Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings: Week 5

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.
Records through Sept. 25
REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Victor
|21-0
|Victor
|NY
|2
|Irondequoit
|7-3
|Rochester
|NY
|3
|Barnstable
|6-0
|Hyannis
|MA
|4
|Niagara-Wheatfield
|9-0
|Sanborn
|NY
|5
|John Glenn
|7-1
|Elwood
|NY
|6
|Clarence
|9-2
|Clarence
|NY
|7
|St. Mary’s
|18-2
|Lancaster
|NY
|8
|Southington
|7-0
|Southington
|CT
|9
|Westborough
|7-1
|Westborough
|MA
|10
|Hollis-Brookline
|9-0
|Hollis
|NH
REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|North Allegheny
|7-0
|Wexford
|PA
|2
|Loudoun County
|13-0
|Leesburg
|VA
|3
|Immaculate Heart Academy
|5-1
|Washington Township
|NJ
|4
|Flint Hill
|9-0
|Oakton
|VA
|5
|Stonebridge
|9-1
|Ashburn
|VA
|6
|Lord Botetourt
|11-1
|Daleville
|VA
|7
|Northwest
|5-0
|Germantown
|MD
|8
|Princess Anne
|9-0
|Virginia Beach
|VA
|9
|Bishop Shanahan
|14-1
|Downington
|PA
|10
|St John’s College
|11-4
|Washington
|DC
REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Walton
|22-3
|Marietta
|GA
|2
|Wando
|29-0
|Mt. Pleasant
|SC
|3
|Oviedo
|12-3
|Oviedo
|FL
|4
|Plant
|11-0
|Tampa
|FL
|5
|Marvin Ridge
|29-2
|Waxhaw
|NC
|6
|McGill-Toolen
|21-3
|Mobile
|AL
|7
|Brentwood
|31-2
|Brentwood
|TN
|8
|Briarcrest Christian
|26-2
|Eads
|TN
|9
|Green Hope
|14-1
|Cary
|NC
|10
|Nation Ford
|23-4
|Fort Mill
|SC
REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Byron Nelson
|31-1
|Trophy Club
|TX
|2
|Southlake Carroll
|30-6
|Southlake
|TX
|3
|Waxahachie
|31-4
|Waxahachie
|TX
|4
|Prosper
|23-8
|Prosper
|TX
|5
|Lovejoy
|31-6
|Lovejoy
|TX
|6
|Coppell
|31-8
|Coppell
|TX
|7
|Flower Mound
|25-8
|Flower Mound
|TX
|8
|Ridge Point
|32-4
|Missouri City
|TX
|9
|The Woodlands
|33-4
|Conroe
|TX
|10
|Plano West Senior
|28-7
|Plano
|TX
REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Assumption
|26-0
|Louisville
|KY
|2
|Yorktown
|23-0
|Yorktown
|IN
|3
|Ursuline Academy
|14-1
|Cincinnati
|OH
|4
|Mercy Academy
|20-5
|Louisville
|KY
|5
|Mount Notre Dame
|13-3
|Cincinnati
|OH
|6
|Sacred Heart Academy
|20-8
|Louisville
|KY
|7
|Avon
|21-3
|Avon
|IN
|8
|Mercy McAuley
|15-2
|Cincinnati
|OH
|9
|Providence
|25-2
|Clarksville
|IN
|10
|Avon
|21-3
|Avon
|IN
REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Marist
|18-0
|Chicago
|IL
|2
|Lafayette
|11-4
|Wildwood
|MO
|3
|Marian Catholic
|15-3
|Chicago Heights
|IL
|4
|Helias Catholic
|24-0
|Jefferson City
|MO
|5
|Watertown
|31-5
|Watertown
|WI
|6
|Cedar Falls
|15-0
|Cedar Falls
|IA
|7
|Sterling
|18-0
|Sterling
|IL
|8
|Logan-Rogersville
|12-1
|Rogersville
|MO
|9
|Arrowhead
|36-4
|Hartland
|WI
|10
|Ankeny Centennial
|20-1
|Akeny
|IA
REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Eagan
|14-1
|Eagan
|MN
|2
|Champlin Park
|12-1
|Champlin
|MN
|3
|Lincoln Pius X
|16-2
|Lincoln
|NE
|4
|Lakeville South
|12-2
|Lakeville
|MN
|5
|Millard North
|19-1
|Millard
|NE
|6
|Bismarck Century
|8-0
|Bismarck
|ND
|7
|Lakeville North
|12-4
|Lakeville
|MN
|8
|Sioux Falls O’Gorman
|11-2
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|9
|Sioux Falls Washington
|11-2
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|10
|Rapid City Stevens
|13-1
|Rapid City
|SD
REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Blue Valley North
|13-0
|Overland Park
|KS
|2
|Chaparral
|12-1
|Parker
|CO
|3
|St. James Academy
|15-2
|Lenexa
|KS
|4
|Fossil Ridge
|10-1
|Parker
|CO
|5
|La Cueva
|8-0
|Albuquerque
|NM
|6
|Lansing
|23-2
|Lansing
|KS
|7
|Kelly Walsh
|15-2
|Casper
|WY
|8
|Lewis Palmer
|9-1
|Monument
|CO
|9
|Lone Peak
|14-6
|Highland
|UT
|10
|St Thomas Aquinas
|15-4
|Overland Park
|KS
REGION 9 (AZ, CA, NV)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Mater Dei
|28-1
|San Diego
|CA
|2
|Redondo Union
|18-2
|Redondo
|CA
|3
|Torrey Pines
|17-2
|San Jose
|CA
|4
|Marymount
|21-6
|Los Angeles
|CA
|5
|Cathedral Catholic
|8-4
|San Diego
|CA
|6
|Millenium
|30-1
|Goodyear
|AZ
|7
|Xavier College Prep
|15-4
|Phoenix
|AZ
|8
|Mira Costa
|16-7
|Manhattan Beach
|CA
|9
|Central
|27-3
|Fresno
|CA
|10
|Harvard Westlake
|20-7
|Studio City
|CA
REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Kamehameha Schools
|29-2
|Honolulu
|HI
|2
|Iolani School
|20-3
|Honolulu
|HI
|3
|Jesuit
|14-2
|Portland
|OR
|4
|Richland
|11-0
|Richland
|WA
|5
|Tahoma
|4-0
|Maple Valley
|WA
|6
|Skyview
|10-1
|Nampa
|ID
|7
|Diamond
|26-4
|Anchorage
|AK
|8
|Sunset
|9-1
|Portland
|OR
|9
|Helena Capital
|13-1
|Helena
|MT
|10
|Central Catholic
|12-2
|Portland
|OR
