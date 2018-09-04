Tennessee high school football assistant coach dies

Spring Hill assistant football coach Will Fisher died Sunday morning from an apparent heart attack, head coach Ben Martin told The Tennessean.

Martin said Fisher was 33 or 34.

“He had no real previous problems. He had a bit of a blood pressure scare a while ago. He had a heart attack is what we’ve been told,” Martin said.

“I just can’t believe that young and no preexisting condition. It’s just a complete shock.”

Will Fisher was the epitome of what a man should strive to be. He was tough, intelligent, caring, and funny. He carried himself with a measured confidence all the while being completely approachable. He was a special man and his absence will be felt always. Love you Fish. — Spring Hill Football (@4thehill) September 2, 2018

Martin found out Sunday afternoon at the school. A team meeting was held to inform the team.

