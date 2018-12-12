USA Today Sports

Elite HS football players to get taste of Mexico at Hall of Fame World Bowl

The roster of 67 high school football players who will travel to Mexico City to play in the inaugural Pro Football Hall of Fame World Bowl Presented by Xenith was announced Wednesday.

With stars from the United States including Chosen 25 No. 1 player Kayvon Thibodeaux and Taulia Tagovailoa as well as international athletes from Mexico, Canada, the Netherlands and France, the bowl hopes to create a large-scale, global event.

“The goal of the game is to really build the world’s biggest all-star game ever,” said Rich McGuinness in a teleconference call.

McGuinness, who serves as Legacy Global Sports football and basketball division general manager, helped organize the bowl.

Pro Football Hall of Fame member Rod Woodson, who is one of the coaches for the game, has played in cities including Tokyo, Barcelona and Mexico City.

“If you play a sport your whole life, you’re going to follow that sport,” Woodson said in the teleconference call. “Our main goal is to not just get American kids, because they have the resources here in America, but to get the international kids the same resources and the same hope.”

Mexico City, where a smattering of American football has been played for more than 50 years, seemed like a logical location for the game. Not only will it appeal to fans who may have never attended an elite football game, but it will present a new culture to the athletes.

“A lot of kids maybe have never been on a plane, maybe never been out of the country. But they get to go to another country and see what it’s like before they go to college,” Woodson said.

“I think it’s going to be an awesome opportunity to see another culture, see what it’s like through their eyes, through their culture, not through what the Americans say they are.”

In addition to the game, the players will tour downtown Mexico City and learn about the present-day Aztec and Mayan cultures.

Long-snapper Sean Wracher of St. Ignatius (Cleveland) is excited for the opportunity to play in Mexico.

“I’ll definitely be able to see how an American sport can affect people in other countries,” he said. “It’s not just America that has love for football … the amount of youth players in Mexico City, it’s kind of crazy to see how football has taken off all over the world.”

Jowon Briggs, a four-star DT from Walnut Hills (Cincinnati) added that being part of the inaugural event made it all the more special. He and Wracher, both of whom live in Ohio, were present at the announcement ceremony that took place at the Hall of Fame in Canton.

“Since it was a new (game), I’m not gonna lie, I checked every base, made sure it was actually a thing,” Briggs said. “When I actually found out the importance of the event and the level that it’s on, I was honored, almost, to play.”

In addition to giving the athletes a chance to play outside the U.S., the game will give the international community a closer look at the sport.

“We’ve never taken the best U.S. or American players over the border,” McGuinness said. “As the NFL has done it so well, as Rod and his colleagues back in his playing days started the trend, we believe that’s a great way to promote the game, and you couldn’t pick a better city than Mexico City.”

The bowl will take place at Azul Stadium in Mexico City on Dec. 22 and air on CBS Sports Network on Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. ET.

Here is the full roster:

STATE FIRST LAST POSITION HOMETOWN HT WT VERBAL COMMITMENT
CA Chris Adimora S Lakewood, CA 6’2 195 Texas
CA Cade Albright LB San Juan Capistrano, CA 6’5 210 Undecided
CA Cole Aubrey DE Bellflower, CA 6’3 225 Undecided
CA Jacob Bandes DL Antioch, CA 6’3 306 Washington
VA Hakeem Beamon DL Midlothian, VA 6’3.5 254 Penn State
IL Jahleel Billingsley TE Chicago, IL 6’4 215 Alabama
OH Jowon Briggs DT Cincinnati, OH 6’2 295 Virginia
TX Kam Brown WR/DB Colleyville, TX 6’0 170 Texas A&M
MEX Alan Carrasco OL Mexico/UAQ Gatos 6’4 290 UDLAP
CA Zach Charbonnet RB Westlake Village, CA 6’2 220 Undecided
HI Duke Clemens OL Honolulu, HI 6’3 270 UCLA
LA Bryton Constantin LB Baton Rouge, LA 6’3 207 Clemson
MEX Daniel Cuellar DE Guadalajara, MX 6’3 198 TEC GDL
MS Brandon Cunningham OL Ocean Springs, MS 6’5 300 Mississippi State
FL Rian Davis OLB Apopka, FL 6’2 240 Georgia
FL Joshua Delgado WR Bradenton, FL 5’11 185 Oregon
CAN Liam Dick OL Burlington, ON 6’7 300 Undecided
NTH Demierro Hesdey Djiro Promes S Netherlands  Undecided
VA Justin Duenkel K Great Falls, VA 5’11 180  Undecided
MI Luke Elzinga P Grand Rapids, MI 6’4 197  Undecided
CA Kamren Fabiculanan S Camarillo, CA 6’2 185 Washington
MD Zachary Franks OL Baltimore, MD 6’6 290 Northwestern
MEX Rodrigo Garcia OT Mexico 6’3 248  Undecided
MI Xavier Goldsmith CB Detroit, MI 5’10 180 Colorado State
TX Chase Griffin QB Hutto, TX 5’10 186 UCLA
CA Christian Grubb RB Sherman Oaks, CA 5’11 175 Undecided
Mex Alonso Guerrero DL Mexico City, MX 6’3 295 CU PUMAS
FL Deyavie Hammond OL Lakeland, FL 6’3 353 Undecided
GA Kevin Harris DL Loganville, GA 6’4 220 Alabama
NY Jared Harrison-Hunte DT Middle Village, NY 6’4 286 Undecided
CA Jason Heller WR Westlake Village, CA 5’8 165 Undecided
CA Ryan Hilinski QB Newport Beach, CA 6’4 237 South Carolina
CA George Holani RB Bellflower, CA 6’0 193 Boise State
CA Giles Jackson WR Antioch, CA 5’8 175 Michigan
AL Ja’Varrius Johnson WR Trussville, AL 5’8.5 165 Auburn
OR Michael Johnson Jr QB Eugene, Oregon 6’3 195 Penn State
VA Sheridan Jones DB Norfolk, VA 6’1 175 Clemson
VA Cam’Ron Kelly CB Chesapeake, VA 6’1 190 Auburn
CA Demario King WR Los Alamitos, CA 6’3 200 Undecided
MEX Jose Madriz DL Mexico 5’11 220 Aguilas Blancas
MA Jared Martino LB Malden, MA 6’1 220 Undecided
FL Marlin Mayo WR Hollywood, FL 5’11 150 Undecided
CO Luke McCaffrey QB/ATH Denver, CO 6’2 183 Nebraska
NC Charles Mincy Jr RB Charlotte, NC 5’10 180 Undecided
WA Dylan Morris QB Puyallup, WA 6’1 195 Washington
CA Otan Motamedi OC Mission Viejo, CA 6’2 275 Undecided
NJ RJ Oben DL Jersey City, NJ 6’4 240 Duke
CA Jonathan Perkins LB San Bernardino, CA 6’0 214 Oklahoma
CA Brandon Petruescu K Los Angeles, CA 5’11 170 Undecided
CT Taisun Phommachanh QB Stratford, CT 6’3 195 Clemson
VA William Pritchard OL Midlothian, VA 6’3 290 Virginia Tech
MA Walter Rouse OL Washington, DC 6’5.5 276 Stanford
KS Jayden Russell S Overland Park, KS 6’2 180 Kansas
MEX Mauricio Santos WR Monterey, MX 6’2 190 Tec Mty
MEX Juan Sebastian S Monterey, MX 6’2 196 Tec Mty
FRN Tyrone Simon DB/S France  Undecided
MI Seth Steinacker LS Brighton, MI 6’4 210  Undecided
AL Taulia Tagovailoa QB Alabaster, AL 5’11 203 Alabama
WA Ethan Tela-Porter DL Graham, WA 6’2 285 Undecided
CA Kayvon Thibodeaux DE Thousand Oaks, CA 6’5 230 Undecided
HI Maninoa Tufono LB Aiea, HI 6’3 225 Undecided
CA Dohnovan West OL Mission Hills, CA 6’3 290 Arizona State
NC Jared Wheatley P Matthews, NC 6’0 180 Vanderbilt
PA Andre White Jr LB Harrisburg, PA 6’3 224 Penn State
TX Preston Wilson OC Bartonville, TX 6’4 275 Oklahoma State
DE Saleem Wormley OL Smyrna, DE 6’3 318 Penn State
OH Sean Wracher LS Akron, OH 6’3 170 Indiana

 

