A year ago this time, Tevin Studdard teamed up with the Indianapolis Star and the eight Indy-area schools that make up the Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference, or MIC, and produced a rap video.

Studdard, the cousin of American Idol winner Ruben Studdard, is back again, this time with the 35 players that make up the Indy Star’s ALL-USA preseason team.

Watch the full video below.