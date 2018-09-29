USA Today Sports

Tennessee Prep forward Antavion Collum commits to Ole Miss

Photo: Mark Weber/The Commercial Appeal

Tennessee Prep forward Antavion Collum commits to Ole Miss

Boys Basketball

Tennessee Prep forward Antavion Collum commits to Ole Miss

Tennessee Prep small forward Antavion Collum announced his commitment to Ole Miss on Tuesday.

It came two days after Collum announced he had narrowed his options down to Florida, Florida State, Georgetown, Louisville, Missouri, Ole Miss and UNLV.

He had received 20 offers total.

At 6-foot-7, 215-pounds, the three-star athlete is ranked as the fourth-best Class of 2019 player in Tennessee and the No. 38 small forward overall by 247 Sports.

Collum played on Chris Paul’s team in “The 8” AAU tournament in April and May where he averaged 7.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

, , , , Boys Basketball, Recruiting Column

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2018/tennessee-prep-forward-antavion-collum-commits-to-ole-miss
Tennessee Prep forward Antavion Collum commits to Ole Miss
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.