Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings: Week 6

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.
Records through Oct. 2
REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Victor
|21-0
|Victor
|NY
|2
|Burnt Hills
|22-2
|Burnt Hills
|NY
|3
|Barnstable
|9-0
|Hyannis
|MA
|4
|Portville
|15-1
|Portville
|NY
|5
|Southington
|10-1
|Southington
|CT
|6
|Shrewsbury
|8-0
|Shrewsbury
|MA
|7
|Woodstock Academy
|11-0
|Woodstock
|CT
|8
|Shenendehowa
|14-3
|Clfiton Park
|NY
|9
|Cheshire
|9-0
|Cheshire
|CT
|10
|Hopkinton
|8-1
|Hopkinton
|MA
REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|North Allegheny
|9-0
|Wexford
|PA
|2
|Loudoun County
|15-0
|Leesburg
|VA
|3
|Immaculate Heart Academy
|14-1
|Washington Township
|NJ
|4
|Northwest
|7-0
|Germantown
|MD
|5
|Stonebridge
|15-1
|Ashburn
|VA
|6
|Lord Botetourt
|14-1
|Daleville
|VA
|7
|Princess Anne
|11-0
|Virginia Beach
|VA
|8
|Paul VI
|15-0
|Fairfax
|VA
|9
|Flint Hill
|16-1
|Oakton
|VA
|10
|Northern Valley
|9-2
|Demarest
|NJ
REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Walton
|33-3
|Marietta
|GA
|2
|Oviedo
|13-3
|Oviedo
|FL
|3
|Plant
|14-0
|Tampa
|FL
|4
|McGill-Toolen
|30-3
|Mobile
|AL
|5
|Briarcrest Christian
|35-2
|Eads
|TN
|6
|Brentwood
|38-3
|Brentwood
|TN
|7
|Wando
|33-2
|Mt. Pleasant
|SC
|8
|Marvin Ridge
|32-2
|Waxhaw
|NC
|9
|Green Hope
|17-1
|Cary
|NC
|10
|Alpharetta
|37-4
|Alpharetta
|GA
REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Byron Nelson
|33-1
|Trophy Club
|TX
|2
|Waxahachie
|33-4
|Waxahachie
|TX
|3
|Prosper
|25-8
|Prosper
|TX
|4
|Lovejoy
|33-6
|Lovejoy
|TX
|5
|Coppell
|32-8
|Coppell
|TX
|6
|Southlake Carroll
|31-7
|Southlake
|TX
|7
|Flower Mound
|27-8
|Flower Mound
|TX
|8
|Ridge Point
|34-4
|Missouri City
|TX
|9
|The Woodlands
|35-4
|Conroe
|TX
|10
|Clark
|36-3
|San Antonio
|TX
REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Assumption
|29-0
|Louisville
|KY
|2
|Yorktown
|26-0
|Yorktown
|IN
|3
|Mercy Academy
|26-5
|Louisville
|KY
|4
|Ursuline Academy
|16-2
|Cincinnati
|OH
|5
|Mount Notre Dame
|14-4
|Cincinnati
|OH
|6
|Sacred Heart Academy
|21-9
|Louisville
|KY
|7
|Avon
|23-3
|Avon
|IN
|8
|Providence
|28-2
|Clarksville
|IN
|9
|Mercy McAuley
|16-2
|Cincinnati
|OH
|10
|Mercy
|15-2
|Farmington Hills
|MI
REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Marist
|22-0
|Chicago
|IL
|2
|Lafayette
|12-4
|Wildwood
|MO
|3
|Marian Catholic
|20-5
|Chicago Heights
|IL
|4
|Helias Catholic
|20-1
|Jefferson City
|MO
|5
|Watertown
|31-5
|Watertown
|WI
|6
|Cedar Falls
|22-0
|Cedar Falls
|IA
|7
|Sterling
|25-0
|Sterling
|IL
|8
|Logan-Rogersville
|20-1
|Rogersville
|MO
|9
|Arrowhead
|37-4
|Hartland
|WI
|10
|Ankeny Centennial
|25-2
|Akeny
|IA
REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Champlin Park
|19-1
|Champlin
|MN
|2
|Lincoln Pius X
|23-2
|Lincoln
|NE
|3
|Millard North
|20-1
|Millard
|NE
|4
|Lakeville North
|14-4
|Lakeville
|MN
|5
|Eagan
|15-2
|Eagan
|MN
|6
|Lakeville South
|14-3
|Lakeville
|MN
|7
|Sioux Falls O’Gorman
|13-2
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|8
|Sioux Falls Washington
|13-2
|Sioux Falls
|SD
|9
|Rapid City Stevens
|20-1
|Rapid City
|SD
|10
|Millard West
|15-6
|Millard
|NE
REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Chaparral
|13-1
|Parker
|CO
|2
|Blue Valley North
|21-1
|Overland Park
|KS
|3
|Valor Christian
|12-0
|Highlands Ranch
|CO
|4
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|21-5
|Overland Park
|KS
|5
|St. James Academy
|17-4
|Lenexa
|KS
|6
|Lewis Palmer
|11-1
|Monument
|CO
|7
|Fossil Ridge
|12-1
|Parker
|CO
|8
|Lansing
|24-2
|Lansing
|KS
|9
|La Cueva
|10-0
|Albuquerque
|NM
|10
|Lone Peak
|16-6
|Highland
|UT
REGION 9 (AZ, CA, NV)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Mater Dei
|31-2
|San Diego
|CA
|2
|Redondo Union
|19-2
|Redondo
|CA
|3
|Cathedral Catholic
|15-6
|San Diego
|CA
|4
|Torrey Pines
|23-3
|San Jose
|CA
|5
|Marymount
|24-6
|Los Angeles
|CA
|6
|Millenium
|33-1
|Goodyear
|AZ
|7
|Xavier College Prep
|19-5
|Phoenix
|AZ
|8
|Mira Costa
|17-8
|Manhattan Beach
|CA
|9
|Central
|29-3
|Fresno
|CA
|10
|Sierra Canyon
|27-9
|Chatsworth
|CA
REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Kamehameha Schools
|31-2
|Honolulu
|HI
|2
|Iolani School
|21-4
|Honolulu
|HI
|3
|Jesuit
|16-4
|Portland
|OR
|4
|Richland
|15-0
|Richland
|WA
|5
|Tahoma
|8-0
|Maple Valley
|WA
|6
|Skyview
|18-3
|Nampa
|ID
|7
|Diamond
|28-4
|Anchorage
|AK
|8
|Sunset
|11-1
|Portland
|OR
|9
|Helena Capital
|14-2
|Helena
|MT
|10
|Central Catholic
|14-2
|Portland
|OR
