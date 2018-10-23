Texas A&M commit Dylan Wright receives UA All-American jersey, declares Aggies will compete for national title soon

"My dream is to make it to the NFL and buy my mother a house and whatever she wants" – @DeunteWright Big-time dreams for a big-time player. 👀 Welcome to the @UAFootball family, Dylan! #UAALLAMERICA pic.twitter.com/BjLfgk1uR8 — All-America Game (@AllAmericaGame) October 23, 2018

It was never a given that Dylan Wright would be putting on one of these Under Armour All-American Game jerseys. But in the West Mesquite (Mesquite, Texas) star wide receiver’s mind, there was never a doubt.

“I always knew I would be here,” Wright said Tuesday morning after he received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

“I spent a lot of time working out by myself in middle of night, stuff like that. I knew it was gonna pay off somewhere, I don’t know where, but I knew it would pay off somewhere. Last year, when I saw all y’ll players on TV [in the Under Armour All-American Game, that’s where I knew it would pay off.”

Indeed, early in Wright’s career, seeing offers pour in for several of his friends in the West Mesquite program, he took it upon himself to elevate his game, scouring the internet for the framework of drills he would use to fine-tune his movements. Often that involved an array of drills using cones and chairs in the front yard of his grandmother’s house — sometimes as late as 1:30 a.m. — deducing that if he could pull this off in the middle of the night, it would be that much easier to perform during the day with a full head of steam.

It all paid off two years ago, when he received his first offer from Texas A&M — followed by Tulsa, and Indiana — at a camp. Then the next day, at a camp on the campus of UTSA, five more offers poured in. From there the floodgates opened, compiling more than three dozen offers before deciding on A&M back on Aug. 6.

So far this season, the 6-foot-5 Wright has used his size and freakish athletic traits to his full advantage, leading the Wranglers in every receiving category through six games (24 catches, 403 yards 16.8 yards per catch, 5 TD.)

When Wright told a USA TODAY reporter of his 43-inch vertical leap, it was suggested to him that he must enjoy going up for 50-50 balls. Wright corrected him.

“No, it’s a 100-100, boss,” Wright said.

No kidding, huh? These highlights certainly paint that picture:

As for Jimbo Fisher’s historic first recruiting class at A&M, currently ranked the No. 2 overall 2019 class by 247 Sports, Wright says there’s a national champion brewing in College Station — but only if they stay focused on the task at hand.

“We’ve got a group chat, and I was telling them, when we go in, we can’t be cocky,” Wright said of the class, which includes 14 players graded four or more stars by 247. “All the hype and all this, they’ve got to lead, because I feel like if we come in and work, and have that mindset, we’re going to win the natty.

“One of them years it’s gonna click, and I think it’s going to be real soon. Coach Jimbo, he’s already putting stuff in to set you up for greatness.”

Having already taken his official visit to College Station, Wright says he’s steadfastly committed to A&M but will taker other officials after the Wranglers’ season concludes just “to get the full experience”. NCAA rules allow for up to five official visits; Wright said Oregon and Michigan are possibilities for him to visit.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.