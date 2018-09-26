Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings: Week 5

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

Records through Sept. 25

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

Rank School Record City State 1 Victor 21-0 Victor NY 2 Irondequoit 7-3 Rochester NY 3 Barnstable 6-0 Hyannis MA 4 Niagara-Wheatfield 9-0 Sanborn NY 5 John Glenn 7-1 Elwood NY 6 Clarence 9-2 Clarence NY 7 St. Mary’s 18-2 Lancaster NY 8 Southington 7-0 Southington CT 9 Westborough 7-1 Westborough MA 10 Hollis-Brookline 9-0 Hollis NH

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Rank School Record City State 1 North Allegheny 7-0 Wexford PA 2 Loudoun County 13-0 Leesburg VA 3 Immaculate Heart Academy 5-1 Washington Township NJ 4 Flint Hill 9-0 Oakton VA 5 Stonebridge 9-1 Ashburn VA 6 Lord Botetourt 11-1 Daleville VA 7 Northwest 5-0 Germantown MD 8 Princess Anne 9-0 Virginia Beach VA 9 Bishop Shanahan 14-1 Downington PA 10 St John’s College 11-4 Washington DC

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

Rank School Record City State 1 Walton 22-3 Marietta GA 2 Wando 29-0 Mt. Pleasant SC 3 Oviedo 12-3 Oviedo FL 4 Plant 11-0 Tampa FL 5 Marvin Ridge 29-2 Waxhaw NC 6 McGill-Toolen 21-3 Mobile AL 7 Brentwood 31-2 Brentwood TN 8 Briarcrest Christian 26-2 Eads TN 9 Green Hope 14-1 Cary NC 10 Nation Ford 23-4 Fort Mill SC

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

Rank School Record City State 1 Byron Nelson 31-1 Trophy Club TX 2 Southlake Carroll 30-6 Southlake TX 3 Waxahachie 31-4 Waxahachie TX 4 Prosper 23-8 Prosper TX 5 Lovejoy 31-6 Lovejoy TX 6 Coppell 31-8 Coppell TX 7 Flower Mound 25-8 Flower Mound TX 8 Ridge Point 32-4 Missouri City TX 9 The Woodlands 33-4 Conroe TX 10 Plano West Senior 28-7 Plano TX

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

Rank School Record City State 1 Assumption 26-0 Louisville KY 2 Yorktown 23-0 Yorktown IN 3 Ursuline Academy 14-1 Cincinnati OH 4 Mercy Academy 20-5 Louisville KY 5 Mount Notre Dame 13-3 Cincinnati OH 6 Sacred Heart Academy 20-8 Louisville KY 7 Avon 21-3 Avon IN 8 Mercy McAuley 15-2 Cincinnati OH 9 Providence 25-2 Clarksville IN 10 Avon 21-3 Avon IN

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

Rank School Record City State 1 Marist 18-0 Chicago IL 2 Lafayette 11-4 Wildwood MO 3 Marian Catholic 15-3 Chicago Heights IL 4 Helias Catholic 24-0 Jefferson City MO 5 Watertown 31-5 Watertown WI 6 Cedar Falls 15-0 Cedar Falls IA 7 Sterling 18-0 Sterling IL 8 Logan-Rogersville 12-1 Rogersville MO 9 Arrowhead 36-4 Hartland WI 10 Ankeny Centennial 20-1 Akeny IA

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

Rank School Record City State 1 Eagan 14-1 Eagan MN 2 Champlin Park 12-1 Champlin MN 3 Lincoln Pius X 16-2 Lincoln NE 4 Lakeville South 12-2 Lakeville MN 5 Millard North 19-1 Millard NE 6 Bismarck Century 8-0 Bismarck ND 7 Lakeville North 12-4 Lakeville MN 8 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 11-2 Sioux Falls SD 9 Sioux Falls Washington 11-2 Sioux Falls SD 10 Rapid City Stevens 13-1 Rapid City SD

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

Rank School Record City State 1 Blue Valley North 13-0 Overland Park KS 2 Chaparral 12-1 Parker CO 3 St. James Academy 15-2 Lenexa KS 4 Fossil Ridge 10-1 Parker CO 5 La Cueva 8-0 Albuquerque NM 6 Lansing 23-2 Lansing KS 7 Kelly Walsh 15-2 Casper WY 8 Lewis Palmer 9-1 Monument CO 9 Lone Peak 14-6 Highland UT 10 St Thomas Aquinas 15-4 Overland Park KS

REGION 9 (AZ, CA, NV)

Rank School Record City State 1 Mater Dei 28-1 San Diego CA 2 Redondo Union 18-2 Redondo CA 3 Torrey Pines 17-2 San Jose CA 4 Marymount 21-6 Los Angeles CA 5 Cathedral Catholic 8-4 San Diego CA 6 Millenium 30-1 Goodyear AZ 7 Xavier College Prep 15-4 Phoenix AZ 8 Mira Costa 16-7 Manhattan Beach CA 9 Central 27-3 Fresno CA 10 Harvard Westlake 20-7 Studio City CA

REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)

Rank School Record City State 1 Kamehameha Schools 29-2 Honolulu HI 2 Iolani School 20-3 Honolulu HI 3 Jesuit 14-2 Portland OR 4 Richland 11-0 Richland WA 5 Tahoma 4-0 Maple Valley WA 6 Skyview 10-1 Nampa ID 7 Diamond 26-4 Anchorage AK 8 Sunset 9-1 Portland OR 9 Helena Capital 13-1 Helena MT 10 Central Catholic 12-2 Portland OR

