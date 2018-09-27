Syracuse boys soccer coach resigns after players' inappropriate actions with mascot statue

The boys soccer coach at a Syracuse high school has resigned after an incident following a recent overtime road victory.

As reported by the Syracuse Post Crescent, among other outlets, Cato-Meridien coach Gordon Carvey submitted his resignation amidst growing disquiet over an incident that emerged following his team’s overtime victory at Onandaga. Per the newspaper, the Cato-Meridien players were seen making, “inappropriate gestures” around Onandaga’s concrete tiger statue.

While there are no other known details about the aforementioned gestures, they were sufficiently grotesque to elicit formal apologies from the players involved at the Cato-Meridien school board meeting on Tuesday.

Those apologies were captured by Syracuse ABC affiliate WSYR, which noted that two of the Cato-Meridien players had been suspended from the team for 10 days for their actions.

Meanwhile, some parents of Cato-Meridien players expressed disappointment at Carvey’s resignation, stressing that the coaches should not bear responsibility for the impetuous decisions of their players.

“We are a close family. For that to happen to the coaches, like I said in the meeting, my child does something wrong he gets punished for it. I don’t get punished for it,” Gretchen Thompson, a Cato-Meridien soccer parent, told WSYR. “If he does something wrong on school grounds or anywhere else, I don’t get punished for it. Why did these coaches get punished for it.”