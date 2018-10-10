USA Today Sports

Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings: Week 7

Jordan Kartholl, Muncie Star Press

Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings: Week 7

Girls Volleyball

Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings: Week 7

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2018-19 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

Records through Oct. 7

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

Rank School Record City State
1 Victor 31-1 Victor NY
2 Burnt Hills 30-2 Burnt Hills NY
3 Barnstable 15-0 Hyannis MA
4 Portville 24-1 Portville NY
5 Southington 12-2 Southington CT
6 Woodstock Academy 13-0 Woodstock CT
7 Shrewsbury 9-0 Shrewsbury MA
8 Shenendehowa 15-2 Clifton Park NY
9 Cheshire 10-0 Cheshire CT
10 Cape Elizabeth 8-1 Cape Elizabeth ME

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Rank School Record City State
1 North Allegheny 9-0 Wexford PA
2 Loudoun County 15-0 Leesburg VA
3 Immaculate Heart Academy 21-1 Washington Township NJ
4 Northwest 7-0 Germantown MD
5 Stonebridge 15-1 Ashburn VA
6 Lord Botetourt 14-1 Daleville VA
7 Princess Anne 11-0 Virginia Beach VA
8 Paul VI 15-0 Fairfax VA
9 Flint Hill 16-1 Oakton VA
10 Northern Valley 12-1 Old Tappan NJ

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

Rank School Record City State
1 Walton 34-3 Marietta GA
2 Plant 15-0 Tampa FL
3 Hagerty 17-4 Oviedo FL
4 McGill-Toolen 31-4 Mobile AL
5 Briarcrest Christian 36-2 Eads TN
6 Brentwood 40-3 Brentwood TN
7 Wando 36-2 Mt. Pleasant SC
8 Marvin Ridge 35-2 Waxhaw NC
9 Green Hope 19-1 Cary NC
10 Alpharetta 39-4 Alpharetta GA

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

Rank School Record City State
1 Byron Nelson 35-1 Trophy Club TX
2 Waxahachie 36-4 Waxahachie TX
3 Prosper 27-8 Prosper TX
4 Lovejoy 35-6 Lovejoy TX
5 Flower Mound 27-8 Flower Mound TX
6 Ridge Point 36-4 Missouri City TX
7 The Woodlands 37-4 Conroe TX
8 Clark 38-3 San Antonio TX
9 Denton Guyer 27-12 Denton TX
10 Coppell 34-9 Coppell TX

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

Rank School Record City State
1 Assumption 35-0 Louisville KY
2 Yorktown 28-0 Yorktown IN
3 Mercy Academy 27-6 Louisville KY
4 Ursuline Academy 18-2 Cincinnati OH
5 Sacred Heart Academy 24-9 Louisville KY
6 Mount Notre Dame 15-6 Cincinnati OH
7 Avon 25-3 Avon IN
8 Providence 29-2 Clarksville IN
9 Mercy McAuley 17-3 Cincinnati OH
10 Padua Franciscan 19-1 Parma OH

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

Rank School Record City State
1 Marist 25-1 Chicago IL
2 Lafayette 19-4 Wildwood MO
3 Marian Catholic 22-5 Chicago Heights IL
4 Arrowhead 40-6 Hartland WI
5 Helias Catholic 27-1 Jefferson City MO
6 River Falls 36-2 River Falls WI
7 Cedar Falls 28-0 Cedar Falls IA
8 St. Teresa’s 16-4 Decatur IL
9 Benet Academy 23-4 Lisle IL
10 Ankeny Centennial 32-2 Akeny IA

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

Rank School Record City State
1 Champlin Park 20-1 Champlin MN
2 Pius X 24-2 Lincoln NE
3 Lakeville North 16-4 Lakeville MN
4 Millard North 21-2 Millard NE
5 Eagan 16-2 Eagan MN
6 Lakeville South 17-3 Lakeville MN
7 O’Gorman 14-2 Sioux Falls SD
8 Washington 20-2 Sioux Falls SD
9 Stevens 20-1 Rapid City SD
10 Millard West 17-7 Millard NE

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

Rank School Record City State
1 Chaparral 15-1 Parker CO
2 Blue Valley North 23-1 Overland Park KS
3 Valor Christian 13-0 Highlands Ranch CO
4 St. James Academy 22-4 Lenexa KS
5 St. Thomas Aquinas 24-5 Overland Park KS
6 Lewis Palmer 13-1 Monument CO
7 Fossil Ridge 14-1 Parker CO
8 Lansing 30-4 Lansing KS
9 La Cueva 11-0 Albuquerque NM
10 Lyman 23-0 Lyman WY

REGION 9 (AZ, CA, NV)

Rank School Record City State
1 Mater Dei 33-2 Santa Ana CA
2 Redondo Union 25-2 Redondo CA
3 Cathedral Catholic 23-6 San Diego CA
4 Torrey Pines 25-3 San Diego CA
5 Marymount 26-7 Los Angeles CA
6 Millenium 36-1 Goodyear AZ
7 Xavier College Prep 24-6 Phoenix AZ
8 Central 31-3 Fresno CA
9 Sierra Canyon 29-9 Chatsworth CA
10 Vista Murrietta 24-6 Vista Murrietta CA

REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)

Rank School Record City State
1 Kamehameha Schools 31-2 Honolulu HI
2 Iolani School 21-4 Honolulu HI
3 Jesuit 18-4 Portland OR
4 Kentridge 10-0 Kent WA
5 Tahoma 10-1 Maple Valley WA
6 Richland 20-1 Richland WA
7 Skyview 20-3 Nampa ID
8 Diamond 29-1 Anchorage AK
9 Sunset 12-1 Portland OR
10 Central Catholic 22-2 Portland OR

Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings: Week 7

