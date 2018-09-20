USA Today Sports

Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings: Week 4

Photo: Miles Blumhardt, Fort Collins Coloradoan

Girls Volleyball

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

Records through Sept. 17

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

Rank School Record City State
1 Victor 9-0 Victor NY
2 Irondequoit 6-1 Rochester NY
3 RHAM 0-0 Hebron CT
4 Barnstable 2-0 Hyannis MA
5 Owego Free Academy 0-0 Owego NY
6 Newton North 0-1 Newtonville MA
7 Cheshire 0-0 Cheshire CT
8 Shenendehowa 7-0 Clifton Park NY
9 Duxbury 0-0 Duxbury MA
10 Scarborough 3-0 Scarborough ME

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Rank School Record City State
1 Flint Hill 5-0 Oakton VA
2 Immaculate Heart Academy 5-0 Washington Township NJ
3 Princess Anne 9-0 Virginia Beach VA
4 Cox 5-1 Virginia Beach VA
5 Lord Botetourt 9-1 Daleville VA
6 Bishop Shanahan 2-0 Downington PA
7 Northwest 1-0 Germantown MD
8 Loudoun County 4-0 Loudoun VA
9 St John’s College 7-1 Washington DC
10 Padua 0-0 Wilmington DE

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

Rank School Record City State
1 Walton 13-0 Marietta GA
2 Wando 18-0 Mt. Pleasant SC
3 Leon 8-0 Tallahassee FL
4 Oviedo 5-1 Oviedo FL
5 Marvin Ridge 26-2 Waxhaw NC
6 McGill-Toolen 12-3 Mobile AL
7 Briarcrest Christian 21-1 Eads TN
8 Nation Ford 16-0 Fort Mill SC
9 Brentwood 21-2 Brentwood TN
10 Green Hope 11-1 Cary NC

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

Rank School Record City State
1 Byron Nelson 27-1 Trophy Club TX
2 Southlake Senior 28-5 Southlake TX
3 McKinney Boyd 25-6 McKinney TX
4 Waxahachie 27-4 Waxahachie TX
5 Flower Mound 22-7 Flower Mound TX
6 Plano West Senior 26-5 Plano TX
7 The Woodlands 29-4 Conroe TX
8 Ridge Point 28-4 Missouri City TX
9 Prosper 20-8 Prosper TX
10 Lovejoy 28-6 Lovejoy TX

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

Rank School Record City State
1 Assumption 16-0 Louisville KY
2 Ursuline Academy 7-0 Cincinnati OH
3 Yorktown 14-0 Yorktown IN
4 Mercy Academy 12-2 Louisville KY
5 Lake Orion 24-2 Lake Orion MI
6 Mount Notre Dame 9-1 Cincinnati OH
7 Sacred Heart Academy 13-4 Louisville KY
8 Mercy 7-1 Farmington Hills MI
9 Grand Rapids Christian 13-2 Grand Rapids MI
10 Providence 15-1 Clarksville IN

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

Rank School Record City State
1 Marist 10-0 Chicago IL
2 Cor Jesu Academy 3-1 St. Louis MO
3 Cedar Falls 8-0 Cedar Falls IA
4 Neenah 16-3 Neenah WI
5 Marian Catholic 8-2 Chicago Heights IL
6 Burlington 15-3 Burlington WI
7 Ozark 4-1 Ozark MO
8 Montoni 13-0 Lombard IL
9 Ankeny Centennial 17-1 Akeny IA
10 Lafayette 4-2 Wildwood MO

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

Rank School Record City State
1 Champlin Park 9-0 Champlin MN
2 Millard North 13-0 Millard NE
3 Lakeville North 7-1 Lakeville MN
4 Elkhorn South 7-0 Elkhorn NE
5 Lakeville South 6-1 Lakeville MN
6 Eagan 6-1 Eagan MN
7 Rapid City Stevens 9-0 Rapid City SD
8 Bismarck Century 4-0 Bismarck ND
9 Lincoln Pius X 4-1 Lincoln NE
10 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 8-1 Sioux Falls SD

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

Rank School Record City State
1 Lone Peak 4-0 Highland UT
2 St. James Academy 6-1 Lenexa KS
3 Blue Valley North 10-0 Overland Park KS
4 Cherokee Trails 6-1 Aurora CO
5 Chaparral 8-1 Parker CO
6 La Cueva 2-0 Albuquerque NM
7 Lansing 14-1 Lansing KS
8 Kelly Walsh 11-2 Caspey WY
9 Fossil Ridge 2-1 Fort Collins CO
10 St. Thomas Aquinas 3-2 Overland Park KS

REGION 9 (AZ, CA, NV)

Rank School Record City State
1 Mater Dei 14-0 San Diego CA
2 Torrey Pines 7-1 San Jose CA
3 Xavier College Prep 3-0 Phoenix AZ
4 Marymount 11-2 Los Angeles CA
5 Corona del Sol 4-2 Tempe AZ
6 Redondo Union 10-1 Redondo CA
7 Vista Murrieta 8-1 Vista Murrieta CA
8 Mira Costa 9-4 Manhattan Beach CA
9 St. Francis School 11-2 Mountian View CA
10 Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep 10-1 San Francisco CA

REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)

Rank School Record City State
1 Kamehameha Schools 20-0 Honolulu HI
2 Iolani School 11-1 Honolulu HI
3 Jesuit 8-0 Portland OR
4 Capitol 1-0 Olympia WA
5 Skyview 7-0 Nampa ID
6 Billings Senior 13-3 Billings MT
7 Diamond 11-4 Anchorage AK
8 Tahoma 1-0 Maple Valley WA
9 Central Catholic 2-1 Portland OR
10 Helena Capital 9-1 Helena MT

Records through Sept. 17

