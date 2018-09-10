Super 64: Elite players like the option of 15 official visits

MARIETTA, Ga. – It’s not that Anthony Edwards isn’t down to rack up the frequent flyer miles or see different parts of the country, it’s just that when it comes to official visits there’s a such thing as “too much of a good thing.”

That’s why Edwards felt a bit wide-eyed when the NCAA recently approved several significant rules and policy changes, which included increasing the number of official visits a recruit can take from five to 15. The changes were made in response to the FBI probe that rocked college basketball a year ago, “Fifteen?” said Edwards, a shooting guard at Holy Spirit (Atlanta), who is ranked No. 3 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2020.

“That’s way too many. I can tell you I’m not gonna take 15 visits, but I always thought it should be more than five.”

The latter sentiments were shared by elite recruits in attendance at the Super 64 on Sunday at Wheeler High School.

Players can begin making trips on Aug. 1 before their junior year. They’re permitted to make five visits between Aug. 1 and the end of their junior year, five visits between the end of their junior year and Oct. 15 after high school graduation and five more visits between Oct. 15 after graduation and the remainder of their college eligibility.

“Don’t get me wrong, it can be a good thing for a guy who just wants to see a bunch of campuses,” Edwards said. “For me, I just don’t need that many.”

McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.) point guard Sharife Cooper concurred and said that adding visits can potentially add stress to an already stressful process.

“You have all of these great schools that really want you at their school,” said Cooper, who is ranked No. 5 overall in the Chosen 25 for 2020.

“You’re gonna go on each visit and love it because they’re job when they bring you is to show you a great time; now when it comes time to cut your list or decide it’s so much harder.”

Norcross (Ga.) shooting guard B.J. Boston concedes the point about the potential for stress elevation, but still said he loves the fact that he can take three times the visits now.

That’s a great thing,” said Boston, who is ranked No. 11 overall in the Chosen 25 for 2020. “I just think every school will have a different vibe and feel to it; I want to be able to experience all of it. I think it’s a great thing.”

Boston will take his first official visit next weekend to Duke, and unlike most high-profile players he said he has yet to feel overwhelmed with the constant communication from college coaches and redundant media questions.

College coaches have been permitted to text 2020 players since June 15, per NCAA rules.

“I’m good with it,” Boston said. “This is what I work for and what I’ve always wanted. I mean, I may not take all 15, I’ll definitely take 10, but the fact that we have more flexibility with how many visits is good for all of us.”

