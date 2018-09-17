Texas adds 4-star RB Derrian Brown hours after USC win

First, Texas earned the biggest victory of the young Tom Herman era. Then the Longhorns added a big-time recruit.

Less than 24 hours after racing past No. 22 USC in a 37-14 rout, the Longhorns received a commitment from Buford (Ga.) four-star running back Derrian Brown. Texas beat out other national power programs including Alabama, Auburn and Florida, among others, to earn Brown’s commitment.

Brown is a 5-foot-11, 180-pound four-star recruit and one of the top 15 running backs in the country, per 247Sports. He’s also yet another significant Texas recruit who hails from outside the Lone Star State.

The Buford native committed a day after attending Texas’ victory during his official visit to Austin. He’s the first running back commit in Texas’ building Class of 2019, and he packs both physicality and speed.

As Herman has already shown in 2018, he’s not afraid to play a talented true freshman running back, with Keaontay Ingram emerging as the team’s first option against Tulsa before an injury ruled him out against USC.

Could that be Brown in 2019, perhaps without the unfortunate injury mixed in? Brown has the talent, and he very well may get the opportunity before all is said and done.