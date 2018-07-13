Florida star RB Terry Lindsey Jr. faces rare challenges off the field

Terry Lindsey Jr. can admit it: he isn’t perfect.

In his commitment to eating well and taking care of his body, he sometimes let’s junk food slip in.

Mostly, though, it’s salads, tuna, rice, baked foods and the like. And with good reason.

His name is Terry Lindsey III.

Checking in at No. 12 on The Big 15 — The News-Press and Naples Daily News top football prospects list — the recent transfer to Bishop Verot is carrying more these days than just strong college projections at running back or possibly defensive back.

He’s also carrying his son, who’ll be turning one just before his dad starts his junior year of high school in August.

“I’m a young father,” Lindsey said when asked one of our standard Big 15 questions: something college coaches don’t know about him that they should.

“That’s one of the things that pushes me today. I take no time off. Whenever I’m in the weight room, everything I do, I keep that thought in the back of my head.”

The 6-foot, 180-pound Lindsey, who transferred from North Fort Myers this summer, isn’t just paying lip service to his fitness regimen. Nor is it a new thing.

It was going into his freshman season two years ago that he said doctors told him he had a strong dehydration problem. He had no choice but to take care of his body, and not just in-season, he said.

“I put in a lot of work all the time by myself. Year round,” said Lindsey, who said he was clocked running a 4.48 40 this summer at Florida Gators camp.

“I’m working every day, making sure that everything I do is good and positive toward what I’m trying to accomplish.”

Lindsey, who holds offers from Cincinnati, FIU and Iowa State among others, ran for 432 yards and five touchdowns on 76 carries as a sophomore last season at North Fort Myers while splitting carries with Maryland-bound senior Fa’Najeh Gotay.

He’ll play receiver some this season and has talked with coaches about playing defensive back.

But it’s the jersey number he shares with the player he tries to emulate – Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott – that might reveal his direction, and how well he’ll have to keep eating, which, conveniently, is the celebrated gesture Elliott makes to signify to continue feeding him the ball.

“Running style. Cuts. I like the eating (gesture) once I have a big game,” said Lindsey, not worried about the gap between his frame and that of the 6-foot, 225-pound Elliott.

“He’s a little husky, but I think I can get there. I’ve got time.”

