TCU football doubles down with two commitments from same high school

Newton RB Darwin Barlow (Photo: 247Sports) Photo: 247Sports

The TCU Horned Frogs need to maintain momentum and the upper limits of recruitable talent on the recruiting trail. On Thursday they got just that, times two.

TCU officially landed a commitment from four-star athlete Tamauzia Brown and three-star running back Darwin Barlow. Both hailed from Newton High in Texas.

Brown, the higher profile among the two stars, was named the Texas District 10-3A-II Offensive MVP as a junior. A two-way starter, he also lined up as a defensive back on the defensive side of the ball, as he’s likely to this year as well.

Meanwhile, Barlow is a three-star running back who adds big time depth to the position for the Horned Frogs. He was named the District 10-3A-II Co-Offensive MVP as a junior, earning the award alongside his current and future teammate in Brown.

Both provide significant depth and a lift to TCU’s Class of 2019, all while helping the Horned Frogs lock down their home turf.

