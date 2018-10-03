Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings: Week 6

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

Records through Oct. 2

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

Rank School Record City State 1 Victor 21-0 Victor NY 2 Burnt Hills 22-2 Burnt Hills NY 3 Barnstable 9-0 Hyannis MA 4 Portville 15-1 Portville NY 5 Southington 10-1 Southington CT 6 Shrewsbury 8-0 Shrewsbury MA 7 Woodstock Academy 11-0 Woodstock CT 8 Shenendehowa 14-3 Clfiton Park NY 9 Cheshire 9-0 Cheshire CT 10 Hopkinton 8-1 Hopkinton MA

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Rank School Record City State 1 North Allegheny 9-0 Wexford PA 2 Loudoun County 15-0 Leesburg VA 3 Immaculate Heart Academy 14-1 Washington Township NJ 4 Northwest 7-0 Germantown MD 5 Stonebridge 15-1 Ashburn VA 6 Lord Botetourt 14-1 Daleville VA 7 Princess Anne 11-0 Virginia Beach VA 8 Paul VI 15-0 Fairfax VA 9 Flint Hill 16-1 Oakton VA 10 Northern Valley 9-2 Demarest NJ

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

Rank School Record City State 1 Walton 33-3 Marietta GA 2 Oviedo 13-3 Oviedo FL 3 Plant 14-0 Tampa FL 4 McGill-Toolen 30-3 Mobile AL 5 Briarcrest Christian 35-2 Eads TN 6 Brentwood 38-3 Brentwood TN 7 Wando 33-2 Mt. Pleasant SC 8 Marvin Ridge 32-2 Waxhaw NC 9 Green Hope 17-1 Cary NC 10 Alpharetta 37-4 Alpharetta GA

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

Rank School Record City State 1 Byron Nelson 33-1 Trophy Club TX 2 Waxahachie 33-4 Waxahachie TX 3 Prosper 25-8 Prosper TX 4 Lovejoy 33-6 Lovejoy TX 5 Coppell 32-8 Coppell TX 6 Southlake Carroll 31-7 Southlake TX 7 Flower Mound 27-8 Flower Mound TX 8 Ridge Point 34-4 Missouri City TX 9 The Woodlands 35-4 Conroe TX 10 Clark 36-3 San Antonio TX

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

Rank School Record City State 1 Assumption 29-0 Louisville KY 2 Yorktown 26-0 Yorktown IN 3 Mercy Academy 26-5 Louisville KY 4 Ursuline Academy 16-2 Cincinnati OH 5 Mount Notre Dame 14-4 Cincinnati OH 6 Sacred Heart Academy 21-9 Louisville KY 7 Avon 23-3 Avon IN 8 Providence 28-2 Clarksville IN 9 Mercy McAuley 16-2 Cincinnati OH 10 Mercy 15-2 Farmington Hills MI

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

Rank School Record City State 1 Marist 22-0 Chicago IL 2 Lafayette 12-4 Wildwood MO 3 Marian Catholic 20-5 Chicago Heights IL 4 Helias Catholic 20-1 Jefferson City MO 5 Watertown 31-5 Watertown WI 6 Cedar Falls 22-0 Cedar Falls IA 7 Sterling 25-0 Sterling IL 8 Logan-Rogersville 20-1 Rogersville MO 9 Arrowhead 37-4 Hartland WI 10 Ankeny Centennial 25-2 Akeny IA

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

Rank School Record City State 1 Champlin Park 19-1 Champlin MN 2 Lincoln Pius X 23-2 Lincoln NE 3 Millard North 20-1 Millard NE 4 Lakeville North 14-4 Lakeville MN 5 Eagan 15-2 Eagan MN 6 Lakeville South 14-3 Lakeville MN 7 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 13-2 Sioux Falls SD 8 Sioux Falls Washington 13-2 Sioux Falls SD 9 Rapid City Stevens 20-1 Rapid City SD 10 Millard West 15-6 Millard NE

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

Rank School Record City State 1 Chaparral 13-1 Parker CO 2 Blue Valley North 21-1 Overland Park KS 3 Valor Christian 12-0 Highlands Ranch CO 4 St. Thomas Aquinas 21-5 Overland Park KS 5 St. James Academy 17-4 Lenexa KS 6 Lewis Palmer 11-1 Monument CO 7 Fossil Ridge 12-1 Parker CO 8 Lansing 24-2 Lansing KS 9 La Cueva 10-0 Albuquerque NM 10 Lone Peak 16-6 Highland UT

REGION 9 (AZ, CA, NV)

Rank School Record City State 1 Mater Dei 31-2 San Diego CA 2 Redondo Union 19-2 Redondo CA 3 Cathedral Catholic 15-6 San Diego CA 4 Torrey Pines 23-3 San Jose CA 5 Marymount 24-6 Los Angeles CA 6 Millenium 33-1 Goodyear AZ 7 Xavier College Prep 19-5 Phoenix AZ 8 Mira Costa 17-8 Manhattan Beach CA 9 Central 29-3 Fresno CA 10 Sierra Canyon 27-9 Chatsworth CA

REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)

Rank School Record City State 1 Kamehameha Schools 31-2 Honolulu HI 2 Iolani School 21-4 Honolulu HI 3 Jesuit 16-4 Portland OR 4 Richland 15-0 Richland WA 5 Tahoma 8-0 Maple Valley WA 6 Skyview 18-3 Nampa ID 7 Diamond 28-4 Anchorage AK 8 Sunset 11-1 Portland OR 9 Helena Capital 14-2 Helena MT 10 Central Catholic 14-2 Portland OR

