Tennessee high school names $18.5 million sportsplex

Collierville High School, which opened last month in Tennessee, announced Thursday that Landers Auto Group has secured the naming rights of its brand new $18.5 million sportsplex.

“We celebrate the generous sponsorship and donorship opportunities that Landers Auto Group has undertaken in support of our school system,” Superintendent John Aitken said. “They really are invested in the community and have made a financial investment as well as a resource investment in other ways to better our school system and our community.”

Landers Ford managing partner Don Kitchens said that the auto group has agreed to a 10-year commitment to the school worth $50,000 annually, totaling $500,000.

“We’re so tickled to be part of a brand new facility like this,” said Kitchens.

The facility includes a 5,000-seat football stadium called Dragon Field at Landers SportsPlex, which will host its first game Friday night — a homecoming contest against Wooddale at 7 p.m.

All of the seating is bleacher style, except for a 200-seat VIP/season ticket holder section. The scoreboard features the same high-resolution display you see at NFL stadiums, according to the school.

“It’s kind of hard to believe because you get so used to what you’re used to at the old school,” said senior wide receiver Justin Stonework. “When you’re out here you just kind of lose your breath a little bit realizing that this is all yours. It’s pretty cool.”

