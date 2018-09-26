Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings: Week 5

USA Today Sports

Photo: Alex Vehr, The Enquirer

Girls Volleyball

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

Records through Sept. 25

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

Rank School Record City State
1 Victor 21-0 Victor NY
2 Irondequoit 7-3 Rochester NY
3 Barnstable 6-0 Hyannis MA
4 Niagara-Wheatfield 9-0 Sanborn NY
5 John Glenn 7-1 Elwood NY
6 Clarence 9-2 Clarence NY
7 St. Mary’s 18-2 Lancaster NY
8 Southington 7-0 Southington CT
9 Westborough 7-1 Westborough MA
10 Hollis-Brookline 9-0 Hollis NH

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Rank School Record City State
1 North Allegheny 7-0 Wexford PA
2 Loudoun County 13-0 Leesburg VA
3 Immaculate Heart Academy 5-1 Washington Township NJ
4 Flint Hill 9-0 Oakton VA
5 Stonebridge 9-1 Ashburn VA
6 Lord Botetourt 11-1 Daleville VA
7 Northwest 5-0 Germantown MD
8 Princess Anne 9-0 Virginia Beach VA
9 Bishop Shanahan 14-1 Downington PA
10 St John’s College 11-4 Washington DC

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

Rank School Record City State
1 Walton 22-3 Marietta GA
2 Wando 29-0 Mt. Pleasant SC
3 Oviedo 12-3 Oviedo FL
4 Plant 11-0 Tampa FL
5 Marvin Ridge 29-2 Waxhaw NC
6 McGill-Toolen 21-3 Mobile AL
7 Brentwood 31-2 Brentwood TN
8 Briarcrest Christian 26-2 Eads TN
9 Green Hope 14-1 Cary NC
10 Nation Ford 23-4 Fort Mill SC

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

Rank School Record City State
1 Byron Nelson 31-1 Trophy Club TX
2 Southlake Carroll 30-6 Southlake TX
3 Waxahachie 31-4 Waxahachie TX
4 Prosper 23-8 Prosper TX
5 Lovejoy 31-6 Lovejoy TX
6 Coppell 31-8 Coppell TX
7 Flower Mound 25-8 Flower Mound TX
8 Ridge Point 32-4 Missouri City TX
9 The Woodlands 33-4 Conroe TX
10 Plano West Senior 28-7 Plano TX

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

Rank School Record City State
1 Assumption 26-0 Louisville KY
2 Yorktown 23-0 Yorktown IN
3 Ursuline Academy 14-1 Cincinnati OH
4 Mercy Academy 20-5 Louisville KY
5 Mount Notre Dame 13-3 Cincinnati OH
6 Sacred Heart Academy 20-8 Louisville KY
7 Avon 21-3 Avon IN
8 Mercy McAuley 15-2 Cincinnati OH
9 Providence 25-2 Clarksville IN
10 Avon 21-3 Avon IN

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

Rank School Record City State
1 Marist 18-0 Chicago IL
2 Lafayette 11-4 Wildwood MO
3 Marian Catholic 15-3 Chicago Heights IL
4 Helias Catholic 24-0 Jefferson City MO
5 Watertown 31-5 Watertown WI
6 Cedar Falls 15-0 Cedar Falls IA
7 Sterling 18-0 Sterling IL
8 Logan-Rogersville 12-1 Rogersville MO
9 Arrowhead 36-4 Hartland WI
10 Ankeny Centennial 20-1 Akeny IA

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

Rank School Record City State
1 Eagan 14-1 Eagan MN
2 Champlin Park 12-1 Champlin MN
3 Lincoln Pius X 16-2 Lincoln NE
4 Lakeville South 12-2 Lakeville MN
5 Millard North 19-1 Millard NE
6 Bismarck Century 8-0 Bismarck ND
7 Lakeville North 12-4 Lakeville MN
8 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 11-2 Sioux Falls SD
9 Sioux Falls Washington 11-2 Sioux Falls SD
10 Rapid City Stevens 13-1 Rapid City SD

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

Rank School Record City State
1 Blue Valley North 13-0 Overland Park KS
2 Chaparral 12-1 Parker CO
3 St. James Academy 15-2 Lenexa KS
4 Fossil Ridge 10-1 Parker CO
5 La Cueva 8-0 Albuquerque NM
6 Lansing 23-2 Lansing KS
7 Kelly Walsh 15-2 Casper WY
8 Lewis Palmer 9-1 Monument CO
9 Lone Peak 14-6 Highland UT
10 St Thomas Aquinas 15-4 Overland Park KS

REGION 9 (AZ, CA, NV)

Rank School Record City State
1 Mater Dei 28-1 San Diego CA
2 Redondo Union 18-2 Redondo CA
3 Torrey Pines 17-2 San Jose CA
4 Marymount 21-6 Los Angeles CA
5 Cathedral Catholic 8-4 San Diego CA
6 Millenium 30-1 Goodyear AZ
7 Xavier College Prep 15-4 Phoenix AZ
8 Mira Costa 16-7 Manhattan Beach CA
9 Central 27-3 Fresno CA
10 Harvard Westlake 20-7 Studio City CA

REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)

Rank School Record City State
1 Kamehameha Schools 29-2 Honolulu HI
2 Iolani School 20-3 Honolulu HI
3 Jesuit 14-2 Portland OR
4 Richland 11-0 Richland WA
5 Tahoma 4-0 Maple Valley WA
6 Skyview 10-1 Nampa ID
7 Diamond 26-4 Anchorage AK
8 Sunset 9-1 Portland OR
9 Helena Capital 13-1 Helena MT
10 Central Catholic 12-2 Portland OR

