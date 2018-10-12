Texas A&M-bound Isaiah Spiller feels blessed to be UA All-American

Klein Collins (Spring, Texas) running back Isaiah Spiller received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Thursday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

“To be selected, I’m really blessed,” said Spiller. “I thank God for all he’s done for me. All my hard work is paying off.”

MORE: American Family Insurance Selection Tour

A 6-1, 193-pound running back is the 5th-ranked player at his position, and 90th overall in the country, according to ESPN.

Spiller committed to Texas A&M in July. College Station has always been a spot Spiller had in mind.

“It felt like home,” Spiller said. “My dad went there, everything about it was perfect for me. It just felt right. I can’t wait to go there and show what I’ve got.”

The Aggies’ 2019 recruiting class currently ranks No. 1 in the country, according to ESPN.

Spiller looks forward to the chance to showcase his talent on a national stage.

“Knowing a lot of the guys out there, it’s going to be a good environment,” he said.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.