Tennessee youth coach shot twice at football jamboree

A youth football jamboree turned terrifying in Tennessee when a youth football coach was shot two times after the coach intervened in a fight between two players.

According to Nashville NBC affiliate WSMV, the youth football jamboree — which was not affiliate with Metro Nashville schools in any way — was held in the Nashville suburb of Antioch.

Witnesses depicted the dangerous scene as it unfolded at the jamboree to WSMV:

According to police, the incident occurred after the victim broke up an altercation between two juveniles, angering one of their fathers. Witnesses on the scene told News4 the suspect, who they believe was a parent, walked up to a group of people after the game and asked, “Who laid his hands on my kid?” When the coach from the opposing team raised his hand, the man asked him to speak with him privately. The coach told police the man was angry over the way he had intervened in the fight between his son and another player an asked him to meet him under the bleachers. That’s when the man pulled out a pistol and fired multiple shots, the victim told police.

The man who shot the coach remains at large, a troubling development that has police scouring the area for anyone resembling the suspect.

The good news? He has some fairly stark differentiating characteristics: he has tattoos on his cheek and forehead, which it is possibly may be defined further by witnesses and released in further details from the police department.