TBT: Before pro baseball career, Kyler Murray taking Oklahoma's QB reins

Four years ago, Kyler Murray was the best high school football prospect in America, a five-star quarterback and standout baseball player out of Allen (Texas) who was headed to Texas A&M.

It’s been a wild ride ever since, one that has brought him to the starting quarterback job for one the nation’s most prestigious programs.

In a career that has already included a transfer of schools, two years sitting behind eventual Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, and a first-round selection (No. 9 overall) by the Oakland A’s in the 2018 MLB Draft, the two-sport dynamo Murray is finally the QB1 at Oklahoma.

A redshirt junior, the 5-foot-10, 195-pound Murray will lead the Sooners into their 2018 campaign on Saturday vs. Florida Atlantic.

Murray was named the 2014-15 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Football Offensive Player of the Year and the 2015 Gatorade Male Athlete of the Year after a prolific two-sport career at Allen (Texas). He had also been a 2013-14 ALL-USA First-Team selection as a junior quarterback, ahead of Second-Team QB and eventual Clemson standout Deshaun Watson.

At Allen, Murray went undefeated as a starting QB (42-0) and won three state titles.

#Athletics agree to terms with 1st round selection Kyler Murray and six others. Details: https://t.co/7ex3PSxyFR pic.twitter.com/Jbdspm8oqZ — Oakland Athletics 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) June 15, 2018

After signing a deal with Oakland that included a roughly $4.6 million signing bonus, Murray will play his final college football season with Oklahoma in 2018 before reporting to Athletics spring training as an outfielder in 2019.

As a redshirt sophomore last fall, Murray saw action in seven games, starting one. He went 18-for-21 passing for 359 yards and three TDs.

Before he begins his pro baseball career, Murray will try to lead the Sooners back to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, going for a national championship isn’t a bad way to stay busy.