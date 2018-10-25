Terry Armstrong commits to join Nico Mannion, Josh Green at Arizona

The University of Arizona has commitments from the top two in-state players in the class of 2019.

On Wednesday, four-star shooting guard Terry Armstrong tweeted that he intends to join the Wildcats.

Armstrong, from Bella Vista Prep (Scottsdale, Ariz.), is the No. 5 shooting guard in the nation and No. 57 player overall, according to 247 Sports.

He’ll join five-star point guard Nico Mannion out of Pinnacle High School (Phoenix, Ariz.) who is ranked No. 15 nationally.

That’s not the only five-star athlete Arizona will be bringing on board. IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)’s Josh Green, the third-best small forward and tenth-best player the class of 2019, committed to the Wildcats, too.

In addition, Arizona has a commitment from 7-foot tall three-star center Christian Koloko of Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, Calif.)

Armstrong is a smooth shooter who has an arsenal of moves at the rim that range from crafty layups to thunderous dunks.

The 6-foot-6, 185-pound guard averaged 20.4 points on 49.4 percent shooting and added 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in the Nike EYBL circuit over the summer, according to Rivals.

Armstrong chose Arizona over New Mexico, Oregon and Oklahoma.

Coming into the day, the Wildcats had the ninth-best recruiting class in 2019, per 247 Sports, and was one of four programs in the country to have two five-star recruits.

With the announcement of Armstrong, Arizona jumped to the No. 2 spot, coming in just behind Pac-12 foe USC with an average recruit ranking of 97.00.