Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings: Week 6

Girls Volleyball

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

Records through Oct. 2

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

Rank School Record City State
1 Victor 21-0 Victor NY
2 Burnt Hills 22-2 Burnt Hills NY
3 Barnstable 9-0 Hyannis MA
4 Portville 15-1 Portville NY
5 Southington 10-1 Southington CT
6 Shrewsbury 8-0 Shrewsbury MA
7 Woodstock Academy 11-0 Woodstock CT
8 Shenendehowa 14-3 Clfiton Park NY
9 Cheshire 9-0 Cheshire CT
10 Hopkinton 8-1 Hopkinton MA

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Rank School Record City State
1 North Allegheny 9-0 Wexford PA
2 Loudoun County 15-0 Leesburg VA
3 Immaculate Heart Academy 14-1 Washington Township NJ
4 Northwest 7-0 Germantown MD
5 Stonebridge 15-1 Ashburn VA
6 Lord Botetourt 14-1 Daleville VA
7 Princess Anne 11-0 Virginia Beach VA
8 Paul VI 15-0 Fairfax VA
9 Flint Hill 16-1 Oakton VA
10 Northern Valley 9-2 Demarest NJ

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

Rank School Record City State
1 Walton 33-3 Marietta GA
2 Oviedo 13-3 Oviedo FL
3 Plant 14-0 Tampa FL
4 McGill-Toolen 30-3 Mobile AL
5 Briarcrest Christian 35-2 Eads TN
6 Brentwood 38-3 Brentwood TN
7 Wando 33-2 Mt. Pleasant SC
8 Marvin Ridge 32-2 Waxhaw NC
9 Green Hope 17-1 Cary NC
10 Alpharetta 37-4 Alpharetta GA

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

Rank School Record City State
1 Byron Nelson 33-1 Trophy Club TX
2 Waxahachie 33-4 Waxahachie TX
3 Prosper 25-8 Prosper TX
4 Lovejoy 33-6 Lovejoy TX
5 Coppell 32-8 Coppell TX
6 Southlake Carroll 31-7 Southlake TX
7 Flower Mound 27-8 Flower Mound TX
8 Ridge Point 34-4 Missouri City TX
9 The Woodlands 35-4 Conroe TX
10 Clark 36-3 San Antonio TX

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

Rank School Record City State
1 Assumption 29-0 Louisville KY
2 Yorktown 26-0 Yorktown IN
3 Mercy Academy 26-5 Louisville KY
4 Ursuline Academy 16-2 Cincinnati OH
5 Mount Notre Dame 14-4 Cincinnati OH
6 Sacred Heart Academy 21-9 Louisville KY
7 Avon 23-3 Avon IN
8 Providence 28-2 Clarksville IN
9 Mercy McAuley 16-2 Cincinnati OH
10 Mercy 15-2 Farmington Hills MI

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

Rank School Record City State
1 Marist 22-0 Chicago IL
2 Lafayette 12-4 Wildwood MO
3 Marian Catholic 20-5 Chicago Heights IL
4 Helias Catholic 20-1 Jefferson City MO
5 Watertown 31-5 Watertown WI
6 Cedar Falls 22-0 Cedar Falls IA
7 Sterling 25-0 Sterling IL
8 Logan-Rogersville 20-1 Rogersville MO
9 Arrowhead 37-4 Hartland WI
10 Ankeny Centennial 25-2 Akeny IA

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

Rank School Record City State
1 Champlin Park 19-1 Champlin MN
2 Lincoln Pius X 23-2 Lincoln NE
3 Millard North 20-1 Millard NE
4 Lakeville North 14-4 Lakeville MN
5 Eagan 15-2 Eagan MN
6 Lakeville South 14-3 Lakeville MN
7 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 13-2 Sioux Falls SD
8 Sioux Falls Washington 13-2 Sioux Falls SD
9 Rapid City Stevens 20-1 Rapid City SD
10 Millard West 15-6 Millard NE

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

Rank School Record City State
1 Chaparral 13-1 Parker CO
2 Blue Valley North 21-1 Overland Park KS
3 Valor Christian 12-0 Highlands Ranch CO
4 St. Thomas Aquinas 21-5 Overland Park KS
5 St. James Academy 17-4 Lenexa KS
6 Lewis Palmer 11-1 Monument CO
7 Fossil Ridge 12-1 Parker CO
8 Lansing 24-2 Lansing KS
9 La Cueva 10-0 Albuquerque NM
10 Lone Peak 16-6 Highland UT

REGION 9 (AZ, CA, NV)

Rank School Record City State
1 Mater Dei 31-2 San Diego CA
2 Redondo Union 19-2 Redondo CA
3 Cathedral Catholic 15-6 San Diego CA
4 Torrey Pines 23-3 San Jose CA
5 Marymount 24-6 Los Angeles CA
6 Millenium 33-1 Goodyear AZ
7 Xavier College Prep 19-5 Phoenix AZ
8 Mira Costa 17-8 Manhattan Beach CA
9 Central 29-3 Fresno CA
10 Sierra Canyon 27-9 Chatsworth CA

REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)

Rank School Record City State
1 Kamehameha Schools 31-2 Honolulu HI
2 Iolani School 21-4 Honolulu HI
3 Jesuit 16-4 Portland OR
4 Richland 15-0 Richland WA
5 Tahoma 8-0 Maple Valley WA
6 Skyview 18-3 Nampa ID
7 Diamond 28-4 Anchorage AK
8 Sunset 11-1 Portland OR
9 Helena Capital 14-2 Helena MT
10 Central Catholic 14-2 Portland OR

