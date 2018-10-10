Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings: Week 7

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

Records through Oct. 7

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

Rank School Record City State 1 Victor 31-1 Victor NY 2 Burnt Hills 30-2 Burnt Hills NY 3 Barnstable 15-0 Hyannis MA 4 Portville 24-1 Portville NY 5 Southington 12-2 Southington CT 6 Woodstock Academy 13-0 Woodstock CT 7 Shrewsbury 9-0 Shrewsbury MA 8 Shenendehowa 15-2 Clifton Park NY 9 Cheshire 10-0 Cheshire CT 10 Cape Elizabeth 8-1 Cape Elizabeth ME

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Rank School Record City State 1 North Allegheny 9-0 Wexford PA 2 Loudoun County 15-0 Leesburg VA 3 Immaculate Heart Academy 21-1 Washington Township NJ 4 Northwest 7-0 Germantown MD 5 Stonebridge 15-1 Ashburn VA 6 Lord Botetourt 14-1 Daleville VA 7 Princess Anne 11-0 Virginia Beach VA 8 Paul VI 15-0 Fairfax VA 9 Flint Hill 16-1 Oakton VA 10 Northern Valley 12-1 Old Tappan NJ

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

Rank School Record City State 1 Walton 34-3 Marietta GA 2 Plant 15-0 Tampa FL 3 Hagerty 17-4 Oviedo FL 4 McGill-Toolen 31-4 Mobile AL 5 Briarcrest Christian 36-2 Eads TN 6 Brentwood 40-3 Brentwood TN 7 Wando 36-2 Mt. Pleasant SC 8 Marvin Ridge 35-2 Waxhaw NC 9 Green Hope 19-1 Cary NC 10 Alpharetta 39-4 Alpharetta GA

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

Rank School Record City State 1 Byron Nelson 35-1 Trophy Club TX 2 Waxahachie 36-4 Waxahachie TX 3 Prosper 27-8 Prosper TX 4 Lovejoy 35-6 Lovejoy TX 5 Flower Mound 27-8 Flower Mound TX 6 Ridge Point 36-4 Missouri City TX 7 The Woodlands 37-4 Conroe TX 8 Clark 38-3 San Antonio TX 9 Denton Guyer 27-12 Denton TX 10 Coppell 34-9 Coppell TX

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

Rank School Record City State 1 Assumption 35-0 Louisville KY 2 Yorktown 28-0 Yorktown IN 3 Mercy Academy 27-6 Louisville KY 4 Ursuline Academy 18-2 Cincinnati OH 5 Sacred Heart Academy 24-9 Louisville KY 6 Mount Notre Dame 15-6 Cincinnati OH 7 Avon 25-3 Avon IN 8 Providence 29-2 Clarksville IN 9 Mercy McAuley 17-3 Cincinnati OH 10 Padua Franciscan 19-1 Parma OH

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

Rank School Record City State 1 Marist 25-1 Chicago IL 2 Lafayette 19-4 Wildwood MO 3 Marian Catholic 22-5 Chicago Heights IL 4 Arrowhead 40-6 Hartland WI 5 Helias Catholic 27-1 Jefferson City MO 6 River Falls 36-2 River Falls WI 7 Cedar Falls 28-0 Cedar Falls IA 8 St. Teresa’s 16-4 Decatur IL 9 Benet Academy 23-4 Lisle IL 10 Ankeny Centennial 32-2 Akeny IA

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

Rank School Record City State 1 Champlin Park 20-1 Champlin MN 2 Pius X 24-2 Lincoln NE 3 Lakeville North 16-4 Lakeville MN 4 Millard North 21-2 Millard NE 5 Eagan 16-2 Eagan MN 6 Lakeville South 17-3 Lakeville MN 7 O’Gorman 14-2 Sioux Falls SD 8 Washington 20-2 Sioux Falls SD 9 Stevens 20-1 Rapid City SD 10 Millard West 17-7 Millard NE

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

Rank School Record City State 1 Chaparral 15-1 Parker CO 2 Blue Valley North 23-1 Overland Park KS 3 Valor Christian 13-0 Highlands Ranch CO 4 St. James Academy 22-4 Lenexa KS 5 St. Thomas Aquinas 24-5 Overland Park KS 6 Lewis Palmer 13-1 Monument CO 7 Fossil Ridge 14-1 Parker CO 8 Lansing 30-4 Lansing KS 9 La Cueva 11-0 Albuquerque NM 10 Lyman 23-0 Lyman WY

REGION 9 (AZ, CA, NV)

Rank School Record City State 1 Mater Dei 33-2 Santa Ana CA 2 Redondo Union 25-2 Redondo CA 3 Cathedral Catholic 23-6 San Diego CA 4 Torrey Pines 25-3 San Diego CA 5 Marymount 26-7 Los Angeles CA 6 Millenium 36-1 Goodyear AZ 7 Xavier College Prep 24-6 Phoenix AZ 8 Central 31-3 Fresno CA 9 Sierra Canyon 29-9 Chatsworth CA 10 Vista Murrietta 24-6 Vista Murrietta CA

REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)

Rank School Record City State 1 Kamehameha Schools 31-2 Honolulu HI 2 Iolani School 21-4 Honolulu HI 3 Jesuit 18-4 Portland OR 4 Kentridge 10-0 Kent WA 5 Tahoma 10-1 Maple Valley WA 6 Richland 20-1 Richland WA 7 Skyview 20-3 Nampa ID 8 Diamond 29-1 Anchorage AK 9 Sunset 12-1 Portland OR 10 Central Catholic 22-2 Portland OR

