MA
|10
|Scarborough
|3-0
|Scarborough
|ME
REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Flint Hill
|5-0
|Oakton
|VA
|2
|Immaculate Heart Academy
|5-0
|Washington Township
|NJ
|3
|Princess Anne
|9-0
|Virginia Beach
|VA
|4
|Cox
|5-1
|Virginia Beach
|VA
|5
|Lord Botetourt
|9-1
|Daleville
|VA
|6
|Bishop Shanahan
|2-0
|Downington
|PA
|7
|Northwest
|1-0
|Germantown
|MD
|8
|Loudoun County
|4-0
|Loudoun
|VA
|9
|St John’s College
|7-1
|Washington
|DC
|10
|Padua
|0-0
|Wilmington
|DE
REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Walton
|13-0
|Marietta
|GA
|2
|Wando
|18-0
|Mt. Pleasant
|SC
|3
|Leon
|8-0
|Tallahassee
|FL
|4
|Oviedo
|5-1
|Oviedo
|FL
|5
|Marvin Ridge
|26-2
|Waxhaw
|NC
|6
|McGill-Toolen
|12-3
|Mobile
|AL
|7
|Briarcrest Christian
|21-1
|Eads
|TN
|8
|Nation Ford
|16-0
|Fort Mill
|SC
|9
|Brentwood
|21-2
|Brentwood
|TN
|10
|Green Hope
|11-1
|Cary
|NC
REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Byron Nelson
|27-1
|Trophy Club
|TX
|2
|Southlake Senior
|28-5
|Southlake
|TX
|3
|McKinney Boyd
|25-6
|McKinney
|TX
|4
|Waxahachie
|27-4
|Waxahachie
|TX
|5
|Flower Mound
|22-7
|Flower Mound
|TX
|6
|Plano West Senior
|26-5
|Plano
|TX
|7
|The Woodlands
|29-4
|Conroe
|TX
|8
|Ridge Point
|28-4
|Missouri City
|TX
|9
|Prosper
|20-8
|Prosper
|TX
|10
|Lovejoy
|28-6
|Lovejoy
|TX
REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Assumption
|16-0
|Louisville
|KY
|2
|Ursuline Academy
|7-0
|Cincinnati
|OH
|3
|Yorktown
|14-0
|Yorktown
|IN
|4
|Mercy Academy
|12-2
|Louisville
|KY
|5
|Lake Orion
|24-2
|Lake Orion
|MI
|6
|Mount Notre Dame
|9-1
|Cincinnati
|OH
|7
|Sacred Heart Academy
|13-4
|Louisville
|KY
|8
|Mercy
|7-1
|Farmington Hills
|MI
|9
|Grand Rapids Christian
|13-2
|Grand Rapids
|MI
|10
|Providence
|15-1
|Clarksville
|IN
REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Marist
|10-0
|Chicago
|IL
|2
|Cor Jesu Academy
|3-1
|St. Louis
|MO
|3
|Cedar Falls
|8-0
|Cedar Falls
|IA
|4
|Neenah
|16-3
|Neenah
|WI
|5
|Marian Catholic
|8-2
|Chicago Heights
|IL
|6
|Burlington
|15-3
|Burlington
|WI
|7
|Ozark
|4-1
|Ozark
|MO
|8
|Montoni
|13-0
|Lombard
|IL
|9
|Ankeny Centennial
|17-1
|Akeny
|IA
|10
|Lafayette
|4-2
|Wildwood
|MO
REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Champlin Park
|9-0
|Champlin
|MN
|2
|Millard North
|13-0
|Millard
|NE
|3
|Lakeville North
|7-1
|Lakeville
|MN
|4
|Elkhorn South
|7-0
|Elkhorn
|NE
|5
|Lakeville South
|6-1
|Lakeville
|MN
|6
|Eagan
|6-1
|Eagan
|MN
|7
|Rapid City Stevens
|9-0
|Rapid City
|SD
|8
|Bismarck Century
|4-0
|Bismarck
|ND
|9
|Lincoln Pius X
|4-1
|Lincoln
|NE
|10
|Sioux Falls O’Gorman
|8-1
|Sioux Falls
|SD
REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Lone Peak
|4-0
|Highland
|UT
|2
|St. James Academy
|6-1
|Lenexa
|KS
|3
|Blue Valley North
|10-0
|Overland Park
|KS
|4
|Cherokee Trails
|6-1
|Aurora
|CO
|5
|Chaparral
|8-1
|Parker
|CO
|6
|La Cueva
|2-0
|Albuquerque
|NM
|7
|Lansing
|14-1
|Lansing
|KS
|8
|Kelly Walsh
|11-2
|Caspey
|WY
|9
|Fossil Ridge
|2-1
|Fort Collins
|CO
|10
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|3-2
|Overland Park
|KS
REGION 9 (AZ, CA, NV)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Mater Dei
|14-0
|San Diego
|CA
|2
|Torrey Pines
|7-1
|San Jose
|CA
|3
|Xavier College Prep
|3-0
|Phoenix
|AZ
|4
|Marymount
|11-2
|Los Angeles
|CA
|5
|Corona del Sol
|4-2
|Tempe
|AZ
|6
|Redondo Union
|10-1
|Redondo
|CA
|7
|Vista Murrieta
|8-1
|Vista Murrieta
|CA
|8
|Mira Costa
|9-4
|Manhattan Beach
|CA
|9
|St. Francis School
|11-2
|Mountian View
|CA
|10
|Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep
|10-1
|San Francisco
|CA
REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Kamehameha Schools
|20-0
|Honolulu
|HI
|2
|Iolani School
|11-1
|Honolulu
|HI
|3
|Jesuit
|8-0
|Portland
|OR
|4
|Capitol
|1-0
|Olympia
|WA
|5
|Skyview
|7-0
|Nampa
|ID
|6
|Billings Senior
|13-3
|Billings
|MT
|7
|Diamond
|11-4
|Anchorage
|AK
|8
|Tahoma
|1-0
|Maple Valley
|WA
|9
|Central Catholic
|2-1
|Portland
|OR
|10
|Helena Capital
|9-1
|Helena
|MT
