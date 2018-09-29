Tennessee Prep forward Antavion Collum commits to Ole Miss

Tennessee Prep small forward Antavion Collum announced his commitment to Ole Miss on Tuesday.

Thanks to all the colleges that have recruited me to your organizations and the knowledge I have gained during my recruitment. It has been very motivational and learning process. With much praying and talking with my family I have decided to take my talent to Ole Miss.💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/896w56oSE5 — Antavion (@AntavionCollum) September 25, 2018

It came two days after Collum announced he had narrowed his options down to Florida, Florida State, Georgetown, Louisville, Missouri, Ole Miss and UNLV.

He had received 20 offers total.

At 6-foot-7, 215-pounds, the three-star athlete is ranked as the fourth-best Class of 2019 player in Tennessee and the No. 38 small forward overall by 247 Sports.

Collum played on Chris Paul’s team in “The 8” AAU tournament in April and May where he averaged 7.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.