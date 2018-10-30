Syracuse, Michigan State, Kentucky make pitches to Chosen 25 forward Isaiah Stewart

Isaiah Stewart is a wanted man these days.

The five-star big man — ranked No. 3 in USA TODAY’s Chosen 25 for the Class of 2019— has been all over the country since announcing his final six schools on Aug. 24.

Stewart, who now stars at La Lumiere Prep (La Porte, Ind.) with Irondequoit, N.Y.’s Gerald Drumgoole, has taken four official visits to Washington, Kentucky, Syracuse and Michigan State.

The official visits have been able to provide Stewart and his parents with some clarity in his recruitment. The Orange made a solid impression on his official visit the weekend of Oct. 12 and sold him on leaving a lasting legacy for his local school.

“It was refreshing; it’s basically the hometown school. I grew up going to Syracuse plenty of times. If there’s any school that I know more than others, it’s Syracuse, because I grew up around them so long,” Stewart said.

“I got a chance to get a better feel with the guys. They’re basically saying I can leave the same impact as Carmelo Anthony. Even though he was there for one year, he’s still remembered as a legend at Syracuse. It’s like I can come in and have the same impact.”

Stewart’s commitment would be a major boost for the Orange, whose three-man recruiting class is ranked No. 27. His Albany City Rocks teammate and New York’s all-time leading scorer Joe Girard committed to Syracuse on Oct. 14. Girard has been in Stewart’s ear about continuing to play together on the next level.

Kentucky, Michigan State and Duke have emerged as strong contenders for his signature as well. The Wildcats, in particular, are a new factor in his recruitment after not making Stewart’s original final six list.

Read the rest of the story in the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle