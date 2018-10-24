Texas A&M commit Jeffery Carter fired up for UA All-America Game

Mansfield (Texas) Legacy High School cornerback Jeffery Carter received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Wednesday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

“Growing up with my group of friends, we all wanted to be selected as an Under Armour All-American,” Carter said. “I take this as a blessing. To be selected means the world to me.”

MORE: American Family Insurance Selection Tour

The 6-foot, 182-pound Carter is the fourth-ranked player at his position and the 37th-ranked player overall in the country, according to ESPN.

Carter committed to Texas A&M in July, choosing to go to College Station after receiving over 20 FBS scholarship offers. Carter took his official visit to A&M in the spring, while he also has visits planned to LSU and Alabama.

The in-state SEC school to the south is where he plans to be next fall, though.

“It’s about more than football,” Carter said of his college decision. “I looked at it from an academic standpoint and a football standpoint, and it checks all those boxes for me. I believe I’ll do good things there.”

The Aggies’ 2019 recruiting class currently ranks No. 2 in the country, according to ESPN.

In the meantime, he is eager to suiting up in Florida in January.

“I’m just looking forward to being down in Orlando, being around stars the caliber of player I feel that I am,” he said. “I don’t travel a lot, so it’s exciting.”

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.