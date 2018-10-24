USA Today Sports

Tennessee-bound Jaylen McCollough ready to compete with the best at UA All-America Game

Hillgrove High School (Powder Springs, Ga.) defensive back Jaylen McCollough received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Wednesday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

“It’s a blessing. I’ve always dreamed of this moment and seeing it come true just means the world to me,” said McCollough.

A 6-foot, 194-pound safety is the 11th-ranked player at his position, and 167th overall in the country, according to ESPN.

Jaylen presented his parents, Azure and EJ McCollough, with his Dream Champion Award. (Photo: Intersport)

McCollough committed to Tennessee in August and will join fellow Volunteer commit Wayna Morris at the Under Armour Game. Tennessee has always stood out to him and he’s not wavering.

“I’m 110% Volunteer. The recruitment process is done. I took my one and only official visit to Tennessee and I’ll sign with them in December.”

The Volunteer’s currently have the 16-ranked recruiting class in 2019.

McCollough looks forward to his chance to play along side the rest of the top football players in the country once he gets down to Orlando.

“I’m looking forward to competing with the best. Just go out there and do what I do and put on for the city.”

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

