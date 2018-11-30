Tenn. male cheerleading coach charged with theft of more than $2,500 from students

A Tennessee cheerleading coach was indicted on charges that he stole more than $2,500 from his own student athletes, then brazenly siphoned the cash into his own accounts rather than pay for team uniforms and other expenses.

As reported by Memphis CBS affiliate WREG, now former Fayette-Ware (Tenn.) High School cheerleading coach Jimmy Wilson has been charged with one count of theft over $2,500, official misconduct and tampering with government records for allegedly collecting funds from Fayette-Ware student athletes then failing to use them for their appointed purpose.

Wilson, a rare male coach of the predominantly female cheerleading team, allegedly collected $2,546 from Fayette-Ware cheerleaders, then took the funds and deposited them in a personal account rather than hand them over to the school, as he was directed to do.

The money was apparently allocated at least in part for new cheerleading uniforms, which Wilson admitted were never ordered despite the Fayette-Ware parents providing the funds for their purchase.

In this case, while Wilson clearly bears the predominant responsibility for the misappropriated funds, the state of Tennessee also found fault with the Fayette- Ware School District for not enforcing the accounting procedures they have in place to prevent such an event from happening.

Wilson could face a fine of up to $2,000 in addition to the funds he took, or up to three years in jail if convicted.