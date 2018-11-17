Game thread: DJ Uiagalelei leads St. John Bosco over Oaks Christian in Super 25 matchup

St. John Bosco provided more evidence on Friday: There’s the Braves, and then there’s the rest of the California schools.

What was poised to be a battle between two of the best teams in the state — Super 25 No. 1 team Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) vs. No. 13 Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.) — turned into a completely one-sided affair.

Bosco quarterback DJ Uiagalelei threw six touchdown passes in a 56-10 Braves victory.

Take a look back at the game thread with the help of Fox Sports West‘s highlights.

Not Canseco

Sometimes, a ball hitting the head is a bad thing.

But after a pass bounced off Braves running back George Holani’s hands and hit him — multiple times — in the helmet, he managed to re-adjust on the fly.

Holani grabbed the ball and raced to an easy touchdown up the middle, where Uiagalelei had taken advantage of the lack of deep safety help.

Bosco jumped to a 7-0 lead.

Charbonnet ties the game

Bosco’s lead didn’t last long.

Charbonnet, who entered the game with 1,676 rushing touchdowns and 12 touchdowns on the ground, broke free up the middle.

He raced for a 61-yard score. Oaks Christian tied the game at seven.

Charbonnet, the defender

After running in a 61-yard touchdown, Charbonnet showed he can dominate on both sides of the ball.

He picked off five-star quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and took it down the sideline.

Bosco was able to catch up to him and Charbonnet was tackled around the 20 yard line for a return of about 58 yards.

It was his third interception of the year.

Perfect throw, perfect catch

Bosco wide receiver Jake Bailey broke out with a three-touchdown game against former No. 1 team Mater Dei last month.

He has proven to be a key part of this Braves offense.

Uiagalelei hit him with a perfect throw through a tight window over Charbonnet to give Bosco a one-possession lead as the first quarter wound to a close.

Why use lots of passes when one pass works better?

The No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the nation is reading Oaks Christian’s defense like he’s part of the huddle.

On a play with solid protection at the line of scrimmage, Uiagalelei calmly fired a ball from midfield toward the end zone.

It hit wide receiver Kristopher Hutson on the money for a 50-yard score.

Bosco increased its lead to 21-7 with nine minutes to go in the second quarter.

Can’t touch Bailey

No. 1 team in the USA folks 👏👏@BoscoFootball pic.twitter.com/Bz8VtDaouP — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) November 17, 2018

The Braves look like they’re trying to ice this game by halftime.

Bailey caught another touchdown, this one for 42 yards, on a catch-and-run in which he outraced defenders and threw in a solid juke on the final man to get into the end zone.

Bosco took a 28-7 lead with 5:40 remaining.

The Lions made a field goal with the first half winding down, but Uiagalelei had enough time to respond.

Hutson scored again.

He would not be taken down on a 44-yard touchdown catch, giving the Braves a 35-10 halftime lead.

Slo-mo, sco mo

After trading punts, George Holani scored a 13-yard touchdown to open the third quarter.

But Uiagaleleli again took center stage with what might have been his prettiest pass of the night.

Take a moment to admire DJ Uiagalelei’s SIXTH touchdown pass of the night for @BoscoFootball.#FOXPrepZone pic.twitter.com/FQq7QAWjw6 — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) November 17, 2018

He fit the ball low and just out of the reach of a defender on the tail of his target. The ball wasn’t too far out, which could have put the other defender in position to tap it away.

Wide receiver Beaux Collins caught it, turned up upfield and scored a 71-yard touchdown.

It was Uiagalelei’s sixth touchdown pass of the night.

Bosco jumped ahead 49-10 en route to an easy win.

They’re back in the championship.