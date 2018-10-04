USA Today Sports

Tarian Lee Jr. receives Under Armour All-American jersey

Photo: Intersport

Football

Tarian Lee Jr., a three-star outside linebacker out of Amos P. Godby (Fla.) High School, received his Under Armour All-American jersey Thursday.

The Texas A&M commit had 11 offers including Purdue, Indiana and Appalachian State. This season, he has 30 total tackles, four tackles for loss and a forced fumble, according to Maxpreps.

Lee is ranked the No. 51 OLB in the nation and the No. 103 player in Florida by 247 Sports.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

