Teen accused of pulling gun on praying Florida HS football players

A terrifying scene emerged in South Florida when a group of high school football players who were engaged in prayer were accosted and shown a gun by an angry driver whose way was briefly blocked by their prayer session.

As reported by the Palm Beach Post, 19-year-old Xavier Martin got out of his car and showed the handle of a handgun to a quartet of Palm Beach Lakes football players who were praying around 3:15 p.m. Monday. The student athletes sprinted away from the scene as soon as they caught sight of the handgun and reported the incident to police.

The football players claim Martin threatened to shoot them when he brandished the firearm.

Martin is a former Palm Beach Lakes student and member of the school’s ROTC program. He was arrested Thursday and is being held in Palm Beach County jail on four counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a weapon on school property.

The incident occurred shortly before the start of Palm Beach Lakes football practice, but the school’s football coach, Al Shipman, declined any comment on the interaction.