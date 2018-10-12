USA Today Sports

Texas A&M-bound Isaiah Spiller feels blessed to be UA All-American

Isaiah Spiller. Photo: Intersport Photo: Intersport

Texas A&M-bound Isaiah Spiller feels blessed to be UA All-American

Football

Texas A&M-bound Isaiah Spiller feels blessed to be UA All-American

Klein Collins (Spring, Texas) running back Isaiah Spiller received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Thursday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

“To be selected, I’m really blessed,” said Spiller. “I thank God for all he’s done for me. All my hard work is paying off.”

MORE: American Family Insurance Selection Tour

A 6-1, 193-pound running back is the 5th-ranked player at his position, and 90th overall in the country, according to ESPN.

Isaiah Spiller presented his dad, Fred Spiller, with his Dream Champion Award. (Photo: Intersport)

Isaiah Spiller presented his dad, Fred Spiller, with his Dream Champion Award. (Photo: Intersport)

Spiller committed to Texas A&M in July. College Station has always been a spot Spiller had in mind.

“It felt like home,” Spiller said. “My dad went there, everything about it was perfect for me. It just felt right. I can’t wait to go there and show what I’ve got.”

The Aggies’ 2019 recruiting class currently ranks No. 1 in the country, according to ESPN.

Members of the Klein Collins High (Spring, Texas) football team join Isaiah Spiller. (Photo: Intersport)

Members of the Klein Collins High (Spring, Texas) football team joined teammate Isaiah Spiller as he received his Under Armour All-America jersey. (Photo: Intersport)

Spiller looks forward to the chance to showcase his talent on a national stage.

“Knowing a lot of the guys out there, it’s going to be a good environment,” he said.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

, , , , , Football, Under Armour All-America Game, Under Armour All-America Selection Tour

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2018/texas-am-bound-isaiah-spiller-celebrates-ua-all-america-game-selection
Texas A&M-bound Isaiah Spiller feels blessed to be UA All-American
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.